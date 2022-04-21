This article is part of our Best Product Reviews series, a collaboration with Consumer Reports. Select and Consumer Reports are editorially independent. If you purchase something through our links, we both earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Select and Consumer Reports .

From latex to memory foam, today’s foam mattresses run the gamut. Some include just one type of foam; others offer a combination of layers. And the marketing for different foam types doesn’t make it easy to know which will be comfortable for you.

Our most recent mattress survey might at least provide some insight as to where to start browsing, however. We asked 69,718 CR members to rate the comfort of mattresses bought between 2011 and 2021. With this data, we were able to discover which brands most consistently provided a comfortable bed for our members.

It turns out that less than a handful of brands earn the top score of Excellent for comfort among our members, though many brands receive the next best rating of Very Good. For this article, we feature six foam mattresses that not only score extremely well in our lab tests for back and side sleepers but are also sold by companies that rate well in terms of providing a comfortable product. These include models from popular brands such as Casper and Tuft & Needle, as well as lesser-known but quality names such as Essentia and Reverie.

Not sure if a foam mattress is right for you? Take a look at our mattress buying guide, which explains how foam varieties differ from innersprings (including hybrid mattresses) and adjustable air mattresses. It will also provide strategies on how to shop for a mattress in a store, so you can figure out if a particular model is, in fact, comfortable for your size and preferred sleep position. (Hint: You will need to spend at least 10 minutes lying on it.)

CR members who’d like to explore more options can check out our comprehensive mattress ratings. There you’ll find plenty more foam mattresses from brands that earn a comfort rating of at least Very Good, according to our member survey. You can also filter the mattresses to zero in on the best innerspring mattresses from brands with stellar comfort ratings. To receive customized recommendations based on such factors as sleep position and body size, try CR’s Mattress Selector.

How Consumer Reports Tests Mattresses

Comfort is a highly individual matter. The best mattress for you in terms of comfort may not be for someone else. But with laboratory testing on a range of sleepers of varying sizes and sleep positions, we can at least separate the better quality mattresses from the poorer ones.

Using lab equipment, we evaluate how well a mattress supports the body for both petite and large/tall back and side sleepers. (With this data, we calculate the support for average-sized sleepers.) We also test how easily sleepers can shift their weight without disturbing a partner, and how well a mattress keeps its shape over time. To simulate the typical eight- to 10-year useful life span of a mattress, we push a 309-pound roller over each model 30,000 times.

As for our member surveys, we focus not only on comfort but also on owner satisfaction. The latter captures a member’s overall judgment of such factors as firmness and softness, value, quality of sleep, and more. As with the feedback on comfort, we use the data to generate ratings by brand and type of mattress.

So far, we’ve tested more than 270 mattresses—foam, innerspring, and adjustable air. CR members can see how they compare in our full list of ratings.

7 Comfortable Foam Mattresses

These top-rated mattresses come from brands that earn a comfort rating of Very Good or Excellent, according to the CR members we surveyed. All of the mattresses here also receive an Excellent rating in terms of durability, and offer enough resilience so you’re less likely to feel stuck (a common complaint about foam mattresses).

CR’s take: Essentia is the only brand on this list to receive CR’s top score of Excellent for comfort, and its Stratami model is its best-rated, according to our lab tests. It offers Excellent support for all back sleepers except those who are large/tall. These folks, along with side sleepers, receive Very Good support. The Essentia is firmer than average, earning a 6 out of 10 on our firmness scale. It’s the thinnest mattress here (just 8 inches of latex) and one of the most expensive. Essentia also sells the Tatami, which feels softer than the Stratami but earns a lower Overall Score.

CR’s take: The Casper brand receives a rating of Very Good for comfort, according to our member survey. Its flagship mattress, the Casper Original, is its most highly rated foam offering. A great option for back sleepers, the mattress earns an Excellent score in terms of support for all body sizes in this category. It’s slightly less supportive for side sleepers, with ratings of Very Good for each body size. The Casper earns a 5 on our firmness scale, landing in the middle of the firmness spectrum.

CR’s take: Sleep on Latex earns a Very Good rating from CR’s member survey. It’s the only brand on this list that offers just one design: the Sleep on Latex Pure Green, which comes in Firm or Medium. We tested the Firm and found that, like the Casper Original above, it offers Excellent support for all sizes of back sleepers. For petite, average, and large/tall side sleepers, the Pure Green Firm earns a Very Good rating for support. With a score of 7 on our firmness scale, it’s the firmest model in this roundup. It’s also the only mattress on this list that may retain heat, according to our lab tests, making it a poor fit for hot sleepers.

CR’s take: Reverie is another brand that earns a Very Good rating in terms of comfort, according to our member survey. Its top-scoring model, the Reverie Dream Supreme II Hybrid, comes with more than 204 movable foam cylinders of varying densities, which allow you to customize the firmness to your liking. It earns an Excellent rating for supporting petite back sleepers and a Very Good for all side sleepers as well as average and large/tall back sleepers. At more than $4,000, this is the priciest mattress on our list.

CR's take: CR members gave the Avocado brand a Very Good rating for comfort. Its highly rated foam offering, the Avocado Latex mattress, is a nice all-around option, earning Very Good scores in CR’s support tests for sleepers of all positions and all sizes. Landing in the middle of our firmness scale, with a score of 5, this is among the softer offerings on this list.

CR’s take: According to our member survey, the Tuft & Needle brand rates Very Good in terms of comfort. Its best-rated foam mattress is the Mint. Like the pricier Avocado Latex Mattress above, it earns a support rating of Very Good for all sizes and sleep positions. The Mint is among the softest mattresses here, receiving a 4 out of 10 on our firmness scale. It’s also the least expensive mattress on this list, and, at 12 inches, one of the thickest.

CR's take: The BedInABox brand earns a Very Good rating for comfort, according to CR members in our survey. Its top-rated foam mattress, the Tranquilium, provides Very Good support for all sleepers except large and tall side sleepers. Those folks receive only average support. Like the Essentia Stratami above, it’s medium-firm, rating a 6 on our firmness scale.

