5 Sonos Black Friday deals to upgrade your sound system

While you can save 20% off on select products on Sonos’s website, the deals get even better if you search across various retailers — think the Sonos Arc soundbar at its lowest price ever at Amazon. These retailers have been offering deals for weeks, and they’re only getting better. With that in mind, we’ve rounded up some of the best Sonos Black Friday deals to shop.And in case you’re also looking for discounts on tech brands like Apple, Amazon, Target and Best Buy are offering deep discounts, with many sales that run through Cyber Monday.

Below, we're sharing the best Sonos Black Friday deals based on our previous coverage and reporting. We're also ensuring the quality of each deal by running them through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey, so you can shop with confidence.

4.7-star average rating from 6,772 reviews on Amazon

This sleek, wireless speaker delivers music, podcasts, radio and more with a rich, clear sound, says the brand. You can connect it to your tech via Wi-Fi, stream through apps like Spotify and Pandora and sync up multiple speakers to listen in multiple rooms or turn your living room into a home theater. Touch controls also allow you to pause music, change the volume and more.

4.2-star average rating from 1,447 reviews on Amazon

Sonos says that this portable speaker offers the crisp listening experience expected of a Sonos speaker, but in a more durable design, according to the brand. It's dustproof, shock-absorbent and waterproof, says the brand: It can even be submerged in water (up to 1 meter), making it great for pool parties and camping trips. The rechargeable battery gives 10 hours of continuous playback, depending on the volume, says Sonos, and it automatically syncs with Wi-Fi and devices.

4.7-star average rating from 972 reviews on Best Buy

Whether you're streaming a show, watching a movie or playing video games, this soundbar delivers high-quality, crisp sound. It has a processor that supports Dolby Atmos sound for an immersive listening experience, Sonos says, as well as hands-free assistance with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant so you can check the news, control other smart devices and more. It also functions as a typical speaker, streaming music and podcasts.

4.7-star average rating from 3,297 reviews on Best Buy

In addition to all the features of the Sonos SL speaker, this smart speaker has voice control via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant so you cancheck the news, listen to texts and more hands-free. You can also control volume and playback using your voice, says the brand.

Lowest price ever

4.6-star average rating from 1,137 reviews on Amazon

Hook this soundbar up to your TV for expansive sound, Sonos says; it has the brand's Trueplay technology, which optimizes the sound for your space, the brand says, and an ambient light sensor, which adjusts the LED brightness for the room. You can also stream music and the radio and use voice controls with its built-in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

