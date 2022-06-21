IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Amazon's early Prime Day deals are live

In the lead up to Prime Day, Amazon’s released some early (and substantial) discounts on highly rated products like Fire TVs and gaming devices.
Image of a hand using the Luna Controller from Amazon and the controller alone
Here are some deals on highly rated products you can shop ahead of Prime Day.Amazon
By Justin Redman

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Amazon’s annual Prime Day sales event, which the retailer created in 2015, is back: For 48 hours starting on July 12, Prime members will get access to substantial deals on tech, home appliances, toys and more. Today, Amazon dropped some of the first set of early deals, mostly on Amazon-branded tech products like Fire TVs, gaming devices and fitness trackers as well as highly rated Wi-Fi systems. Below, we rounded up some of the best deals we’re seeing, using the price tracker CamelCamelCamel to ensure the discounts are actually worth it.

We’ll be updating this piece throughout the coming weeks, as Amazon is set to drop more deals in the lead-up to Prime Day.

Related

Shopping

ShoppingWhere to save on Amazon devices before Prime Day

Best early Prime Day deals

We chose the following deals based on high ratings from shoppers and our previous coverage.

Amazon Fire TV 55-Inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV

This 55-inch 4K smart TV comes with the Fire TV platform built-in. It has an LED display and comes with support for HDR10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus audio. The TV also includes hands-free voice control with Alexa and 3 HDMI inputs to connect more devices like gaming systems.

Luna Controller

If you play games on Amazon’s gaming platform, Luna, the retailer has a controller specifically made for Luna games that works on several different devices. On compatible devices, you can connect the controller via the cloud — you can also play non-Luna games on certain devices with a Bluetooth or USB connection, Amazon says. The controller has voice control capabilities with Alexa and requires either two AA batteries or a USB-C cable.

Amazon Fire TV 43-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV

This 43-Inch smart TV comes with 4K resolution and the Fire TV platform for viewing streaming services. The TV uses and an LED display and, like the Omni Series TV we highlighted above, comes with support for HDR10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus audio. It comes with three HDMI ports for connecting devices and an Alexa voice control remote.

Fire TV Gaming Bundle

This bundle includes the Luna Controller we highlighted above and the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, which you can use to watch TV shows and movies and stream your favorite games in 4K resolution. You can pair the Luna controller and Fire TV Stick 4K together via Bluetooth.

Related

Shopping

ShoppingApple's new MacBook Pro is shipping now

More Amazon sales

Here are some other sales on Amazon right now that we think you’d be interested in:

  1. Up to 72% off Amazon brand summer fashion
  2. Up to 60% off Spigen basic cases and screen protectors
  3. Up to 56% off men’s and women’s Amazon brand shoes
  4. Up to 38% off select bath products
  5. Up to 36% off select home organization and storage solutions
  6. Up to 33% off GE kitchen appliances
  7. Up to 30% off Lighting EVER camping lanterns and flashlights
  8. Up to 15% off Amazon brand kids and baby clothing
  9. Up to 15% off Amazon brand household items
  10. Up to 15% off Amazon brand fitness essentials
  11. Up to 15% off select sleep products from Linenspa, Lucid and Weekender
  12. Amazon Fire Smart TVs available for as low as $90

Related

Shopping

ShoppingLululemon introduces hijab collection — and other new products worth knowing about

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Justin Redman

Justin Redman is a reporter for Select on NBC News