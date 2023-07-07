Here at Select, we launched our first-ever Best for Your Pet Awards last month, in which we spent hundreds of hours trying dozens of pet products and chose our favorites in categories like grooming, cleaning, toys and food. When it came down to our final award winners, our readers were most interested in toys and food for their cats and dogs. Below, we highlight the 14 most purchased products from our Best For Your Pet Awards coverage.
Most purchased toy winners
Yeowww! Banana Catnip Toy
- Award: Best Stuffed Toy | Pet Type: Cat
- 4.6-star average rating from 2,957 reviews at Chewy
Catstages Nina Ottosson Buggin’ Out Puzzle
- Award: Best Puzzle Toy | Pet Type: Cat
- 4.5-star average rating from 2,349 reviews on Amazon
uMosis Automatic Cat Laser
- Award: Best Laser Toy | Pet Type: Cat
- 4.3-star average rating from 1,064 reviews on Amazon
goDog Dragon
- Award: Best Stuffed Toy | Pet Type: Dog
- 4.3-star average rating from 34,407 reviews on Amazon
Woof Pupsicle
- Award: Best Enrichment Toy | Pet Type: Dog
- 4.9-star average rating from 539 reviews at Woof
Most purchased food winners
Fukumaru Elevated Cat Bowl
- Award: Best Food Bowl | Pet Type: Cat
- 4.6-star average rating from 8,442 reviews on Amazon
Purina ONE Indoor Advantage Adult Dry Cat Food
- Award: Best Dry Food | Pet Type: Cat
- 4.8-star average rating from 21,167 reviews on Amazon
Temptations Classic Crunchy and Soft Cat Treats
- Award: Best Treats | Pet Type: Cat
- 4.8-star average rating from 71,464 reviews on Amazon
Hill's Natural Baked Light Small Biscuits
- Award: Best Treats | Pet Type: Dog
- 4.5-star average rating from 6,277 reviews on Amazon
Owala Pet Bowl
- Award: Best Food Bowl | Pet Type: Dog
- 4.5-star average rating from 32 reviews at Owala
Royal Canin
- Award: Best Dry Food | Pet Type: Dog
- 4.7-star average rating from 10,867 reviews on Amazon
Purina Pro Plan
- Award: Best Wet Food | Pet Type: Dog
- 4.7-star average rating from 6,129 reviews on Amazon
Most purchased cleaning and care winners
Dr. Elsey's Precious Cat Ultra Unscented Clumping Clay Cat Litter
- Award: Best Litter | Pet Type: Multi-Cat
- 4.4-star average rating from 71,487 reviews on Amazon
Maxpower Planet Pet Brush
- Award: Best Brush | Pet Type: Dog
- 4.6-star average rating from 52,139 reviews on Amazon
How we chose our winners
Our editors and staff reached out to medical professionals, veterinarians and pet groomers to find our top products in each pet awards category. We also utilized our editors as shopping and trying experts for all of the pet products, which underwent a five-week trial period before being selected as our favorite in each pet category.
When we look at any products, especially pet items, we look at them comprehensively. To be our favorite in the pet play category required fulfilling a multitude of needs. We want to provide you with products that perform well, but we also want to share ones that allow you to upgrade your (pet’s) life.
About our experts
To ensure our product picks are more than just editor-approved, we used a panel of experts, including veterinarians, pet groomers and veterinary technicians to give buying advice for each category. When conferring with our experts, we asked them for advice they would give to their patients or clients. Some members of our expert panel recommended individual products. Other products we gave awards to are ones we use in our own lives.
