What is Black Friday?

Black Friday occurs the Friday after Thanksgiving, a day many businesses have historically considered a paid holiday for employees. Because people are at home, Kahn said retailers slash prices on merchandise to draw shoppers into stores, offering discounts on big ticket items like televisions, electronics and appliances.

“Deals had to be worth jumping out of bed and running to the store for, and maybe even waiting in line for a while, too,” Kahn said.

Black Friday originated as an in-person shopping experience, unlike Amazon Prime Day and Cyber Monday. Amazon Prime Day is different: It’s a shopping event manufactured by Amazon to drive loyalty to its marketplace, experts told us.

Additionally, Black Friday is meant to be a social shopping experience that people participate in together, said Katherine Cullen, the National Retail Federation (NRF)’s senior director of industry and consumer insights. Families and friends go to stores in groups — in contrast, shopping during Amazon Prime Day and Cyber Monday is a solitary activity you can do on your phone, computer or tablet.

How Black Friday became Black November

Over the years, retailers began competing with one another to see who could open the earliest on Black Friday. Some, like Walmart, Target, Best Buy and Kohl’s, even started opening their doors on Thanksgiving to “participate in the rat race to see who could get people to run to their stores first,” Kahn said. This led to Black Friday becoming what Cullen called a five-day shopping weekend beginning on Thanksgiving and ending on Cyber Monday. As these five days expanded into a week and then into weeks, experts have recently dubbed all of November to be “Black November,” referring to the long-term sales leading up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Black Monday and Cyber Monday are hallmark events that have a very important place both for consumers and retailers, but within a broader context of a longer shopping season. Katherine Cullen, Senior Director of Industry and Consumer Insights, National Retail Federation

The Black Friday weekend used to mark the beginning of the winter holiday shopping season, while December 24 — the day before Christmas — marked its end, Cullen said. But because retailers are now offering deals earlier in November — sometimes even toward the end of October — this retail calendar is growing obsolete.

“Before, Thanksgiving weekend was really the start of the shopping season. Now, we look at it as more of a halfway point,” Cullen said. “Black Monday and Cyber Monday are hallmark events that have a very important place both for consumers and retailers, but within a broader context of a longer shopping season.”

Starting sales earlier in November is also a response to shopper behavior, Cullen said. She explained that retailers adjusted their sale schedules as they saw an increase in early holiday shopping, a trend NRF surveys have supported. In 2019, surveys conducted by the NRF and Prosper Insights & Analytics found that 56 percent of shoppers started buying gifts for the holidays during the first week of November, up from 48 percent in 2009.

Because Black Friday and Cyber Monday are now stretched out over five days — or the entire month of November in some cases — retailers have had to format their sales strategically to make sure they maintain shoppers’ interest. In order to do so, Cullen said some retailers promote deals on different product categories during specific days or weeks instead of offering blanket storewide sales throughout the month.

That’s exactly what Walmart and Target did in 2020: Both retailers reformatted their Black Friday sales due to the pandemic and to account for customers’ shopping habits, offering a series of separate savings events throughout November both online and in stores.

How Black Friday impacts the holiday shopping season

While Black Friday and Cyber Monday are intertwined with the larger holiday shopping season, Cullen emphasized that they’re not dependent on one another. For example, when the NRF surveyed shoppers about how much they spent during Thanksgiving weekend in 2020, it was down slightly from years prior. But sales during the overall holiday shopping season — which the NRF defines as the period from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31 — grew 8.3 percent compared to 2019.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are also impactful to the retail calendar worldwide. While Americans associate Black Friday and Cyber Monday with Thanksgiving, over 20 countries — including the United Kingdom, Italy, Sweden and Mexico — host similar sales, some using the same name despite not celebrating Thanksgiving. And Black Friday shopping events worldwide take place on the same day — for example, retailers in Canada host Black Friday sales on the same day that they take place in the U.S. despite the country recognizing the second Monday in October as its Thanksgiving holiday. Kahn said this speaks to Black Friday’s legacy and weight: doorbuster deals and a social shopping experience made for the holiday season.

How Covid impacted Black Friday 2020

In 2020, retailers like Walmart, Best Buy and Target closed their doors for in-person shopping on Thanksgiving Day for the first time in years to prevent the large crowds they usually hope to see. Health and safety came first, both for shoppers and retail staff, Kahn said. Retailers instead pushed online sales and reinvented their typical sales into month-long savings events. For example, Walmart introduced Black Friday Deals for Days and Target hosted Black Friday Now, both of which were a series of shopping events throughout November available in stores and online.