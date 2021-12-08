Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

My dad has been working from home since the start of the pandemic, which means his travel thermos has been on the shelf for months. And in the fall, he started a new, fully remote job, so he won’t have any need for that thermos any time soon.

Just because he’s given up his commute doesn’t mean he’s given up hot drinks, though. Now that we both work from home together, I know my dad’s schedule: At 9 a.m., he comes to the kitchen to make a cup of coffee, and by 10 a.m., he’s back to rinse out the mug and make a cup of tea. So when I came across the Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer while online shopping, I knew it would make for the perfect gift for my dad.

The 17-watt mug warmer has an on/off switch with an indicator light to let the user know when it’s warm and ready for use. According to Mr. Coffee, the surface is easy to clean and it comes with an extended cord so it can be used lots of places besides the kitchen counter. The brand says the product will keep the drink warm for hours, so the user can enjoy their hot beverage at their leisure.

This mug warmer is under $15, which means for me, as a student, it’s a budget-friendly gift. While I haven’t given it to my dad yet and can’t give you his personal review, the product is highly rated, with a 4.3-star average rating from over 37,000 reviews on Amazon.

