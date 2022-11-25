Black Friday has officially arrived. Looking for athletic gear? Whether you’re wanting to spruce up your own exercise wardrobe before the new year or looking for gifts for friends and family, Lululemon is offering deep discounts on some of their most popular styles for men and women—including on items like leggings, workout shorts, sports bras and more.

The Lululemon website is offering deals on a variety of their highly-rated styles for men and women through Nov. 27, with many styles selling out quickly. It’s also worth noting that Black Friday deals are considered to be final sale. Though, Lululemon members can return items for store credit. Becoming a Lululemon member is free and only requires you to fill out a short form online.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best Black Friday sales Lululemon has to offer.

Best Lululemon Black Friday Deals to Shop

4.1-star average from 944 reviews at Lululemon

Designed for training, the Lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Tight is available in up to a women’s size 20. They are made with the brand’s signature Everlux™ fabric, which Lululemon says is fast-drying and has high breathability. These leggings also have a high-rise fit and a hidden pocket in the waistband to store money, your I.D, or even keys.

Lowest price ever

4.2-star average from 1,541 reviews at Lululemon

Lululemon launched sneakers for the first time ever in March 2022 and these pair are its top-rated style. Made for running, the brand says they have a seamless, supportive liner that wicks away moisture and are constructed with a foam sole to cushion every step.

4.3-star average from 4,390 reviews at Lululemon

This athletic jacket has a slim fit and sits right at the hip. It also has thumb holes to keep the sleeves down and front zippered pockets that allow you to keep items secure inside. Seven color shades are on sale and the jacket is offered in sizes 0 - 20.

Lowest price ever

4.1-star average from 1,111 reviews at Lululemon

Designed for yoga, these athletic shorts have a high-rise waist. The brand says that the fabric is comfortable and wicks sweat away from the body. There’s also a hidden pocket in the waistband to store a credit card or set of keys. Available online only, these shorts come in 17 colors — including Poolside, Mulled Wine, Vivid Plum and more.

4.4-star average from 814 reviews at Lululemon

Intended to be worn for running or training, this tank has a slim fit and seamless construction, which means there are no seams to irritate your skin as you sweat. You can choose from one of 28 colors offered in this style — like Smoked Spruce, True Navy, Clementine and more.

4.4-star average rating from 122 reviews at Lululemon

These skinny-fit pants have a five-pocket design and are made for everyday casual wear. The material has a four-way stretch, is machine-washable and wrinkle resistant, says the brand. They come in five different colors.

4.4-star average from 814 reviews at Lululemon

These lightweight shorts are ideal for running or training sessions at the gym. The fabric is made mostly from recycled polyester with some elastane to provide four-way stretch. These shorts are also sweat-wicking, quick-drying and abrasion resistant, says Lululemon. They also include a zippered pocket to keep items secure as you workout.

4.4-star average from 814 reviews at Lululemon

This lightweight jacket integrates ventilation and reflective details to keep you comfortable and safe while on outdoor runs, according to the brand. Lululemon also highlights that the fabric is water- and wind-resistant and has two-way stretch to make it easier to move in.

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday takes place every year the day after Thanksgiving. Black Friday 2022 falls on Nov. 25. But experts told us Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events. They’re morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals, and some early sales start in October or November. Throughout the next few days, we’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities, as well as tips about what to buy during the event and what you may want to wait on purchasing.

