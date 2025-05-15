It's now nearly impossible to avoid tariff-related price hikes while shopping. A universal 10% tariff on all countries is officially in effect, and many U.S. trading partners could face higher reciprocal tariffs after a 90-day pause ends in July. We don’t know what the exact impacts of these tariffs will be, but one thing is for sure: almost everything you buy is getting more expensive, says Dr. Ross Steinman, a professor of consumer psychology at Widener University.

To help you plan your spending, I talked to experts about what they recommend buying before more companies raise prices (some already have). Plus, experts answered frequently asked questions about tariffs and shared tips for saving money.

What to buy as tariff-related price hikes roll out

Tariffs only apply to imported goods, so prices on products currently in U.S. warehouses probably won’t shoot up dramatically just yet. Because of this, now is the best time to buy anything on your wishlist or that you’ve been saving up for — that’s especially true for already costly items produced abroad, including tech, appliances, furniture and cars, as well as clothing, shoes and groceries, says Vipin Porwal, the CEO and a consumer savings expert at Smarty.

Also, remember that even if a product is manufactured in the U.S., many companies are facing increased production costs. They often import materials like fabric, batteries and microchips from foreign countries, so expect increased prices on domestically made goods, too.

Below, I rounded up examples of products you should consider buying before major tariff-related price hikes roll out. They’re all NBC Select staff picks and manufactured in countries subject to universal tariffs, some of which could soon face higher reciprocal tariffs — the current tariff rate on Chinese imports, for example, is about 30%. It's worth noting that while some products, like phones, computers and other tech devices, are currently exempt from tariffs, the situation is constantly changing, so exceptions may not apply for long.

Retailers

Walmart plans to start rolling out tariff-related price hikes toward the end of this month with more coming in June, according to NBC News. The retailer didn’t share details about what types of products will be impacted first or what the price hike rollout will look like, but within the next few weeks, expect to pay more when you shop online and in stores. If you’re a frequent Walmart shopper and want to save money on shipping, as well as get access to exclusive deals and other perks, now is an ideal time to sign up for the retailer’s loyalty program, Walmart+.

Technology

Apple makes most of its hardware in China and produces devices in India and Vietnam, like iPhones, iPads, MacBooks and AirPods. NBC Select reporter Harry Rabinowitz, who tested Apple’s AirPods 4 for two months, says they’re a small, comfortable pair you can rely on daily. “These are the best earbuds for anyone who hates the feeling of rubber eartips clogging their eardrums,” he says. “They also have new features like dust and water resistance, and adaptive audio, which automatically switches between noise cancellation modes.”

The JBL Clip 5 is our team’s go-to Bluetooth speaker — the audio quality is impressive for the device’s size, and it’s built-in carabiner clip lets you attach it to bags, bikes, beach umbrellas, bathroom towel rods and more. You can use the speaker for up to 12 hours before needing to recharge it, according to the brand, which makes most of its products in China. The Clip 5 is also dust- and water-resistant.

If you’re in the market for a portable charger, Anker sells some of the best, most of which are manufactured in China. The Zolo Power Bank has a built-in USB-C cable that you can plug directly into devices, as well as additional USB-A and USB-C ports. It’s small enough to fit in your pocket.

Nintendo is releasing the Switch 2 on June 5 and it costs $449.99 — the company is maintaining the pricing on its handheld gaming console and did not mention plans to increase the price after that. The original Switch is beloved among the NBC Select staff, and if it’s on your wishlist and in your budget right now, we recommend buying it — since it’s made in countries like China and Vietnam, it could increase in price at any point. The Nintendo Switch has two detachable Joy-Con controllers and three play modes: TV, handheld and tabletop. It’s also designed with built-in motion controls that immerse you in games.

