Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

For the first time in the retailer’s history, HomeGoods now allows customers to shop directly through its website. The newly launched e-commerce platform offers products in categories like bed and bath, kitchen, pets and more. New items will be added regularly, according to the retailer.

Additionally, at Amazon’s annual September fall event last week, it announced new Alexa features in addition to smart home devices. New features include a Household Calendar app, Sticky Notes for the Amazon Echo and Hey Disney, a collaboration through which users can interact with Disney characters through Echo devices. Additionally, Amazon debuted Alexa, Open Sling TV and Alexa, Open TikTok, which users can use to easily launch those platforms’ content. And Amazon Together, a subscription service slated to be released later this year, expands on the Care Hub. It’s designed to help aging family members live a more independent lifestyle.

Beyond recent shopping news, we’ve compiled new and notable launches from Shopping reader favorite brands and others we think you’ll want to know about.

1. Amazon debuts new smart home devices

Amazon introduced multiple new smart home devices, including home security tech. Some options are currently available for pre-order and will ship in time for the holiday season, while others are coming soon.

Amazon launches smart home security devices

Amazon’s latest smart home security launches include options from Blink: the Blink Video Doorbell and Blink Outdoor + Floodlight, which you can pre-order now. Both devices connect to your smartphone and are compatible with Amazon Alexa, and offer two-way audio. Amazon also introduced new Ring devices: the Ring Alarm Pro and Ring Always Home Cam. The Ring Alarm Pro, available for pre-order, features a built-in eero Wi-Fi 6 router and can pair with Alexa-enabled security devices like new Blink tech. The Ring Always Home Cam is available by invitation only — it’s a flying security camera you can control with a companion app.

Amazon launches smart home devices

Beyond Amazon Astro, a robot that monitors your home and is available by invitation only, the company also released the Amazon Smart Thermostat, which is compatible with Alexa smart home devices to adjust your home’s temperature. You can also adjust the temperature manually and choose between options with or without a c-wire. It’s available for pre-order now. Additionally, the Amazon Echo Show 15 (coming soon) has a 15.6-inch display and is built with a 5MP camera, and the Halo View (coming soon) is Amazon’s latest wearable fitness tracker with an AMOLED display. Finally, the Amazon Glow, a projector and video-calling device, is available by invitation only.

Aura said its Mason Luxe photo frame offers the company’s highest resolution display yet — the device features a 9.7-inch 2K display, dual orientation and a 4:3 aspect ratio. The WiFi-enabled frame allows you to control it through the companion app or online, and you can invite family members or friends to contribute media to display. In addition to photos, the smart frame supports up to 30 second videos and is built with speakers. It comes with free unlimited storage for photos and videos, and is compatible with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. You can purchase the frame in two colors: Sandstone and Pebble.

The TUSHY Ace is the brand’s first electric bidet seat. It’s built with an automatic self-cleaning nozzle and a blow dryer, as well as a heated seat. Using the included remote control, you can control the bidet, its water and seat temperate and the water angle. The electric bidet seat comes in two seat shapes: elongated and round. It must be installed near a grounded three-prong outlet to function.

SodaStream’s latest machine, Terra, offers new features compared to the brand’s previous models, including Innovative Quick Connect technology, which helps you easily lock the gas cylinder into place. It also offers a wide, ergonomic carbonation button — you can control the fizz level of your water by manually pressing the button. The cordless device is compatible with the brand’s 0.5-liter and 1-liter dishwasher-safe reusable bottles. Terra comes in four matte colors: White, Black, Misty Blue and Red.

5. Satechi debuts new chargers compatible with iPhone 13 models

All three of Satechi’s new chargers are compatible with the recently launched iPhone 13 models, as well as other Apple and Android devices.

You can attach your phone vertically or horizontally to Satechi’s Magnetic Wireless Car Charger if it supports MagSafe, or you can purchase the brand’s magnetic sticker (sold separately). The charger mounts to your car’s air vent and offers Qi wireless charging.

The brand’s 40W Dual USB-C PD Car Charger is built with two USB-C ports. It fast charges compatible iPhones with a USB-C lightning cable, and can charge your iPhone and iPad at the same time.

Finally, the 20W USB-C PD Wall Charger boasts a foldable plug, making it convenient to travel with. Satechi said it’s the brand’s most compact Power Delivery charger to date. It has one USB-C port and offers fast charging for compatible iPhone models with a USB-C lightning cable.

W&P’s Porter Insulated Bottle features a double-walled, vacuum-insulated stainless steel core to keep beverages hot for up to 8 hours and cold for up to 24 hours. It’s wrapped in a ceramic coating and its silicone sleeve makes the bottle easy to grip while you're traveling or working out with it. The cap is designed to be leak-proof so you can put the bottle in a bag or backpack, and its wide-mouth opening allows you to fit ice cubes inside. It comes in two size options — 12-ounce and 16-ounce — both of which W&P said fit in a standard car cup holder. The bottle is available in Blush, Cream and Charcoal colors.

More shopping news and launches

CB2 launched a new collection with Kravitz Design by Lenny Kravitz.

Catch up on the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations and download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.