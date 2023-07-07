Here at Select, we launched our first-ever Best for Your Pet Awards last month, in which we spent hundreds of hours trying dozens of pet products and chose our favorites in categories like grooming, cleaning, toys and food. When it came down to our final award winners, our readers were most interested in toys and food for their cats and dogs. Below, we highlight the 14 most purchased products from our Best For Your Pet Awards coverage.

Most purchased toy winners

Award : Best Stuffed Toy | Pet Type : Cat

: Best Stuffed Toy | : Cat 4.6-star average rating from 2,957 reviews at Chewy

Award : Best Puzzle Toy | Pet Type : Cat

: Best Puzzle Toy | : Cat 4.5-star average rating from 2,349 reviews on Amazon

Award : Best Laser Toy | Pet Type : Cat

: Best Laser Toy | : Cat 4.3-star average rating from 1,064 reviews on Amazon

Award : Best Stuffed Toy | Pet Type : Dog

: Best Stuffed Toy | : Dog 4.3-star average rating from 34,407 reviews on Amazon

Award : Best Enrichment Toy | Pet Type : Dog

: Best Enrichment Toy | : Dog 4.9-star average rating from 539 reviews at Woof

Most purchased food winners

Award : Best Food Bowl | Pet Type : Cat

: Best Food Bowl | : Cat 4.6-star average rating from 8,442 reviews on Amazon

Award : Best Dry Food | Pet Type : Cat

: Best Dry Food | : Cat 4.8-star average rating from 21,167 reviews on Amazon

Award : Best Treats | Pet Type : Cat

: Best Treats | : Cat 4.8-star average rating from 71,464 reviews on Amazon

Award : Best Treats | Pet Type : Dog

: Best Treats | : Dog 4.5-star average rating from 6,277 reviews on Amazon

Award : Best Food Bowl | Pet Type : Dog

: Best Food Bowl | : Dog 4.5-star average rating from 32 reviews at Owala

Award : Best Dry Food | Pet Type : Dog

: Best Dry Food | : Dog 4.7-star average rating from 10,867 reviews on Amazon

Award : Best Wet Food | Pet Type : Dog

: Best Wet Food | : Dog 4.7-star average rating from 6,129 reviews on Amazon

Most purchased cleaning and care winners

Award : Best Litter | Pet Type : Multi-Cat

: Best Litter | : Multi-Cat 4.4-star average rating from 71,487 reviews on Amazon

Award : Best Brush | Pet Type : Dog

: Best Brush | : Dog 4.6-star average rating from 52,139 reviews on Amazon

How we chose our winners

Our editors and staff reached out to medical professionals, veterinarians and pet groomers to find our top products in each pet awards category. We also utilized our editors as shopping and trying experts for all of the pet products, which underwent a five-week trial period before being selected as our favorite in each pet category.

When we look at any products, especially pet items, we look at them comprehensively. To be our favorite in the pet play category required fulfilling a multitude of needs. We want to provide you with products that perform well, but we also want to share ones that allow you to upgrade your (pet’s) life.

About our experts

To ensure our product picks are more than just editor-approved, we used a panel of experts, including veterinarians, pet groomers and veterinary technicians to give buying advice for each category. When conferring with our experts, we asked them for advice they would give to their patients or clients. Some members of our expert panel recommended individual products. Other products we gave awards to are ones we use in our own lives.

