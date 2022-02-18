This article is part of our Best Product Reviews series , a collaboration with Consumer Reports . Both brands are editorially independent. When you buy through our links, we both earn a commission. Learn more .

Most dishwashers clean well, as we’ve found in our extensive lab testing of more than 65 current models (and hundreds more over the past few decades). But the very best models stand out because they run quietly, dry plastics well, and have great racking features that make them easy to load. They’re also reliable, a quality we’ve measured through surveys of tens of thousands of Consumer Reports members.

In our ratings, you’ll find dozens of models from a host of brands, such as Bosch (including the popular Bosch 300 series), Whirlpool, GE, LG, Samsung, and Frigidaire. We also tested boutique labels like Fisher & Paykel, store brands including Ikea and Insignia, and newcomers like Thor and Kucht.

CR members can read on to see ratings and reviews of a half-dozen standard-sized (24-inch-wide) dishwashers that earned some of the top marks in CR’s tests and surveys. Because the top of our rankings is dominated by one manufacturer with supply issues right now, we’ve highlighted a handful of strong performers from other brands to consider instead.

For even more options, CR members can also explore our full dishwasher ratings. In the middle of our rankings, there are decent machines with similar Overall Scores, but each has different strengths and weaknesses. You can pick and choose based on what matters the most to you.

How We Picked the Best Dishwashers

People prioritize different features in a dishwasher, including a third rack, a short wash-cycle time, or a fingerprint-resistant surface. We note these kinds of options on each model page from our comprehensive dishwasher ratings and provide the details you need to know about them in our dishwasher buying guide. But there are a few performance aspects that everyone can appreciate, and we test them rigorously in our labs. These include:

Cleaning : The top performers can reliably wash away starchy, crusted-on messes and produce great results even with lower-cost (or more eco-friendly) detergents, or in hard water, which tends to reduce a detergent’s cleaning ability. Certain extras like extra wash arms and specialty wash zones touted by manufacturers may suggest better cleaning power, but that’s not always the case, as our washing tests have found.

: The top performers can reliably wash away starchy, crusted-on messes and produce great results even with lower-cost (or more eco-friendly) detergents, or in hard water, which tends to reduce a detergent’s cleaning ability. Certain extras like extra wash arms and specialty wash zones touted by manufacturers may suggest better cleaning power, but that’s not always the case, as our washing tests have found. Drying : In general, CR’s testers have found that dishwashers with heated-dry cycles (which essentially bake moisture off of the dishes) tend to do a better job at getting your dishes bone-dry than models that rely on residual heat, but it’s not a guarantee. Larry Ciufo, CR’s head of dishwasher testing, has also noted that dishwashers that automatically open their doors at the end of a cycle to release steam tend to be effective, too.

: In general, CR’s testers have found that dishwashers with heated-dry cycles (which essentially bake moisture off of the dishes) tend to do a better job at getting your dishes bone-dry than models that rely on residual heat, but it’s not a guarantee. Larry Ciufo, CR’s head of dishwasher testing, has also noted that dishwashers that automatically open their doors at the end of a cycle to release steam tend to be effective, too. Noise : CR has found in our testing that certain “quiet” models actually have jarring, obvious spikes in volume from time to time while they run, like the sound of the detergent door thwacking against the tub, or the churn of a loud drain pump. Our ratings take those random noises into account. Anything rated at 55 decibels or higher is obviously loud and can border on being a nuisance if, for example, your bedroom is next to your kitchen.

: CR has found in our testing that certain “quiet” models actually have jarring, obvious spikes in volume from time to time while they run, like the sound of the detergent door thwacking against the tub, or the churn of a loud drain pump. Our ratings take those random noises into account. Anything rated at 55 decibels or higher is obviously loud and can border on being a nuisance if, for example, your bedroom is next to your kitchen. Efficiency: At CR we’ve found that dishwashers often use slightly more water and energy than advertised, probably because we test each dishwasher on its default cleaning cycle, which isn’t always the normal setting. But the difference adds up to only a few dollars’ worth of extra utility costs per year. If efficiency and sustainability are especially important to you, opt for a CR Green Choice dishwasher, which we believe to be among the most efficient. They also have the least negative environmental impact compared with other models on the market.

How Much Should I Spend on a Dishwasher?

Dishwashers can cost as little as $300 or more than $2,000. Here’s what our testers found in each category.

Less than $500 : There aren’t too many of these left after the effect of double-digit inflation we’ve seen on appliances in the past couple of years. Those that are still available typically have plastic tubs, which don’t resist stains as well as stainless steel tubs. Consumer Reports’ tests have also found that these dishwashers are relatively noisy.

: There aren’t too many of these left after the effect of double-digit inflation we’ve seen on appliances in the past couple of years. Those that are still available typically have plastic tubs, which don’t resist stains as well as stainless steel tubs. Consumer Reports’ tests have also found that these dishwashers are relatively noisy. Between $500 and $1,000 : Many models in this price range earn our top ratings for cleaning performance as well as predicted reliability, which are two factors we weigh heavily in our ratings overall. They also often have at least a few convenient features like adjustable racks, a third rack, and quiet operation.

