Wireless security cameras are a great way to keep an eye on your home, spot potential intruders, and even scare off porch pirates. But just because your house is safer doesn’t mean the footage these streaming video cameras collect is necessarily safe—or even private.

That’s why we test them for data security and data privacy. “These cameras are capable of capturing and transmitting very sensitive data,” says Cody Feng, a test engineer at CR’s Digital Lab.

Below you’ll find reviews of the 10 best wireless security cameras from our ratings. On the list, in alphabetical order, are models made by Arlo, Blue by ADT, Eufy, Google Nest, Lorex, Ring, and TP-Link. All feature night vision, high-definition video, voice and app control via digital assistants, and two-way audio. CR members can view ratings for these models below or, for a deeper dive, go to our full wireless security camera ratings.

Our data privacy and data security tests are done through Consumer Reports’ Digital Lab. They’re based on the Digital Standard, an open-source standard that CR created with other organizations to promote digital privacy and security in consumer products and services. Using the Digital Standard, we conduct more than 70 data privacy and security tests on each camera. These tests are in addition to our other tests for video quality, response time (how long it takes to receive smartphone alerts), and smart features.

If you buy a model we recommend, you can be confident that you’re choosing a wireless security camera with good video quality and plenty of smart features, as well as one that will keep your footage as secure and private as possible.

Though we continue to evaluate these devices for privacy and security, there have been multiple reports of connected security cameras being hacked. Regardless of the model you choose, read our guide on how to prevent security cameras from being hacked. And for more information on our testing and advice on how to choose a security camera, see our home security camera buying guide.

Here are 10 top models from our tests.

Free video storage: None.

Optional subscription costs: Through an Arlo Secure plan, you can get 30 days of cloud video storage for $3 per month for one camera or $10 per month for unlimited cameras; 30-day storage with in-app emergency response buttons costs $15 per month for unlimited cameras; 24/7 continuous video recording costs $10 per month for one camera for 14 days ($5 per additional camera) and $20 per month for one camera for 30 days ($10 per additional camera).

CR’s take: The Arlo Essential Wireless Security Camera is a fantastic security camera, receiving strong ratings in our tests for video quality and data security. It performs quite well in our response time test, but its data privacy could be better. This model gives you a built-in spotlight that allows for color night vision, a rechargeable battery, a siren, and voice and app control (via Amazon Alexa, Apple Home/Siri, and Google Home/Assistant), and it connects directly to WiFi (unlike its siblings below, which use base stations).

With an Arlo Secure subscription, you can get 30 days of cloud video storage for motion-triggered video clips as well as monitoring zones; person, package, vehicle, and animal detection; and emergency response buttons in the Arlo app, which allow you to request police, fire, or medical services with just a tap. The company offers subscriptions for 24/7 continuous video recording, too. If you don’t want to pay a monthly fee for video storage, you can use an Arlo Smart Hub ($100, sold separately) to save footage on a USB drive instead. The hub is also required for Apple Home/Siri to work.

Arlo Pro 2 Smart Camera VMC4030P (out of stock)

Free video storage: 7 days.

Optional subscription costs: Through an Arlo Secure plan, you can get 30 days of cloud video storage for $3 per month for one camera or $10 per month for unlimited cameras; 30-day storage with in-app emergency response buttons costs $15 per month for unlimited cameras; 24/7 continuous video recording costs $10 per month for one camera for 14 days ($5 per additional camera) and $20 per month for one camera for 30 days ($10 per additional camera).

CR’s take: The Arlo Pro 2 offers superb video quality and earns an Excellent rating for its array of smart features. The Pro 2 also receives a great data security score, but its data privacy could be better. As for features, you get a siren, voice and app control (via Amazon Alexa, Apple Home/Siri, and Google Home/Assistant), a rechargeable battery, and a rolling seven days of free storage for motion- and audio-triggered video clips, a perk that the other Arlo cameras in our ratings lack.

With an Arlo Secure subscription, you can get more video storage as well as monitoring zones; person, package, vehicle, and animal detection; and emergency response buttons in the Arlo app, which allow you to request police, fire, or medical services with just a tap. The company offers subscriptions for 24/7 continuous video recording, too. If you don’t want to pay a monthly fee for video storage, you can connect a USB drive to the base station and store footage there instead.

Free video storage: None.

