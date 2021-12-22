When it comes to cookware, there’s nothing as useful as a good nonstick frying pan. This type has the biggest market share by far, says CR market analyst Marion Spencer-Wilson.

It’s easy to see why. Eggs and anything else you cook simply glide off nonstick surfaces, and cleanup is a cinch. “Nonstick pans are much easier to clean than stainless and other types of frying pans,” says Cindy Fisher, who oversees CR’s cookware tests. “All you need is a little soap and water.”

With that ease comes a few concerns about the possible toxicity of the nonstick coatings. Our investigative team delved into this recently in its report on whether you can trust claims on non-toxic cookware. But we have plenty of frying pan choices if you want to avoid such chemicals altogether.

Below are the best nonstick frying pans from our tests, listed in alphabetical order. These pans excel at cooking beautiful pancakes and fried eggs that don’t stick. And they’re tough: All of them withstood 2,000 strokes with steel wool, scoring Very Good to Excellent on our durability test. (At home, though, make sure you’re treating your nonstick pan right.)

These nonstick picks come in a range of prices, and you’ll notice that some of the least expensive pans rival the most expensive in terms of performance. For more choices, see our full frying pan ratings. You can also consult our cookware buying guide for details on other pots and pans, including stainless steel, cast iron, carbon steel, and copper.

CR’s take: You really can’t go wrong with the Anolon Advanced Nonstick frying pans; there are two in this set, a 10-inch and a 12-inch. Cooking evenness was superb in our tests, so you can make perfect pancakes to your heart’s content. Our fried eggs slid out without a nudge. The handle is sturdy and stays cool to the touch when you’re cooking. And the coating is durable, scoring a Very Good rating on our tests.

CR’s take: This nonstick pan from Caraway, a popular Internet brand, does not disappoint. In our tests, fried eggs easily slid out one after another and the surface heats evenly, so there are no hot spots. The handle is super sturdy, so it won’t get wobbly, and it stays cool to the touch as you cook. The nonstick coating is ceramic and stood up well in our durability test, in which we abrade the surface with steel wool (something you shouldn’t do at home!).

CR’s take: We liked the Cuisinart Green Gourmet Hard Anodized pan for its even cooking. Pancakes brown nicely, and eggs slide out without leaving any traces behind. It stands up in our durability test, in which we punish the pan with 2,000 swipes of steel wool. The handle is sturdy and stays cool to the touch, a plus as you make breakfast or any other meal.

CR’s take: The 10-inch GreenPan Padova Reserve frying pan is included in a 10-piece set, but you can buy it separately in open stock. (The skillet also comes as part of a two-pan set that includes an 8-inch version.) And like the set it comes with, the GreenPan Padova frying pan stands out in our list of nonstick cookware. Eggs easily slid out of the pan one after another, leaving nothing behind and earning an Excellent rating on the food release test. Cooking evenness is also top-notch. The handle stays cool to the touch and is sturdy. And while the nonstick ceramic coating did well on our durability tests, some skillets fared better.

CR’s take: This nonstick frying pan comes from a brand known more for its colorful cast-iron cookware. While the Le Creuset Toughened Pro skillet may look drab in comparison, it has the same cooking chops. It aced our cooking evenness test with an Excellent rating and did almost as well, though not perfectly, on the food-release test. And it can take a lot of punishment. Durability and handle sturdiness are top-notch, and the handle stays cool to the touch as you make your meal.

CR’s take: Made in Cookware sells direct to consumers online, and this nonstick skillet is part of its offerings. It’s got everything you want in a nonstick frying pan, offering even cooking, an easy-to-clean surface, and a handle that’s sturdy and stays cool in your hand, no potholder needed.

CR’s take: Oxo has made inroads into cookware and consistently scores well in our tests. This frying pan heats evenly so your pancakes will come out nicely and fried eggs slide out of the pan with just a gentle nudge. The handle is sturdy and does not get hot when you’re cooking. The ceramic nonstick coating held up very well in our durability test in which we purposely abrade the surface.

CR’s take: The nonstick cast-aluminum Swiss Diamond frying pan earns an Excellent rating for cooking evenness, and our fried eggs didn’t stick. It earns our top rating for durability, withstanding the punishment of our steel-wool abrasion test. Construction is sturdy, and the handle stays cool to the touch during cooking.

