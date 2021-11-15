Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Now that November is here, it’s finally starting to feel like the holidays — especially for holiday shoppers. As global supply chain issues have dominated headlines, Black Friday sales have started exceedingly early. Weeks out from Black Friday, we’re already in the thick of Black Friday shopping season with early sales from Amazon, Best Buy, Macy's and more.

On Sunday, Oct. 31, Target started its own early Black Friday sales event with Holiday Best deals. Every Sunday leading up to Black Friday, the retailer is releasing new weeklong Holiday Best deals on everything from AirPods to Dyson vacuums. This past Sunday, the retailer released its newest wave of early Black Friday deals as part of its Holiday Best deals promotion — notable items on sale include TCL TVs, Beats headphones and more.

Target’s sale covers a large portion of its inventory, so it can be a lot to navigate. But Target’s Holiday Price Match guarantee — they’ll match any lower price on an item before Dec. 24 — should help shoppers know they’re getting the best price, one way or another. We’ve combed through Target’s deals and sales to recommend our favorite discounts to shop this holiday season.

Target Black Friday 2021: Best sales to shop

Target’s sale is huge, so we’ve curated a list of sales to look for. We’ve chosen these sales based on our past coverage and what we think Select readers care about most. Each sale includes multiple deals, and not every single one is going to be the best deal around.

Up to 30 percent off select hair tools

select hair tools Up to 40 percent off oral care

oral care Up to 50 percent off headphones

headphones Up to 25 percent off TVs

TVs Up to 20 percent off select board games

select board games Up to 50 percent off select kitchen appliances

select kitchen appliances Up to 20 percent off bedding

Target Black Friday 2021: Best deals to shop

Guided by our previous coverage, we’ve picked the best deals on products Select readers have shown interest in. We evaluated the quality of sale using the price tracker Honey to find deals at their lowest recent price. With Target’s price guarantee, if you find a lower price at Target before Dec. 24, they’ll match it. With its regular price-matching guarantee, Target will also refund you the difference within 14 days of your purchase if you find an item for a lower price at another retailer.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

This pressure cooker is versatile, containing 14 different cooking functions, including an air fry mode, and has a capacity of 256 ounces. The pressure cooker comes with a basket for frying and steaming, a steamer rack and a nonstick cooking bowl, which are dishwasher safe.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

If you prefer on-ear headphones, these wireless ones from Beats are a popular pick with a 4.3-star average rating from more than 200 reviews at Target. According to the brand, a single charge provides up to 40 hours of listening time, and five minutes of charging can give you three more hours of use thanks to Fast Fuel. The headphones fold up when not in use, and the on-ear controls can adjust your volume, change the song and more.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

According to tech expert Whitson Gordon, TCL is a great TV brand if you’re looking for a midrange smart TV. This one — which hails from the 4 Series — features 4K Ultra HD resolution with HDR technology, which improves the brightness of the color display, according to the brand. The built-in Roku player can stream thousands of channels, and the remote can be controlled with voice activation or with the built-in buttons.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

For those who like to alternate between cold and hot drinks, this Keurig machine can brew both. The drip tray can be removed to fit larger travel mugs, and the machine can brew 8-ounce, 10-ounce or 12-ounce cups. The water reservoir can hold up to 46 ounces of water, enough for up to four 8-ounce cups of coffee, according to the brand.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

Our pick for the best 2-in-1 hair dryer, the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Brush lets you smoothen and straighten hair using nylon and tufted bristles. It has three speed and heat settings for styling, including a Cool option. According to the brand, this brush features an oval-shaped brush with round edges that can help create volume and curl the ends of your hair.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

This cordless electric toothbrush from quip is highly rated with a 4.8-star average rating from over 4,500 reviews at Target. It features a built-in tongue scraper, a 2-minute timer and 30-second pulses along with its signature sonic vibrations, which are powered by simply pressing down the “q” on the brush handle. The included travel case protects the bristles and lets you take it on the go, according to the brand. This starter kit comes with a plastic handle, but the metal handle model is also discounted.

