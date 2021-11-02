Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

As November begins, it’s finally starting to feel like the holidays — especially for holiday shoppers. As global supply chain issues have dominated headlines, Black Friday sales have started exceedingly early. Weeks out from Black Friday, we’re already in the thick of Black Friday shopping season and sales. On Sunday, Target started its own Black Friday sales event, the Holiday Best Deals, which runs through this Saturday.

Target’s sale covers a large portion of its inventory, so it can be a lot to navigate. But Target’s Holiday Price Match guarantee — they’ll match any price lower than Target’s before Dec. 24 — should help shoppers know they’re getting the best price, one way or another. And we’ve combed through Target’s deals and sales to recommend our favorite discounts to shop this holiday season.

Target Black Friday 2021: Best sales to shop

Target’s sale is huge, so we’ve curated a list of sales to look for. We’ve chosen these sales based on our past coverage and what we think Select readers care about most. Each sale includes multiple deals, and not every single one is going to be the best deal around.

Target Black Friday 2021: Best deals to shop

Guided by our previous coverage, we’ve rounded up the best deals on products Select readers have shown interest in. We evaluated the quality of sale using price tracker Honey to find deals at their lowest recent price. With Target’s price guarantee, if you find a lower price at another retailer, they’ll match it before Dec. 24.

This aluminum nonstick cookware set includes a 5-quart stockpot, 2.8 quart saute pan and 1.2-quart and 2.2-quart saucepans all with glass lids, as well as 5-, 8- and 10-inch frypans, a stainless steel steamer and four bamboo kitchen utensils. The set is oven safe up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and does not contain PFAS, PFOA, lead or cadmium. It’s available in black or turquoise colors and at its lowest price since July, according to Honey.

This pressure cooker is available for its lowest price in the past three months, according to Honey. It’s versatile, containing 14 different cooking functions, including an air fry mode, and has a capacity of 256 ounces. The pressure cooker comes with a basket for frying and steaming, a steamer rack and a nonstick cooking bowl, which are dishwasher safe.

While it doesn’t have the fastest processor or most memory on the market, this PC from HP is a solid value at under $400. It should be sufficient for someone without special laptop needs and mainly works online, like a student. It has a 15.6-inch HD screen, 8 gigabytes of RAM and 256 gigabytes in its solid state drive internal storage. It runs on the Windows 10 Home (S mode) system but comes with a free upgrade to Windows 11 when it’s available in late 2021 or 2022. It uses an 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor and allows for up to 9 hours and 15 minutes of battery life. According to Honey, it’s currently available for its lowest price since July.

This version of the Amazon Fire tablet is designed for kids ages 3 to 7 and includes a free one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ and parental controls. It uses USB-C charging and has 12 hours of battery life, as well as a 2 year warranty included. The tablet has 32 gigabytes of internal storage, but you can add an additional terabyte with a microSD card. It’s currently available for its lowest price since July, according to Honey.

Available for its lowest price since July, according to Honey, this air purifier has a HEPA filter as well as an activated carbon filter and pre-filter to remove contaminants. According to Levoit, the purifier is designed to clean air in an 881-square-foot room within 30 minutes and a 538-square-foot room within 18 minutes. The purifier has an auto mode, where it will adjust fan speeds depending on how contaminated the air is. It comes with a one year warranty.

This LEGO Bonsai Tree measures 7 inches tall, 7.5 inches wide and 8.5 inches long when completed. You can create a bonsai tree with normal green leaves or one with pink cherry blossoms. It includes 878 pieces and is meant for adults. According to Honey, it’s currently available for its lowest price since July.