: Many models in this price range earn our top ratings for cleaning performance as well as predicted reliability, which are two factors we weigh heavily in our ratings overall. They also often have at least a few convenient features like adjustable racks, a third rack, and quiet operation. More than $1,000: The styling becomes more upscale, and the dishwashers are fully loaded so you don’t have to pick and choose between special features; you’ll find most or all of them in a single package.

How Consumer Reports Tests Dishwashers

When a dishwasher enters Consumer Reports’ labs, we put it through at least 28 hours’ worth of tough trials. More than 65 dishwasher models have gone through our labs, and we test new ones regularly.

Our experts assess how well each model can dry plastic, which is a tough task for modern, energy-efficient dishwashers. A panel of judges also listens to an entire cycle to identify “any annoying noises,” as Ciufo puts it.

And of course, we test each model’s cleaning prowess. Our testers apply a consistent amount of starchy goop to 10 white ceramic plates. (The recipe is a secret, but cocoa is involved.) Then they bake each plate until it’s crusty, load the plates into the dishwasher without prerinsing, and run the default cleaning cycle. Afterward, our imaging software compares before and after photos of each plate to precisely analyze how much gunk is left over.

We also incorporate feedback from the tens of thousands of Consumer Reports members who take our annual dishwasher survey. This data helps us predict which brands may be the most reliable and which ones tend to make their owners the happiest.

6 Best Dishwashers

CR’s take: Dishwashers built by BSH (the parent company behind Bosch and Thermador) occupy the top 21 spots in CR’s ratings. As brands, they earn a score of Excellent for predicted reliability. Bosch and Thermador dishwashers are also the only ones that earn an Overall Score of Excellent and a recommendation from CR—and that includes the models in its basic Ascenta line and 100 Series. Even though they hold less and make more noise than higher-end Bosch models, they’re still a fantastic value, and the Ascenta SHX3AR75UC, in particular, earns CR’s Best Buy status. Like every Bosch and Thermador dishwasher we’ve tested, the Ascenta is a top-notch cleaner. This model also scores an Excellent rating for energy use.

CR’s take: As you spend more on a Bosch dishwasher, the models get progressively quieter and the extra features start to add up. The Bosch 800 Series is one of the quietest dishwashers we’ve tested, earning an Excellent rating in our noise trial. It also adds a souped-up drying system called CrystalDry, which contributes to its Excellent rating on our drying test. While the lower-end Bosch models we covered above are great at drying if you open the dishwasher door promptly at the end of a cycle, the 800 Series leaves your dishes moisture-free even if you leave the door shut for an extended period. (Like when you’re asleep, at work, or just really comfortable on the couch.) You could also consider higher-end models from BSH, like those from the Bosch Benchmark line or from Thermador. They might include useful features like an extra-deep third rack or interior lights.

CR’s take: In the 300 Series (and up), you’ll get a third rack at the top of the tub, which can hold utensils, ramekins, kitchen tools like spatulas and whisks, and other small items. The 300 Series SHEM63W55N has a front-facing control panel and a stainless finish. But other variants are available with hidden controls, as well as different finishes and handle styles. You can pick whichever one suits your tastes and expect essentially identical performance. This particular model cleans impressively well while also being energy-efficient.

CR’s take: According to our member survey, Kenmore, as a brand, earns only Good ratings for expected reliability and owner satisfaction (a couple of ticks down from Bosch). But the Kenmore 14573 is a top performer in our lab. It earns an Excellent rating in both our washing and drying tests, and has our highest rating of any non-Bosch dishwasher. It’s a steel-tub model, with a third rack so that you can load more items per cycle. It also has a heated-dry setting, so you can expect dry dishes even if you can’t empty the racks (or at least open the door) promptly when the cycle ends. The main challenge will be finding a store that sells it: Kenmore has traditionally been sold through Sears, but that retailer has only about a couple of dozen locations left in the U.S. Costco carries it, but you’ll need a membership.

CR’s take: The basic two-rack plastic-tub Ikea Essentiell offers Excellent washing performance for a reasonable price, and its 5-year warranty coverage is tops in the industry. The Ikea brand receives a Very Good rating for dishwashers in the area of predicted reliability and a Good rating for owner satisfaction, based on responses to our member surveys collected over the past few years. Note that Ikea dishwashers are made by at least two different manufacturers. The Essentiell is manufactured by Electrolux and looks similar to some Frigidaire models. (Electrolux is Frigidaire’s parent company.) In our most recent surveys, Frigidaire dishwashers received a Good rating for predicted reliability and a Poor rating for owner satisfaction. Also, buying an Ikea appliance might not be practical if you don’t live near an Ikea store.

CR’s take: This Thor Kitchen dishwasher earns strong ratings on most of our tests and packs in a bunch of upscale features, including a third rack, a stainless steel tub, and a bar-style handle. What we don’t know is whether it’ll prove to be a reliable appliance, because we haven’t collected enough feedback yet from our members about Thor Kitchen to make a statistically valid prediction. Based on the design of the racks and other parts, this Thor model looks a lot like the Kucht K650D and higher-priced Bertazzoni DW24XT, both of which earn similar ratings on our tests. They may all be built by the same manufacturer.

