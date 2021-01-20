Some days you just feel like you need a big hug. That’s one of the benefits touted by the makers of weighted blankets, who also claim that the blankets can calm you down if you’re anxious—or help you sleep if you have insomnia. But scientists have said that evidence-based research on their ability to help you sleep better is sparse.

Still, weighted blankets have their fans, and the category continues to thrive. In 2019, the global weighted-blanket market was an estimated $399 million, according to Business Research Insights, and it is projected to exceed $1 billion by 2026.

How Does a Weighted Blanket Work?

A weighted blanket distributes weight uniformly so that the user experiences a bit of gentle pressure along with some warmth. These throw- or bed-sized coverings (including the Baloo, Gravity, and Luna weighted blankets, tested below) typically resemble a comforter, but instead of down or fabric filling, it consists of glass beads or plastic pellets. Some users believe that these smooth, tiny glass beads make the blanket quieter and feel less like a beanbag. All the weighted blankets we tested have glass beads. You might also find knit weighted blankets, like the Bearaby, that are woven with thick yarns of fabric, so there’s more airflow. (These were not included in our tests.)

In terms of comforter-style options, the best weighted blankets enclose the glass beads in small pockets throughout the product. This prevents pooling and offers a better drape—“even as you shift or roll over,” says Bernie Deitrick, the test engineer who conducted our weighted-blanket tests.

Weighted blankets have been used for people with anxiety, and studies suggest they can be a helpful tool. The limited research on weighted blankets and sleep is more mixed; a small paper published in 2022 did report that weighted blankets can increase levels of melatonin (a hormone associated with sleep) at bedtime, but the subjects’ levels of sleepiness and sleep duration weren’t significantly impacted.

“I have patients who like weighted blankets and others who don’t,” says Rafael Pelayo, MD, a sleep specialist and clinical professor in psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Stanford University and author of “How to Sleep.” “Those that like them, really like them," he says.

He suspects that the weight of the blanket is associated with comfort and helps the person feel better. That weight can be considerable: The 15-pound blankets we tested have a per-square-footage weight of roughly three to four times as much as that of a similarly sized polyfill comforter.

If anxiety or a racing mind is keeping you up at night—and you typically like piling multiple layers of bedding on your body because you find that pressure appealing—a weighted blanket may be worth a try. All the blankets we tested allow you to return the blankets within 30 days, though some require that you pay return shipping.

How Consumer Reports Tested Weighted Blankets

Manufacturers suggest choosing a weighted blanket that’s around 10 percent of your body weight. So if you weigh 150 pounds, the weighted blanket for you should weigh 15 pounds. That’s the weight we tested.

In the lab, Deitrick weighed each blanket and recorded how close each came to the claimed weight of 15 pounds. The good news is that they all came pretty close, and the differences shouldn’t be too noticeable, he says. But keep in mind: With total weight being equal, the smaller the blanket the more weight you’ll feel on your body. That’s why we also provide the pound-per-square-foot value, below.

We also wondered whether the weighted blankets would sleep hot. So our lab used a tin-man-like series of temperature-controlled metal boxes to measure the insulation level of each blanket. Interestingly, a heavy blanket isn’t necessarily an excessively hot one. “All the blankets were fairly close to the warmth that you would get by adding one fluffy down comforter to your bed,” Deitrick says. Of course, the models with duvet covers felt hotter than those that didn’t have one. So if you’re a hot sleeper, you should opt for a weighted comforter without a duvet cover, or try a knit weighted blanket, which provides more air flow than a weighted comforters, or use a weighted blanket without the cover.

Finally, we tested how easy the blankets are to wash, and whether such a heavy load would be machine washable at home. All the blankets came through with flying colors and with no damage. But our front-loading washing machine became unbalanced during the spin cycle.

Best Weighted Blankets

We tested the 15-pound version of each of the five blankets listed below in alphabetical order. But each manufacturer also offers multiple weights, ranging from 15 to 35 pounds, and multiple sizes.

Price : $169

: $169 Actual weight : 15.04 pounds

: 15.04 pounds Pounds per square foot : 0.47

: 0.47 Size : 80x58 inches

: 80x58 inches Cover included: No

CR’s take: The Baloo weighted blanket has a cotton cover and glass beads. It comes in white, blue, rose, and a graylike “silver sage.” Linen covers, in a choice of six colors, are sold separately. A staffer who owns the 12-pound throw size describes the weighted comforter as cool and crisp, and says that the glass beads feel evenly distributed. Baloo says the blanket is machine-washable and dryer-safe.

Price : $195

: $195 Actual weight : 14.84 pounds

: 14.84 pounds Pounds per square foot : 0.64

: 0.64 Size : 70x48 inches

: 70x48 inches Cover included: Yes

CR’s take: The Gravity blanket comes with its own matching “micro-plush” duvet cover. It indeed felt soft to the touch, according to a staffer who tried it at home—similar to velour. She also noted that its system of ties, button, and a zipper keeps the comforter particularly secure. Gravity says the cover is machine-washable in cold water and can be tumble-dried on low. The inner weighted blanket, which includes glass beads, is hand-wash and air-dry only (though we did run it through one wash cycle because it seems unwieldy to hand-wash something so large and heavy—it turned out fine). This blanket is sold in seven colors.

Price : $114-$146

: $114-$146 Actual weight : 15.21 pounds

: 15.21 pounds Pounds per square foot : 0.55

: 0.55 Size : 70x57 inches

: 70x57 inches Cover included: Yes

CR’s take: The Harkla weighted blanket comes with a fleece duvet cover and glass beads. Harkla says both the cover and the inner blanket can be machine-washed in cold water on the gentle cycle and put in the dryer on low heat. There are three color options on the company’s site (it lists a kids’ blanket, but you’ll find size and weight options suitable for adults, too), though choices can vary on the sites of various third-party sellers.

Price : $70-$75

: $70-$75 Actual weight : 14.44 pounds

: 14.44 pounds Pounds per square foot : 0.60

: 0.60 Size : 72x48 inches

: 72x48 inches Cover included: No

CR’s take: The cover of the Luna weighted blanket is cotton, and it’s filled with glass beads. It does not come with a duvet cover, but you have several colors and materials to choose from if you’d like to buy one separately. Luna says you can wash it in cold water on the gentle setting and hang it to dry or tumble-dry on low heat. A staffer who has tried the Luna weighted blanket found it to be a solid blanket for the budget-friendly price, but the materials didn’t look and feel as smooth and sleek as the pricier options in this roundup.

Price : $60-$79

: $60-$79 Actual weight : 14.95 pounds

: 14.95 pounds Pounds per square foot : 0.45

: 0.45 Size : 80x60 inches

: 80x60 inches Cover included: No

CR’s take: The YnM blanket has a cotton cover and does not come with a duvet cover, though YnM sells covers separately. The glass beads felt pretty evenly distributed, according to a staffer who tried it at home. But its cover, while adequately soft, wasn’t as crisp and smooth as that of the more expensive models. YnM says you can wash and dry it by machine on the gentle cycles but strongly recommends washing the duvet cover rather than the inner blanket. There are a couple dozen color options, but they depend on the size and weight you choose.

