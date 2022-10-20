Though Halloween has yet to pass, it isn’t too early to start thinking about holiday shopping. With Black Friday on the horizon, many retailers are already starting to offer deals: Amazon just hosted an October Prime Day event — the first time it’s ever put on two Prime Day-esque events in one year — and other retailers like Target, Walmart, Overstock and Wayfair are starting to launch early holiday sales.

In 2021, retailers hosted early deals events in October due to widespread shipping delays and supply chain concerns. This year, shoppers are hoping to buy early for different reasons: 44% of surveyed holiday shoppers say they’ll be starting early as they worry inflation will impact prices in later months, according to the National Retail Federation. Nearly 50% of shoppers surveyed by another market research group said they would seek more sales for their holiday shopping this year, compared to last year.

Now that retailers are beginning to offer pre-Black Friday discounts, we rounded up some of the best sales and deals on expert-recommended and highly rated products and brands to help streamline your experience. We used price tracking tools like Honey, CamelCamelCamel and Keepa to note the value of each discount against historical pricing data.

Best early Black Friday Sales

We chose the sales below because we think you’ll find them interesting — they typically include multiple deals and, of course, not every single product in a sale will be the best deal around.

Best early Black Friday Deals

We rounded up the best ongoing deals during early Black Friday sales on highly rated products Select readers have shown an interest in or that we think you should know about. We relied on price tracking tools like Honey, Keepa and CamelCamelCamel to note the value of each discount.

Machine-woven with high-quality synthetic yarn, this Safavieh rug is cozy and doesn’t shed, according to the brand. The 2-inch thickness ensures the perfect amount of cushion under your feet, the brand says, and the rug comes in over 20 different colors to be sure it matches the aesthetic of any room in your home.

This glass coffee table has a solid manufactured wood base, giving it a timeless feel and look. The table has to be assembled upon delivery, but the brand says it comes with everything you should need to put it together.

This refrigerator has a concealed beverage center, which includes a water dispenser and an autofill water pitcher. With five different temperature settings, the middle drawer can be used however you please, the brand says. You can also customize the color and finish on the doors.

This vacuum is both powerful and light, making it ideal for quick cleaning, the brand says. It also uses hair de-tangling technology to make it easier to clean and clear out hair, according to Dyson. The vacuum is cordless and comes with three additional tools and two different cleaner heads for all your vacuuming needs.

This tableware set from Select reader-favorite brand Our Place, which is behind the popular Always Pan, comes with four drinking glasses, four main plates, four side plates, and four tiny bowls. The glasses are handmade and stackable, and the plates and bowls are hand-painted porcelain. The glasses and dishes are all dishwasher-safe, and the plates and bowls are also microwave-safe, the brand says.

