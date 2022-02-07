Ready to raise your grilling game with one of the best gas grills? We’ve got you covered.

Every year, CR’s test engineers fire up new gas grill models for rigorous testing, assessing everything from preheating performance and indirect cooking to sturdiness and heating evenness. The standouts featured in the list below are the very best models from our tests in small, medium, and large sizes. All told, CR now has rated more than 170 gas grills.

If you’re unsure which size you need or which features matter, or even if a gas grill is right for you, start with our grill buying guide. CR members can also jump right into our full gas grill ratings to compare more options.

In our lab, we wire the surface of each gas grill with heat-resistant thermocouples and do four temperature tests. We also assess how evenly each model heats. That’s an important attribute when grilling for a crowd. Everything, no matter where you throw it on the grates, should finish at the same time.

“A grill also needs to preheat, just like your oven,” says Larry Ciufo, who oversees gas grill testing at CR. “Not only will a preheated grill cook more evenly, but it can help prevent food from sticking to the grates.” We measure how hot the surface gets at the 10-minute mark because that’s when our data says most folks like to start cooking.

The grills featured here are among the best of the more than 170 models in our gas grill ratings, a mix of all-around top performers and high-scoring grills with competitive prices.

Looking to expand your horizons this year? We’ve also evaluated charcoal grills, kamado grills, pellet grills, and portable grills.

Best Small Gas Grills

CR’s take: With just two burners, the Weber Spirit E-210 is a spiffy, well-polished grill in a small package. It earns a very good rating for heating evenness, our most crucial performance test, plus strong marks for convenience and indirect cooking. As a brand, Weber is near the front of the pack when it comes to owner satisfaction and predicted reliability for its gas grills in CR’s member surveys, with outstanding ratings for each.

CR’s take: The compact, low-priced Permasteel PG-40301-BK is a solid choice overall. It offers strong performance in all of our crucial performance tests, including an impressive rating for evenness of heating. It has three burners, electronic ignition, coated cast-iron cooking grates, and two side shelves. However, we don’t have enough survey data yet to rate Permasteel’s gas grills for owner satisfaction and reliability.

CR’s take: The two-burner Weber Spirit II E-210 44020001 delivers strong performance all around. This small gas grill receives near top-level scores for heating evenness, temperature range, and indirect cooking. It’s also remarkably sturdy, comes with a 10-year warranty on all parts, and features electronic ignition and coated cast-iron cooking grates. Weber gas grills, as a brand, receive ace ratings for reliability and owner satisfaction in CR’s latest member survey.

Best Midsized Gas Grills

CR’s take: At the top of our midsized gas grill ratings is the Weber Genesis Smart Grill EPX-335. In addition to stellar performance, including a very good rating for heating evenness, this grill is packed with features. It offers three main burners, a side burner, a pizza insert, and a built-in probe, which, when used along with the grill’s smart capabilities, lets you monitor the internal temperature of whatever you’re cooking on your smartphone, without opening the lid.

Even Embers GAS8560AS (out of stock)

CR’s take: The stainless midsized Even Embers GAS8560AS offers great bang for your buck. It has five main burners with a 10-year warranty, a side burner, and a built-in bottle opener. And even at a lower price, performance isn’t compromised. It earns top-level marks for distributing heat evenly and for preheating.

CR’s take: The Weber Genesis II E-310 is a handsome midsized grill with strong performance. This three-burner model heats evenly and offers a wide temperature range. As a brand, Weber is noteworthy for earning stellar ratings for its gas grills in terms of predicted reliability and owner satisfaction in CR’s member surveys. One caveat: This grill is a bit slow to heat up, so you’ll want to build in time for a longer preheat when you cook.

Best Large Gas Grills

CR’s take: The Monument Grills 77352 is not only a good large grill for the money but also the highest-scoring gas grill in our ratings. It earns top marks across our performance tests for heating evenness, temperature range, and preheating, as well as a solid rating for indirect cooking. And while the grill itself has a typical one-year warranty, it includes an eight-year warranty on the six burners.

CR’s take: If you’re looking for a premium grill, the Weber Summit E-670 has every bell and whistle, along with top-notch performance—for a price. It has six main burners, a side burner, a built-in fuel gauge, a smoker box, and even a rotisserie. It heats quickly and evenly, and cooks at an exceptionally broad range of temperatures. In fact, with a rating of excellent in our temperature range test, it’s well-suited for grilling just about anything you can dream up.

CR’s take: The six-burner Even Embers GAS2660AS is a large gas grill that stands out in every measure of grill performance: fast preheat times, a wide range of high/low temperatures, effective indirect cooking, and even heat over the entire surface. It’s exclusive to Tractor Supply. Aside from strong performance, it offers a side burner and plenty of stainless steel instead of cheaper coated metal—unusual for a large grill in this price range.