Optional subscription costs: Through an Arlo Secure plan, you can get 30 days of cloud video storage for $3 per month for one camera or $10 per month for unlimited cameras; 30-day storage with in-app emergency response buttons costs $15 per month for unlimited cameras; 24/7 continuous video recording costs $10 per month for one camera for 14 days ($5 per additional camera) and $20 per month for one camera for 30 days ($10 per additional camera).

CR’s take: The Arlo Pro 3 is another terrific camera that performs just as well as its predecessor, the Arlo Pro 2, receiving identical performance ratings in our tests and offering many of the same features. So what’s different about the Pro 3? It has a built-in spotlight that allows for color night vision, a siren in the camera itself (not the base station), a wider 160-degree field of view, and higher-resolution 2K HDR video.

With an Arlo Secure subscription, you can get 30 days of cloud video storage for motion-triggered video clips as well as monitoring zones; person, package, vehicle, and animal detection; and emergency response buttons in the Arlo app, which allow you to request police, fire, or medical services with just a tap. The company offers subscriptions for 24/7 continuous video recording, too. If you don’t want to pay a monthly fee for video storage, you can connect a USB drive to the base station and store footage there instead.

Free video storage: Yes, with microSD card slot.

Optional subscription costs: $6 per month for 30 days of storage for unlimited cameras at one location.

CR’s take: The Blue by ADT Indoor Camera is one of the company’s first DIY cameras—and one of the top performers in our ratings. It offers superb response time for alerts, great video quality, and strong data security, but it receives only a middle-of-the-road Good rating for data privacy. As for features, this camera comes with 24 hours of free cloud video storage, facial recognition, monitoring zones, battery backup for power outages, smoke and carbon monoxide siren detection, and voice and app control via Amazon Alexa and Google Home/Assistant. You can purchase 30 days of cloud video storage for $6 per month for an unlimited number of cameras. If you don’t want to pay for cloud storage, you can store video locally on an SD card.

Free video storage: Yes, with microSD card slot or personal web server.

Optional subscription costs: Through an Eufy Security storage plan, you get 30 days of cloud storage for one camera for $3 per month (or $30 per year) or 30 days for up to 10 cameras for $10 per month (or $100 per year). For Apple Home users, an Apple iCloud+ storage plan gives you 10 days of storage for one camera for $1 per month, for up to five cameras for $3 per month, or for unlimited cameras for $10 per month.

CR’s take: The Eufy Solo IndoorCam C24 is one of the best and most reasonably priced models in our ratings. It receives high marks in our tests for video quality, data security, smart features, and response time. The only test it doesn’t perform that well in is data privacy, but it still receives a middle-of-the-road Good rating for that test. It features a microSD card slot for local storage, person detection, pet detection, crying detection (if you choose to use it as a baby monitor), optional 24/7 continuous recording, and voice and app control via Amazon Alexa, Apple Home/Siri, and Google Home/Assistant.

The camera also works with a special feature of the Apple Home (formerly Apple HomeKit) smart home system called HomeKit Secure Video, which uses end-to-end encryption to keep your video secure. It requires an Apple Home hub (either an iPad, a HomePod smart speaker, or an Apple TV streaming box) to process motion alerts for people, animals, and vehicles. Your videos can also be stored on Apple’s servers if you have an iCloud subscription. For 10 days of cloud video storage for one camera, you’ll need to subscribe to a 50-gigabyte iCloud+ storage plan at $1 per month. For up to five cameras, you’ll need a 200GB iCloud+ plan at $3 per month. For unlimited cameras, you’ll need a 2-terabyte iCloud+ plan at $10 per month.

Eufy also gives you the option to store your videos in the cloud using its own subscription storage plans. You can get 30 days of cloud storage for one camera for $3 per month (or $30 per year), or 30 days for up to 10 cameras for $10 per month (or $100 per year).

A word about Eufy’s digital privacy and security: In May 2021 Eufy had a security issue where its users were accidentally able to access cameras owned by other Eufy users. The company says that only 712 users were affected and that it is working to put additional safeguards in place to prevent such issues from happening again. Eufy cameras using Apple HomeKit Secure Video were not affected by this problem.

Free video storage: Yes, using 8 gigabytes of built-in memory.

Optional subscription costs: Through an Eufy Security storage plan, you get 30 days of cloud storage for one camera for $3 per month (or $30 per year) or 30 days for up to 10 cameras for $10 per month (or $100 per year).

