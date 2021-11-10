Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Holiday shopping is typically one of the more stressful parts of the season, and global shipping delays, surging prices and supply chain issues have only added to the chaos this year. Though usually you can rely on last-minute shopping for at least some of the giftees on your list, all of the supply chain disruptions have experts urging shoppers to start early. While current events could mean that the deadline to order certain gifts and have them arrive in time for the holidays has already passed, we rounded up some of our favorite last-minute gift ideas you can order today that should arrive in time for the holidays.

The best last-minute gifts in 2021

To help you find the best last-minute gifts for your loved ones, we perused our expert-recommended shopping guides across skin care, tech, home appliances and more. We also included some notable launches from brands like Rothy’s and dropped in a few staff picks. We pared down our picks below to only those products whose retailers offer expedited shipping right now — either included within a subscription or available for an added fee — and that aren’t impacted by global supply chain issues as of publish time.

Baked by Melissa cupcakes are typically my go-to treat to send during a special occasion or holiday — they’re adorably bite-sized, beautifully crafted and delicious. The brand’s Latest & Greatest sampler comes with 25 of the most popular flavors, including Tie-Dye, Peanut Butter & Jelly, Red Velvet and Cookie Dough.

The Soundcore Motion+ Bluetooth Speaker delivers “great sound at an affordable price,” tech expert Whitson Gordon said in our guide to Bluetooth speakers. The speaker boasts IPX7 water resistance and features USB-C connectivity for wider compatibility with chargers and other devices. You also have the option to pair two Motion+ devices together to amplify the sound like a makeshift stereo system.

For the adult book lover in your life, this cocktail book highlights 65 drink recipes inspired by famous novels throughout history. Each recipe includes witty literary-infused commentary and whimsical illustrations. You can also find additional information to pair with your cocktail creations, including bar bites and drinking games.

To help them brace the colder months, consider gifting this wool throw blanket from Select reader favorite brand Brooklinen. Made from 100 percent pure wool, this soft blanket is offered in two colors: Latte and Greige. If the blanket doesn’t live up to your standards, the brand does let you return or exchange the product the product within their one-year warranty period.

The Vitruvi Stone Diffuser was one of our notable picks for essential oil diffusers. It features a sleek porcelain design and the brand says it has a seven-hour run time when used intermittently (or three hours straight). It can hold up to 90 milliliters of water and, according to Vitruvi, disperses mist in rooms up to 500 square feet. You have the option to purchase a variety of essential oils from the brand's site, but you can also use any 100 percent pure essential oil with the device, according to the brand.

Several Select staffers are fans of this Laneige lip mask due to its sweet scent and hydrating formula. A great product for avoiding dry, chapped lips in the winter, according to the staffers who've used it, this lip mask comes in various scents like Vanilla and Gingersnap. Dr. Annie Chiu recommended it in our guide to lip masks, noting it’s “rich in antioxidants and hyaluronic acid.”

For your coffee-obsessed loved ones, this gift box from Bean Box features eight bags of either whole bean or freshly ground coffee, along with eight chocolate bars to pair them with and tasting notes for each pairing. The 1.8-ounce bags of coffee in this box come from independent roasters across the country. If you’re looking to give a monthly subscription of coffee, BeanBox also has a couple of subscription plans to choose from.

The third-generation Echo Dot is a more affordable version of the Amazon Echo device. It’s compact in size and gives you access to Alexa, which you can use to check the weather, add reminders and make calls. You can also access smart home controls for convenience.

As the weather gets colder, it's hard to go wrong with gifting a good pair of slippers like these ones from Select reader favorite brand Rothy’s. The brand’s latest addition to its shoe collection, these slippers are made from a blend of eco-friendly Merino wool and the brand’s signature thread composed of upcycled plastic bottles. For added comfort and warmth, they also have fluffy sherpa lining and are available in three colors: Birch Tan, Glacier Grey and Winter Berry.

One of the best board games for adults and the winner of the prestigious Spiel des Jahres award in 2019, this beautifully designed game can be a great choice for bird enthusiasts and nature lovers. It involves collecting birds — each with their own capabilities and habitats — and playing them on the game board to complete challenges and earn points.

Gordon called these headphones “one of the best all-around sets you can buy” in our guide to wireless earbuds and headphones. They’re small, light and water-resistant, and they feature touch controls that let you skip songs, answer calls and activate your phone’s voice assistant. They also have active noise cancellation, but allow for “transparency mode” that lets in ambient sound when you need it.

BloomsyBox sends monthly blooms straight to your loved one’s door. The Bloomsy Original monthly plan delivers a hand-tied bouquet of 22-24 stems of in-season flowers and, according to the brand, arrives within five days of being picked, ensuring they’re fresh. The box also comes with plant food and an informational card. You can choose the month-to-month plan or a three-, six- or 12-month prepaid plan.

This mini waffle maker and griddle combo pack allows you to make a plethora of breakfast foods, from simple waffles and pancakes to hash browns and eggs. The devices are compact and lightweight, each weighing around 1 pound. They each feature a nonstick surface and an indicator light that lets you know when it’s heated and ready to start cooking.

This durable tumbler from YETI is one of our picks for the best travel mugs due to its temperature retention capabilities and magnetic slider on the lid for added protection. The dishwasher-safe tumbler features a stainless steel body with double-wall vacuum insulation and comes in over 20 colors, including White, Sky Blue, Brick Red and Navy.

The BalanceFrom Yoga Mat can be a good gift option for someone looking to get more into fitness and yoga. Select writer Rebecca Rodriguez recommended this mat in our staff sleep aids roundup and noted she uses it during her pre-bedtime and morning yoga sessions. The BalanceFrom mat is 71 inches long and has a double-sided non-slip surface to help you maintain your balance during practice. You can choose from multiple colors, including Purple, Green, Pink and Blue.

For giftees who love to cook, this 6-quart Dutch oven from Lodge is made of durable cast iron with a chip-resistant porcelain-enamel finish, according to the brand. Chef Stefano Veila, the owner of Pala Pizza, called this a more affordable alternative to the popular Le Creuset Dutch oven in our guide to Dutch ovens and noted the heavy lid “is excellent for braising meats and keeping the heat and liquids in.” This Dutch oven comes in a variety of colors, including Desert Sage, Cranberry Red and Pumpkin Orange.

