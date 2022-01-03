This article is part of our Best Product Reviews series, a collaboration with Consumer Reports. Select and Consumer Reports are editorially independent. If you purchase something through our links, we both earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Select and Consumer Reports .

For most of us, doing laundry is a chore. But for Consumer Reports’ test engineers, it’s a mission.

Cycle after cycle, they work to determine the best washing machines for every budget and look for innovative features that make doing laundry easier. And faster.

“Research shows that consumers say doing laundry takes too much time,” says Mark Allwood, Consumer Reports’ senior market analyst for laundry products. “Manufacturers have been trying to address this problem with machines that have bigger capacities, speed cycles, or built-in pretreat features.”

In addition to cataloging all of that—and much more—CR’s test engineers launder swatches of fabric stained with red wine and cocoa, among other things, to see how well each machine cleans.

And no matter its cleaning capability, a washer that doesn’t stand the test of time is no winner. So we incorporate survey data for predicted reliability and owner satisfaction in our washer ratings (dryers, too). If you’re wondering whether you should repair or replace your current washer, we’ve got you covered there too, via our interactive repair or replace tool.

We test full-sized agitator top-loaders, HE top-loaders (the type without an agitator), and front-loaders, including compact front-loaders. They’re from familiar brands such as Amana, Frigidaire, GE, Hotpoint, LG, Maytag, and Whirlpool, and lesser-known ones like Fisher & Paykel and Miele.

Our Green Choice designation helps you identify the most eco-friendly washers in our ratings. Signified by a green leaf icon, the Green Choice washers earn superior marks for water efficiency, energy efficiency, brand reliability, and gentleness on washed fabric. It considers the overall environmental impact of a washer, including its weight, volume, and entire life cycle.

CR members can read on for ratings and reviews of some of the best washers for each type from LG, Miele, Samsung, and Speed Queen. See our washer buying guide for a broader look at each type and our washing machine ratings for even more options.

Best Agitator Top-Load Washers

CR’s take: The LG WT7405CW is the top-rated top-load agitator in our ratings. Its 85-minute wash cycle requires patience and it’s kind of rough on fabrics, so you may want to consider the delicate cycle with your best threads. But it’ll clean your clothes effectively, rating Excellent for water and energy efficiency, and Very Good for washing performance. Check your space because this washer’s measurements differ slightly that standard models. It stands at 44.5 inches tall, 27.5 inches wide, and 28.5 inches deep.

CR’s take: One of the most affordable top-load agitators in our tests, the LG WT7005CW delivers across the board. The eco-friendly Green Choice washer isn’t the gentlest on clothes, but it conserves energy and water, and it’s easier on your laundry space. It’s among the quietest models in our tests, and it rates Excellent in vibration, meaning it won’t disturb you or rumble your floor. Cycle time is 70 minutes using the normal wash, heavy-soil setting. Shorten it by using the normal-soil setting when you can. (Only the LG WT7405CW rates higher in our tests, and it retails for a few hundred dollars more.)

CR’s take: LG’s first agitator top-loader, the LG WT7305CW, is a winner in so many ways. Washing and water efficiency are top-notch. It’s also highly energy-efficient; though its wash time is relatively long (70 minutes), it extracts more water, which makes for shorter dry times. With a fairly roomy claimed capacity of 4.8 cubic feet, it can handle relatively large loads, including a king-sized comforter. It’s not the quietest machine, though, and gentleness is only fair. If the price isn’t right, try this inflation buster—the LG WT7155CW, a highly rated CR Best Buy model that performs similarly for $250 less.

Best High-Efficiency (HE) Top-Load Washers

CR’s take: LG’s HE washing machines earn top marks for predicted reliability, so they’re less likely to develop problems or break within the first five years. The LG WT7150CW ranks among the top HE washing machines, primarily for its Excellent cleaning performance, water efficiency, and vibration. It also earns a Very Good rating for energy efficiency, but only Good for gentleness on clothes. It can still handle big loads within its slighter interior and exterior frame—5 cubic feet, 44.5 inches high, 29.1 inches deep, and the standard 27 inches wide.

CR’s take: The CR Green Choice LG WT7800CW packs a punch, earning Excellent ratings for washing performance, water efficiency, vibration, and reliability, as well as Very Good ratings for energy efficiency. But it receives a so-so score for noise, and it’s not as gentle on clothes as some other washers are. It’s still CR-recommended and features a steel tub, remote WiFi access, and a steam option.

CR’s take: The LG WT7900HBA model ranks Excellent in reliability, performance, water efficiency, and vibration. It will also save you money on your energy bill. It’s an excellent clean machine, with a 5.5-cubic-foot steel drum and a 70-minute cycle time. But like most HE washers, it’s somewhat noisy and rough on clothes.

Best Front-Load Washers

CR’s take: LG WM3900HWA is the top-rated front-load washer in our ratings, one that’s highly reliable and preferred by our satisfied members. It’s very quiet and offers excellence in performance, water and energy efficiency as an Energy Star-certified machine. Its wash time is relatively fast at 85 minutes, and it comes loaded with auto dispensers, WiFi, extra rinse cycle, end-of-cycle signal, and steam option that helps remove those messy summer stains. If the price is a little too steep, you can save $55 with the LG WM4000HWA, a CR Best Buy value. It offers the same rating with similar features except for the sportswear, and drain-and-spin cycles. We didn’t test this model but we expect it to perform similarly.

CR’s take: A CR Best Buy, LG WM3400CW’s price and performance can’t be beat. As an Energy Star rated Green Choice washer, it’ll also save you money down the road due to its high reliability, and Excellent water and energy efficiency. It’s not as gentle on fabric as some other front-loaders in our tests. Wash time is a pokey 105 minutes, but we recommend using the normal-soil setting, which is sufficient for most loads and takes less time. Claimed capacity is 4.5 cubic feet, just big enough for a king-sized comforter. This washer is loaded with features like WiFi, auto detergent and bleach dispensers, and extra rinse cycle so your clothes won’t experience excess residue. It comes in sleek white, with standard 39-inch height and 27-inch width, and it’s stackable.

CR’s take: The LG WM8900HBA is an exceptional washer, despite its 105-minute long cycle. It’s larger than your standard washer, measuring 41 inches high, 29 inches wide and 33 inches deep. This eco-friendly Green Choice machine can also tackle your family’s biggest loads with a 5.2 cubic foot drum. Like all LG front-load washers, its predicted reliability and owner satisfaction is Excellent—as is its washing performance, and water and energy efficiency. But its gentleness on clothes is a notch higher than many other front-loaders, rating Very Good.

Best Compact Front-Load Washers

CR’s take: If your space is tight, the Miele WXI860WCS is among the smallest washers in our ratings. It’s also among the best, a Green Choice model rating Excellent for washing performance, energy efficiency, water efficiency, and owner satisfaction. It’s a pricey machine that’s quiet and gentle on clothes. Claimed capacity is 2.3 cubic feet and cycle time is 100 laborious minutes. Like most compacts, you’ll feel it vibrate. This washer comes with a one-year warranty. It performs similarly to the untested Green Choice Miele WXF660WCS—the top compact washer in our ratings, which costs $400 less.

CR’s take: The Miele WWH660WCS earns an Excellent rating in CR’s tests for washing, and its water and energy efficiency help it earn our Green Choice designation. It’s also very reliable and earns high marks for owner satisfaction. It’s pretty quiet and gentle on clothes. At 2.3 cubic feet, it’s designed for smaller loads, like most compacts. But bring a book: Cycle time for this model is a plodding 105 minutes.

