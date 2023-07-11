Amazon Prime Day is officially here, and if you are in need of Apple products, the retailer is offering discounts on AirPods, Apple Watches, iPads, MacBooks and more. Prime Day is a 48-hour sale exclusive to Prime members, and you can also find deals on tech, pet, beauty and wellness and more.

SKIP AHEAD Apple watch | Apple headphones | Apple iPad | Apple Laptops | Apple Accessories | Best Apple sales at other retailers

To help you make the most of Prime Day 2023 and identify what’s actually worth buying, we found some of the best deals on Apple products that we think you should know about. We’ll continue updating our list with new savings opportunities throughout the event.

Apple Headphones

4.7-star average rating from 6,549 reviews on Amazon

AirPods Pro are some of the best wireless earbuds on the market. Multiple Select staff use AirPods Pro daily for commuting, calls, music and working out. In our experience, they have crisp sounds and excellent noise-canceling features. These second-generation models come with multiple ear tips in the box, a lanyard loop on the charging case and touch-sensitive volume controls on the earbuds for easy adjusting.

4.8-star average rating from 576,961 reviews on Amazon

These second-generation AirPods are a popular wireless earbud option and are much lower-priced than the brand’s newer earbuds or Airpods Pro. In our experience, they work best with Apple products by detecting and pairing more easily than other earbuds on the market. They have a five-hour battery life on their own, but the charging case can boost the total battery life to over 24 hours, according to the brand. Unlike AirPods Pro, these do not have noise cancellation features or silicone ear tips.

Apple Watch

4.7-star average rating from 6,610 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Voted best fitness tracker in our Select Wellness Awards, this is a top smartwatch for iPhone users to track detailed fitness-, health- and sleep-related data. Unlike other smartwatches, the screen on this water-resistant watch is always on, making it easier to check the time or notifications at a glance. In my experience, I found the screen easier to glance at and swipe through when compared to the Watch SE. New to the Series 8 is crash detection — it can detect when you are in a severe car crash and contact emergency services automatically, according to the brand. The watch comes in two different sizes with dozens of watch band options.

4.7-star average rating from 5,761 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Apple’s lowest-priced smartwatch is at its lowest price ever. I use it daily to track my workouts, check mobile notifications, take calls and pay public transit fees. Compared to the more expensive Apple Watch Series 8 listed above, the SE has a smaller screen that only turns on when you raise your wrist, slower charging speeds, no crash detection and doesn’t track blood oxygen levels or body temperature.

Apple iPad

4.8-star average rating from 75,942 reviews on Amazon

Apple’s 9th generation iPad is the cheapest of all its tablets, but is still fast and intuitive. I’ve used it for years to stream TV shows and movies, reference recipes while cooking, enjoy family video calls and play games. This iPad has the same 10-hour battery life as other, newer models and comes in two colors with 64GB and 256GB storage options.

4.8-star average rating from 7,285 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This iPad Mini (8.3 inches) is slightly smaller than Apple’s latest iPad (10.9 inches), but is just as capable. At 0.65 pounds, it weighs almost half as much as the newer iPad too. Despite its smaller size, it still has the same capable front and rear cameras, up to 10 hours of battery life, stereo speakers and a high-resolution display. It is compatible with most Apple accessories excluding the Magic Keyboard and comes with either 64GB or 256GB of internal storage.

Apple Laptops

4.8-star average rating from 19,700 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This MacBook is one of Apple’s thinnest and lightest. It has a compact 13.3-inch screen and only weighs 2.8 pounds, making it well-suited to frequent travelers and working remotely. It has Apple’s M1 chip inside, which offers much improved performance and battery life (up to 18 hours) compared to previous iterations of this model, according to the brand. In our experience, we’ve found the keyboard in this model to be much improved from Apple’s previous models pre-2019.

Apple Accessories

4.7-star average rating from 79,237 reviews on Amazon

In my experience, the Apple Pencil turns any iPad into a capable drawing and note-taking machine. This version of the Apple Pencil is much-improved from the original: it is thinner, shorter and has flat sides, leading to a more ergonomic fit, according to the brand. It is compatible with the iPad mini (6th generation), iPad Air (4th generation and later) and iPad Pro (1st generation and later).

Prime Day: Best Apple sales at other retailers

Walmart: Up to 40% off Apple Watch, AirPods and iPads Best Buy: Up to 30% off AirPods, MacBooks and more

Why trust Select?

Harry Rabinowitz is a Select writer who covered deals and sales for years. To round up the best Amazon Prime Day sales on Apple products, he found discounted items either at their lowest price ever or their lowest price in three months.

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.