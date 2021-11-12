Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

With the ongoing global supply chain issues causing increasing backlogs and shipping delays, many shoppers are scouring stores for holiday gifts earlier than usual. The silver lining? Early shoppers out and about will find that some major retailers are starting their holiday sales well ahead of the season, including Target, Best Buy, Amazon and Walmart.

Though sales will constantly pop up and change right up to Black Friday, Select rounded up some ongoing pre-Black Friday sales with reader interest in mind so that you'll know where to look to find the deals you want when shopping.

Pre-Black Friday sales to consider when shopping

Not all stores have started their preholiday sales yet, but here are some ongoing and recently announced sales to consider. The retailers in the list below include Select reader favorites and cover a wide variety of product types that we think shoppers will be interested in based on previous coverage. All of the sales included either notably high discounts or a wide range of products. Each sale includes multiple deals, however, and not every single one is going to be the best deal around.

What to know about Black Friday

Black Friday, one of the biggest shopping days of the year, falls on the day after Thanksgiving — Nov. 26 this year. Most retailers did not offer in-person shopping last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, but this year, experts said shoppers can expect to find major holiday sales both in stores and online.

Though Black Friday should be making a return to many major brick-and-mortar stores, retail experts previously told Select that you should not wait until Nov. 26 to start shopping. Many otable holiday sales have already started: Target is releasing early Black Friday deals every Sunday ahead of Nov. 26, Best Buy is offering a Black Friday price-match guarantee, Kohl’s is hosting its Black Friday Deals and Amazon is hosting early Black Friday deals all month long.Walmart’s monthlong savings event, Black Friday Deals for Days, returned the first week of November. The event began on Nov. 3 online and Nov. 5 in stores, with a second wave on Nov. 10 online and Nov. 12 in stores. The retailer will also be offering more deals on Black Friday. Lowe’s also kicked off its Seasons of Savings event on Oct. 28 and will offer new deals and sales every week through December.

Black Friday price-matching

In addition to sales, shoppers should keep an eye out for stores offering price-matching. Target is offering holiday price-matching: If at any time until Dec. 24 the price of a product drops lower than what you paid for it, Target will refund you the difference. If the item drops to a lower price at another retailer within 14 days of your purchase, Target will also refund you the difference as per its everyday price match guarantee. Best Buy is also offering a Black Friday price-matching guarantee: If you buy a product before Nov. 18 tagged as a “Black Friday Price Guarantee” item and the price goes down on or before Nov. 26, Best Buy will refund the difference.