CR’s take: The Eufy SoloCam S40 is the first security camera CR has tested with a built-in solar panel to recharge its battery. In our tests, it offers superb video quality and data security, and it receives a Very Good rating for its response time. The camera doesn’t offer great data privacy, though, which is common among these devices. It features monitoring zones; person alerts; voice and app control via Amazon Alexa and Google Home/Assistant; a built-in siren; color night vision (thanks to its built-in spotlight); and 8 gigabytes of memory to store footage locally.

Free video storage: 3 hours of snapshots, not video.

Optional subscription costs: Through a Nest Aware plan, you get 30 days of storage for $6 per month (or $60 per year) or 60 days of storage for $12 per month (or $120 per year).

CR’s take: The Google Nest Cam Indoor offers strong data security and quick response speed for alerts, but it really shines in our video quality test, receiving an Excellent rating. The only downsides? The camera could have better data privacy, and it offers no free video storage—just 3 hours of still snapshots. However, it does play nice with Amazon Alexa and Google Home/Assistant. With a Nest Aware subscription, you’ll get either 30 or 60 days of cloud storage for motion-triggered video clips, depending on the plan, intelligent sound detection, dog-barking alerts, person alerts, monitoring zones, and e911 to call your home’s 911 dispatcher regardless of your physical location. If you have the $12-per-month plan, you’ll also get 10 days of 24/7 continuous video recordings.

Note: Google has released a new Nest Cam (indoor, wired) and Nest Cam (battery), which can be used indoors or outdoors. They cost $100 and $180, respectively, and both feature 3 hours of free cloud video storage and built-in artificial intelligence to recognize and alert you to people, animals, and vehicles. Both models perform well in our tests, but not as well as the older Nest Cam Indoor.

Free video storage: Yes, with included 16-gigabyte microSD card.

Optional subscription costs: None.

CR’s take: The Lorex 2K Pan-Tilt WiFi W462AQC-E is a CR Best Buy pick, thanks to its winning combination of solid performance and a relatively low price. It scores well in just about every test, with an Excellent rating for video quality. Its only weak spot is its middling data privacy, but that’s common among most of the top-rated security cameras in our ratings. This Lorex camera’s features include motorized pan-and-tilt so you can remotely move the camera to change its view (handy for large rooms or open floor plans), person detection, monitoring zones, and voice and app control via Amazon Alexa and Google Home/Assistant.

Free video storage: None.

Optional subscription costs: Through a Ring Protect plan, you get 60 days of cloud video storage for one camera for $3 per month (or $30 per year) or 60 days for unlimited cameras for $10 per month (or $100 per year).

CR’s take: The third-generation Ring Stick Up Cam (Battery) is one of your best options if you’re on a budget. At $100, this camera works both indoors and outdoors and gives you person detection, monitoring zones, voice and app control via Amazon Alexa, and alert schedules so that you can silence alerts at certain times of day. In our tests, this Ring camera receives strong scores for video quality and response time, as well as a Very Good rating for data security. If you subscribe to the Ring Protect Plan, you’ll get a rolling 180 days of motion-triggered video clips and photo snapshots between recordings.

Note: On July 1, 2022, Ring increased the price of its Ring Protect Basic plan for one camera to $4 per month or $40 per year. In exchange for the increase, users of this plan receive a 10 percent discount on new Ring products and the ability to bulk download up to 50 recordings at once. In the future, Ring says it will bring its package detection feature to more doorbell models and release new smart alert features for cars, animals, and more. The company will also add a sound detection feature (for sounds like glass breaking) and “custom event alerts” (where you “train” the camera to detect things like a garage door or gate being left open) to its subscription plans.

Free video storage: None.

Optional subscription costs: Through a Kasa Care plan, you get 30 days of cloud storage for one camera for $3 per month (or $30 per year) or 30 days of storage for up to 10 cameras for $10 per month (or $100 per year).

CR’s take: The TP-Link Kasa Cam KC120 offers great performance at a relatively low price. It earns high scores in our video quality, response time, and data security tests, but its data privacy could be better (it receives only a Fair score in that test). This TP-Link doesn’t offer many features, but you will get monitoring zones and voice and app control via Amazon Alexa and Google Home/Assistant. With a Kasa Care plan, you’ll get 30 days of video storage.

