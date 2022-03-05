There’s no one set of headphones that’s right for everyone. A wired over-ear set may be best suited for home listening, while a true wireless model—with no cord connecting the earbuds—is convenient if you want to slide them into a pocket when you head out for a walk, or to the gym.

Of course, sound quality matters a lot, too—and so does your budget.

The following list of the best headphones of 2022 includes both CR’s top-rated picks for performance (which tend to be pricier) as well as our top recommendations for less expensive headphones that also sound great.

Consumer Reports is a nonprofit member organization that works toward a fair, safe marketplace. We buy all the headphones we rate at retail, and evaluate them year-round in our labs in Yonkers, N.Y., for sound quality, noise cancelation, features, and fit. Members can use CR’s complete headphone ratings, which include nearly 200 models.

Here are CR’s picks for the best headphones of 2022.

Best Apple AirPods

The best: Apple’s AirPods were a sales success from the day they were launched, but our testers reported that the performance lagged behind the buzz. The good news is that they’ve gotten considerably better over the years, and, all things considered, the latest-gen Apple AirPods Pro are the best AirPods yet. The new Pros remain noise-canceling true wireless earbuds, with new features including a splash-resistant with a "find" feature like the one on the earbuds themselves.

Our testers report that the sound quality is improved, although there are other true wireless earbuds from other manufacturers that perform even better. The noise canceling is also better than in the previous generation. You can use a transparency mode that pipes in outside sound to allow you to hear what’s going on around you. The latest Pros add an adaptive transparency mode that’s supposed to attenuate loud noises, but it didn’t work as well as I’d hoped when I tried it. And, of course, the Pros offer easy interaction with all Apple devices.

The bargain option: No, the Beats Studio Pros don’t wear the Apple name, but Apple owns Beats by Dre and you can buy these true wireless earbuds at the Apple store. Like AirPods, they’re sleek and stylish, and work seamlessly with an iPhone or another Apple device. More to the point, they offer satisfying sound and impressive noise canceling performance for a price that’s $100 less than the list on the AirPods Pro, and we’ve seen them on sale for under $100.

Best True Wireless Earbuds

The best: The Audio-Technica ATH-SQ1TW are top-scoring true wireless earbuds at a very reasonable price. They provide stellar audio quality packed into a pair of sleek and unobtrusive earpieces available in a variety of colors.

The A-Ts offer a number of great features. They’re not noise canceling, but the silicone ear tips provide quite a lot of passive isolation. There’s even an ambient sound mode for when you want to keep an ear on your environment. They have easy-to-use touch controls for volume and playback and skipping tracks and feature convenient USB-C charging. The headphones also include an unusual low latency mode, which reduces the slight lag you sometimes get with Bluetooth headphones, for better performance with games or videos. According to Audio-Technica, they have a 6.5-hour battery life, and the charging case stores an extra 13 hours of power.

The only potential drawback is the fit; our testers say people with smaller ears might find these headphones don’t always stay in place.

The bargain option: The Skullcandy Dime earphones are an absolute steal. The sound quality isn’t outstanding, but it’s above average—and very impressive considering the price. They have an advertised 3.5-hour battery life and a carrying/charging case good for another 8.5 hours. One caveat: Skullcandy gets a dismal rating for owner satisfaction in our latest headphones member survey. That doesn’t necessarily mean every Skullcandy product is a dud, though, and the Dime may be worth a gamble at this price.

Best-Sounding Headphones

The best: This classic wired headphone is built by Grado, the storied audio company famous for still hand-building its premium cans in Brooklyn. The Grado RS2x is a “reference” model, designed for sound quality that’s so accurate it can be used to evaluate the recordings as well as the performance of other audio equipment. Our tests support that claim, with the RS2x earning a higher score than any other model in our ratings. While Grados cost $550, you get what you pay for; this level of sound quality doesn’t go out of style.

For the money, you get both audiophile sound and a unique aesthetic featuring a maple wood housing and Grado’s signature leather headband. The Grados use an open-air design; the back of the ear cups features a mesh screen instead of a sealed case. This design helps to minimize distortion and adds a realistic sense of airiness to the sound. But you can hear outside noise, while those sharing space with you can hear your music, too. Which is why these headphones might not be suited for every environment.

