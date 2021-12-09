Thinking about buying a fitness tracker or smartwatch with the hope of becoming more active, perhaps even training for a 5K? It can be hard to choose the right model.

Even if you look just at Fitbit—a longtime leader in wearable tech—you’ll find a dizzying array of options.

To make things easier, we’ve assembled this guide to the company’s offerings, complete with details on features, accuracy, and app selection.

Consumer Reports is a nonprofit member organization, and we buy everything we test in our labs. If you’re a Consumer Reports member, you can also consult our fitness tracker and smartwatch ratings to get the full scoop on all models.

SEE ALL Consumer Reports product reviews

Fitness Trackers

First, you’ll need to decide whether you want a fitness tracker or a smartwatch. Trackers are simpler devices intended mainly for basic physical monitoring. They don’t work with the third-party apps that smartwatches do. But they usually don’t cost as much, either.

Fitbit’s fitness tracker offerings boil down to a handful of models. These include the value-priced Inspire 3, one of our top-rated options, as well as the Charge 5, which is slightly larger and more expensive and comes with a color display and other smartwatch-like features. There’s also the Fitbit Luxe, a sleek and fashionable model that offers stress management tools.

The Fitbit Inspire 3 is an update of the older Inspire 2, which is still in the lineup, with the biggest change being a bright OLED color display replacing the 2’s monochrome screen.

Our testers report that the Fitbit Inspire 3 is easy to use with accurate step-counting and heart-rate monitoring. The claimed battery life is more than respectable at 10 days. The model also makes good on Fitbit’s claim of water resistance up to 164 feet.

Getting access to all of Fitbit’s functionality requires a subscription to the Fitbit Premium app, which costs $10 a month (or $90 a year) after your free trial is up. You can use the Inspire 3 without the subscription (which gives you access to some wellness content as well as a historical look at your fitness data). But if you decide to sign up for Premium, it won’t be long before the amount you’ve paid for the subscription exceeds the price of the tracker.

The Inspire 2 remains a great option if you’d like to spend less on a fitness tracker. It’s lightweight and slim, and it offers GPS functionality, so you can leave your phone behind when you go out for a run. It also pairs easily with both iPhones and Android smartphones.

The Inspire 2 is a solid performer in step-count and heart-rate accuracy. But what lifts its overall rating are top scores for ease of use, pairing, and readability in low light. The Inspire 2 boasts a generous claimed battery life of 10 days.

The lightweight and stylish Fitbit Luxe looks more like jewelry than a straight-up fitness tracker. It includes the stress-tracking features found on the more expensive Sense smartwatch.

The Luxe earns top ratings for both ease of use and step counting, but it’s not quite as good as other models when it comes to heart-rate tracking. In addition, the tiny screen can make it tough to read, especially for people who have trouble seeing up close.

The Charge 5 has a number of functions usually found on a smartwatch, notably an EKG sensor designed to detect abnormal heart rhythms and an electrodermal activity (EDA) sensor to monitor stress levels.

Its sleek stainless steel design features a color display instead of the monochrome screen on the Charge 4. The Charge 5 retains basic fitness-tracking functions like step counting, heart-rate monitoring, and sleep tracking, as well as calorie counts and “zone” ratings, which tell you how intensely you’re exercising, based on your current heart rate and your overall level of fitness. New on the Charge 5 is a Daily Readiness metric that helps you decide whether you should push yourself in your next workout or you might benefit more from a laid-back recovery day, and all of these can be accessed without a Premium subscription.

The model scores well for ease of use, ease of interaction, versatility, and readability in bright light, while heart-rate and step-count accuracy sit somewhat below the most accurate trackers we’ve tested. While the Charge 5 offers impressive performance, it comes at a cost. At around $150, you could almost buy an inexpensive smartwatch instead.

Smartwatches

Sure, a smartwatch will cost you a bit more than a fitness tracker. But in many cases, you’re buying a lot of additional functionality. And for what it’s worth, smartwatches have come down significantly in price in recent years. Fitbit’s most basic model retails for a little less than $200.

On the flip side, the performance and features of Fitbit’s fanciest models still don’t come close to matching those of the top-rated Apple Watch, which costs significantly more. You can read messages on a Fitbit watch and download third-party apps, although the Fitbit store has fewer offerings than Apple and Google.

The Fitbit Versa 3, which launched at the same time as the Sense below, doesn’t offer that watch’s stress-tracking features, but it’s still a solid performer when it comes to step counting and heart-rate tracking.

It has built-in GPS (unlike earlier Versa models), faster charging capabilities than its predecessors, and a speaker, allowing you to take calls via a Bluetooth connection to your smartphone.

The Sense is the first Fitbit smartwatch aimed at stress management. It’s also the first Fitbit device to feature the electrodermal activity (EDA) sensor that tracks your heart rate, breathing, temperature changes, and the minute electrical currents on your skin—data that is then analyzed in a way the company says can tell you whether your body seems to be reacting to stress.

Like watches from Apple and Samsung, the Sense also lets you record an electrocardiogram, chronicling the heart’s electrical activity. The device is one of the most accurate smartwatches in CR testing when it comes to step counting, but it doesn’t do as well as other models when measuring heart rate.

The Fitbit Versa 2 has a refined, ergonomic design. The smartwatch has a microphone, which you can use to summon Amazon’s Alexa digital assistant with your voice. But it’s missing the Versa 3’s speaker, so the response will show up in text on your watch’s screen.

The Versa 2 receives top marks for being easy to use and read in both bright and low light. It’s also great at tracking steps and your heart rate.

Consumer Reports is an independent, nonprofit organization that works side by side with consumers to create a fairer, safer, and healthier world. CR does not endorse products or services, and does not accept advertising. Copyright © 2022, Consumer Reports, Inc.