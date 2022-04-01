An elliptical can be a helpful addition to a home gym for anyone worried about stress on the joints. For example, exercising on an elliptical gets you an aerobic workout without the impact that comes with running, according to Peter Anzalone, a former senior test project leader for fitness equipment at CR.

Unlike treadmills, which are great for running, too, ellipticals allow for a built-in upper-body workout, and they’re usually quieter than treadmills.

SEE ALL Consumer Reports product reviews

If you’re a first-time or casual user, you might consider models with preprogrammed routines, which eliminate guesswork and make it easy to get moving. If you already work out consistently or you’re trading up from a basic model, consider which is the best elliptical to help you meet your specific fitness goals by using our buying guide.

"While treadmills allow you to move free form, ellipticals constrain you to move the same as the machine," Anzalone said. "Pedal spacing and the elliptical path can be very different on different machines." Because you’ll be exercising in sync with the machine’s movements, it’s especially important to try out any elliptical you’re considering in a store to make sure you find it comfortable to use. You don’t want to spend all that money for a piece of exercise equipment that will become an expensive, space-consuming clothes rack.

How We Test Ellipticals

Every elliptical machine that enters CR’s labs undergoes a battery of tests to assess whether it will give you a good workout without sacrificing ergonomic comfort or personal safety.

For our ergonomics testing, we use a figure proportioned to a man in the 95th percentile and a woman in the fifth percentile to evaluate comfort and reach for a wide range of users. We also measure the range of motion of the pedals and use an automated machine, which pedals the elliptical at a constant speed, to measure resistance. Our user-safety tests look at potential pinch points, pedal sizes, and coverings, as well as the design of the elliptical handles. If positioned poorly, the handles can cause accidental eye injuries.

Here are eight ellipticals at a range of prices that impressed our testers. Digital and All Access members can see our full elliptical ratings and reviews.

Consumer Reports is an independent, nonprofit organization that works side by side with consumers to create a fairer, safer, and healthier world. CR does not endorse products or services, and does not accept advertising. Copyright © 2022, Consumer Reports, Inc.