The bargain option: Looking for a wired over-ear model at a lower price? The Audio-Technica ATH-M50x headphones are a classic choice for both music producers and fans. They deliver high-quality sound, and, unlike the Grados above, they’re closed-back and have earpads that will isolate you from extraneous sound. The A-Ts retail for about $150. Of course, that’s not cheap, but it’s a deal for sound this good. (If you don’t mind the open-back design, you might want to consider the even-better sounding Grado SR80x, which is a downright steal at $125.)

Best Noise-Canceling Earbuds

The best: The WF-1000XM4 is the latest in Sony’s line of noise-canceling true wireless earbuds, and our tests show it’s a top-performer. The Sony’s standout feature is its truly superb sound quality; the WF-1000XM4 delivers so much musical detail that you hear your favorite songs in a different way. Its noise-canceling performance is top notch as well. Apple’s latest AirPods Pro may be more popular, but the Sony’s superior sound makes it an even better choice.

Sony’s latest model also comes packed with additional features, including variable noise cancelation, which you can adjust to let in more or less sound; an ambient sound mode to actively pipe in audio from your surroundings (useful when you want to hear what’s going on around you, for instance if you’re out for a run); and Speak-to-Chat, which can automatically pause the music when you start talking.

According to Sony, the XM4 has a 5.5-hour battery life, and the portable charging case holds 16 hours’ worth of power before it needs to be plugged in again. The Sonys have a unique foam eartip that enhances both sound and isolation. But our testers note that some users, particularly people with larger ears, may feel that this model doesn’t fit securely. (But they can also fit too securely. During my evaluation an eartip got stuck in my ear, necessitating a quick trip to urgent care.)

The bargain option: There are lots of great choices if you’re looking for less expensive noise-canceling headphones. One of our top picks is the 1MORE ColorBuds 2, which offer the convenience of true wireless headphones, great sound quality, and superb noise cancelation, all for less than $100. 1MORE advertises a 6-hour battery life backed by a charging case that holds enough power for two full cycles.

Best Over-Ear Wireless Headphones

The best: The Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Headphones II don’t have noise-canceling tech like Bose’s best-known models, but they sound great and offer a nice selection of features at a competitive price. Effective passive isolation offers some peace and quiet, and you can pair the SoundLinks with two devices at the same time. The controls are easy to use and, according to Bose, the latest SoundLinks have a 15-hour battery life.

With a list price of around $230, the Boses aren’t exactly cheap, but they are lightweight and highly portable, their performance tops most every model in this category.

The bargain option: The JBL Tune 510BT is a no-brainer. This Bluetooth model delivers pretty good sound quality, it has a 40-hour advertised battery life, and we’ve seen it selling for as little as $30. The 510BT sits on the ears, which some people find more comfortable than being engulfed by the more common over-ear style. As an extra perk, you can use them with a cable if you forget to charge them.

Best Wired Earbuds

The best: For the best sound quality you can get from a portable model under $100, look no further than the 1More E1001 Triple Driver. You won’t find many competitors that deliver such impressive audio at anywhere near this price. We’ve seen it go as low as $50.

These headphones have a sleek design and come with extras, including a removable shirt clip, a carrying case, and nine sets of earpieces of varying shapes and sizes to help you find a good fit.

The bargain option: The Panasonic RP-TCM125 is a great choice if you’re looking for inexpensive earbuds that don’t sound cheap. This pair just misses the cutoff for an official Consumer Reports recommendation, in part because of Panasonic’s mediocre rating for predicted reliability, our metric for how likely headphones are to have problems in the first two years of ownership. But that seems like a minor failing for a product that’s priced around $15, especially given this model’s above-average audio quality. We’ve tested headphones that cost ten times as much and sound worse.

Best Noise-Canceling Headphones

The best: Bose has been the go-to brand for noise-canceling headphones for years, so it’s no surprise that their high-end model is a strong performer. The Bose Noise Cancelling 700 earns top ratings across the board, for sound quality, noise canceling, and predicted reliability

They’re also loaded with features. The 700s have an integrated mic, and touch sensitive controls on the earcup for volume, track selection and call functionality. They’ve got 11 distinct noise cancelling levels plus an easy way to toggle through your choice of three favorites. You can also summon your favorite digital assistant–Alexa, Google, or Siri.

The 700s are not inexpensive at a list price of $379 but the combination of terrific audio quality and superb isolation make the Boses not so much a purchase as an investment in great sound on the go.

The bargain option: The Monoprice BT-300ANC is a fantastic pick. The audio quality is solid, the noise cancelation is great, and they’re moderately priced.

