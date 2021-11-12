Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.
With the ongoing global supply chain issues causing increasing backlogs and shipping delays, many shoppers are scouring stores for holiday gifts earlier than usual. The silver lining? Early shoppers out and about will find that some major retailers are starting their holiday sales well ahead of the season, including Target, Best Buy, Amazon and Walmart.
Though sales will constantly pop up and change right up to Black Friday, Select rounded up some ongoing pre-Black Friday sales with reader interest in mind so that you'll know where to look to find the deals you want when shopping.
Pre-Black Friday sales to consider when shopping
Not all stores have started their preholiday sales yet, but here are some ongoing and recently announced sales to consider. The retailers in the list below include Select reader favorites and cover a wide variety of product types that we think shoppers will be interested in based on previous coverage. All of the sales included either notably high discounts or a wide range of products. Each sale includes multiple deals, however, and not every single one is going to be the best deal around.
- Adidas: Up to 50 percent off shoes, clothing and accessories
- Amazon: Amazon’s Early Black Friday sale has several ongoing deals, as well as unique daily deals on select Ninja Foodi products, select FitBit products and more
- Bed Bath and Beyond: Early Black Friday deals on bedding, vacuums and more
- BJ’s: Early Bird Savings are live through Nov. 29 while supplies last. Deals include up to 40 percent off select TVs, up to $1,100 off reclining seats and more
- Casper: Up to 20 percent off bundles, 15 percent off mattresses and 10 percent off sheets, pillows and more
- Crate & Barrel: Up to 20 percent off select Breville Ovens and 60 percent off select furniture styles
- Dell: Up to 30 percent off select laptops, gaming accessories and more during the Black Friday Sneak Peek Sales
- Home Depot: Up to 40 percent off select tools, furniture and bedding, as well as deals on outdoor power equipment and more during its Black Friday Sales
- JCPenney: Up to 40 percent off select home essentials and up to 70 percent off select jewelry. Get up to an additional 25 percent off select products with code TAKE25 through Nov. 14
- Kohl’s: Get up to 15 percent off purchases in person or online with code SHOP15 through Nov. 20
- Lands' End: Up to 60 percent off your purchase with the code ACORN through Nov. 16
- Lowe’s: Up to 50 percent off smart home products and up to 40 percent off select tools, vanities and more
- Macy’s: Up to 70 percent off women’s coats and up to 75 percent off jewelry, during Macy’s Black Friday Early Access Sale
- Mattress Firm: Up to 50 percent off mattresses and up to 20 percent off bed frames, bedding and pillows
- Nest Bedding: 20 percent off select mattresses and 10 percent off select furniture, kids and baby mattresses as part of the Veteran’s Day Sale through Nov. 15
- Nordstrom: Up to 40 percent off select apparel, cookware and more during the Black Friday Sale
- Old Navy: Up to 50 percent off sitewide
- Our Place: Up to $125 off popular products like the Always Pan through Nov. 14
- Raymour & Flanigan: Up to 30 percent off select products during the Black Friday Deals while supplies last
- Samsung: Early Black Friday deals on phones, appliances, TVs and more
- Sur La Table: 20 percent off your purchase with code FRIENDS21
- Walmart: The retailer is hosting its Black Friday Deals for Days events online and in stores
What to know about Black Friday
Black Friday, one of the biggest shopping days of the year, falls on the day after Thanksgiving — Nov. 26 this year. Most retailers did not offer in-person shopping last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, but this year, experts said shoppers can expect to find major holiday sales both in stores and online.
Though Black Friday should be making a return to many major brick-and-mortar stores, retail experts previously told Select that you should not wait until Nov. 26 to start shopping. Many otable holiday sales have already started: Target is releasing early Black Friday deals every Sunday ahead of Nov. 26, Best Buy is offering a Black Friday price-match guarantee, Kohl’s is hosting its Black Friday Deals and Amazon is hosting early Black Friday deals all month long.Walmart’s monthlong savings event, Black Friday Deals for Days, returned the first week of November. The event began on Nov. 3 online and Nov. 5 in stores, with a second wave on Nov. 10 online and Nov. 12 in stores. The retailer will also be offering more deals on Black Friday. Lowe’s also kicked off its Seasons of Savings event on Oct. 28 and will offer new deals and sales every week through December.
Black Friday price-matching
In addition to sales, shoppers should keep an eye out for stores offering price-matching. Target is offering holiday price-matching: If at any time until Dec. 24 the price of a product drops lower than what you paid for it, Target will refund you the difference. If the item drops to a lower price at another retailer within 14 days of your purchase, Target will also refund you the difference as per its everyday price match guarantee. Best Buy is also offering a Black Friday price-matching guarantee: If you buy a product before Nov. 18 tagged as a “Black Friday Price Guarantee” item and the price goes down on or before Nov. 26, Best Buy will refund the difference.
Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.