Our staff tested dozens of products and picked out our favorites — here are the ones readers purchased the most.
Here’s what readers bought from Select’s Best for Your Pet Awards 2023 coverage.
By Carolyn Chun

Here at Select, we launched our first-ever Best for Your Pet Awards last month, in which we spent hundreds of hours trying dozens of pet products and chose our favorites in categories like grooming, cleaning, toys and food. When it came down to our final award winners, our readers were most interested in toys and food for their cats and dogs. Below, we highlight the 14 most purchased products from our Best For Your Pet Awards coverage.

SKIP AHEAD Most purchased Best for Your Pet food winners | Most purchased Best for Your Pet cleaning and care winners | How we chose our winners | About our experts

Most purchased toy winners

Yeowww! Banana Catnip Toy

  • Award: Best Stuffed Toy | Pet Type: Cat
  • 4.6-star average rating from 2,957 reviews at Chewy

Catstages Nina Ottosson Buggin’ Out Puzzle

  • Award: Best Puzzle Toy | Pet Type: Cat
  • 4.5-star average rating from 2,349 reviews on Amazon

uMosis Automatic Cat Laser

  • Award: Best Laser Toy | Pet Type: Cat
  • 4.3-star average rating from 1,064 reviews on Amazon

goDog Dragon

  • Award: Best Stuffed Toy | Pet Type: Dog
  • 4.3-star average rating from 34,407 reviews on Amazon

Woof Pupsicle

  • Award: Best Enrichment Toy | Pet Type: Dog
  • 4.9-star average rating from 539 reviews at Woof

Most purchased food winners

Fukumaru Elevated Cat Bowl

  • Award: Best Food Bowl | Pet Type: Cat
  • 4.6-star average rating from 8,442 reviews on Amazon

Purina ONE Indoor Advantage Adult Dry Cat Food

  • Award: Best Dry Food | Pet Type: Cat
  • 4.8-star average rating from 21,167 reviews on Amazon

Temptations Classic Crunchy and Soft Cat Treats

  • Award: Best Treats | Pet Type: Cat
  • 4.8-star average rating from 71,464 reviews on Amazon

Hill's Natural Baked Light Small Biscuits

  • Award: Best Treats | Pet Type: Dog
  • 4.5-star average rating from 6,277 reviews on Amazon

Owala Pet Bowl

  • Award: Best Food Bowl | Pet Type: Dog
  • 4.5-star average rating from 32 reviews at Owala

Royal Canin

  • Award: Best Dry Food | Pet Type: Dog
  • 4.7-star average rating from 10,867 reviews on Amazon

Purina Pro Plan

  • Award: Best Wet Food | Pet Type: Dog
  • 4.7-star average rating from 6,129 reviews on Amazon

Most purchased cleaning and care winners

Dr. Elsey's Precious Cat Ultra Unscented Clumping Clay Cat Litter

  • Award: Best Litter | Pet Type: Multi-Cat
  • 4.4-star average rating from 71,487 reviews on Amazon

Maxpower Planet Pet Brush

  • Award: Best Brush | Pet Type: Dog
  • 4.6-star average rating from 52,139 reviews on Amazon

How we chose our winners

Our editors and staff reached out to medical professionals, veterinarians and pet groomers to find our top products in each pet awards category. We also utilized our editors as shopping and trying experts for all of the pet products, which underwent a five-week trial period before being selected as our favorite in each pet category.

When we look at any products, especially pet items, we look at them comprehensively. To be our favorite in the pet play category required fulfilling a multitude of needs. We want to provide you with products that perform well, but we also want to share ones that allow you to upgrade your (pet’s) life.

About our experts

To ensure our product picks are more than just editor-approved, we used a panel of experts, including veterinarians, pet groomers and veterinary technicians to give buying advice for each category. When conferring with our experts, we asked them for advice they would give to their patients or clients. Some members of our expert panel recommended individual products. Other products we gave awards to are ones we use in our own lives.

Carolyn Chun

Carolyn Chun is a NBC Page on assignment with Select on NBC News.