This is one of our favorite smartwatches, and it recently won an NBC Select Wellness Award. Like other Google Pixel products, it’s made in China and Vietnam. Rabinowitz says the Pixel Watch 3 is Google’s best watch yet, although it’s only compatible with Android phones (which are also likely to increase in price soon). It has built-in fitness tracking features, including automatically logging workouts and building custom runs. The water-resistant watch has a 24-hour battery life, according to the brand, and collects data about your sleep.

Almost everyone on our team has a Camp Snap digital camera, which is made in China. If you want to get your hands on one before potential price increases and shipping delays, order now. The brand put the following message on its website: “Due to newly imposed tariffs, we are delayed in getting new inventory. We have a limited amount available now. If you want a camera before July, order today.” The screen-free digital camera has a rechargeable battery and built-in LED flash. It comes with a cable that lets you connect the camera to your phone or computer to download photos.

Clothes and shoes

I buy basics from Gap every time they’re on sale, including this 100% cotton T-shirt made in India. The shirt has a soft, loose feel, short sleeves and a crewneck. It runs true-to-size, in my experience. I typically wear it tucked into a pair of jeans, and in the colder months, I throw a cardigan over it.

“I’ve been wearing a pair of Levi’s 501’s for over 6 years now,” says NBC Select editor Jordan Bowman. “I love the classic, straight fit because it works for almost every outfit, and the cut is honestly timeless. There’s a reason these are one of most iconic pairs of denim of all time.” This pair of 501s, available in men’s and women’s sizes, is made in China.

Birkenstock plans to raise prices globally to offset tariffs at some point between July and September. The company makes products at its factories in Germany, which currently has a 10% tariff that could increase if the European Union doesn’t reach a trade agreement with the U.S. by July. Birkenstock’s Arizona slip-on sandal has two adjustable straps and a cork footbed. There’s also a deep heel cup to keep your foot secure, as well as a raised toe bar to encourage the natural gripping motion of your feet, according to the brand.

During an earnings call this month, Under Armour, which sources products from countries including Vietnam, Jordan and Indonesia, shared that it’s increasing prices on its apparel, shoes and accessories. We’ve tested lots of Under Armour’s athleticwear and sneakers over the years. The Charged Surge 4 is a basic shoe that’s great for walkers, runners and gym goers. It has a cushioned midsole to support feet and a grippy rubber outsole to help stabilize you on various surfaces. The sneaker is also made with mesh to keep feet cool.

Mark Weldon announced that it’s keeping prices the same across all products through at least July 4, according to a post on its Instagram account. The brand sells men’s apparel like tops, bottoms and accessories, but it’s best known for its underwear. The Airknit X Boxer Brief is made from a moisture-wicking and odor-resistant material, and its waistband and legs won’t roll while you’re wearing them, according to Mark Weldon.

Nike’s Motiva walking shoes earned a permanent spot in many of our closets after they won an NBC Select Wellness Award last year. SEO editor Nikki Brown still wears hers — if you want a pair, secure them now since Nike produces footwear, clothing and accessories in China, Vietnam and Indonesia. “Walking on Motivas is like walking on clouds, in the best way possible,” says Brown. “My feet are as flat as pancakes, so I love the arch support on these. It’s sturdy but not rigid.” Brown wears these sneakers on hikes as well as to run errands, and they’ve maintained their look and feel after several washes. The shoes are available in men’s and women’s sizes.

Furniture, home goods and appliances

Summer is quickly approaching, and by the time temperatures warrant a new fan, some brands will have already increased prices on their foreign-made goods. Prepare for the warm weather by adding cooling appliances to your cart, like this tower fan from Dreo, which is made in China. It has four speeds, 90-degree oscillation and four modes, including sleep and auto.

We recommend Dyson’s vacuums because they have superior suction and make cleaning all floors a breeze. If you have one on your wishlist, now is the time to buy — they’re made in China and Malaysia, and are already hundreds of dollars so potential price increases could put them out of your budget. The V8 cordless vacuum runs for about 40 minutes on a single charge, according to the brand, and converts into a handheld vacuum. It comes with a wall dock and charger, as well as accessories like a crevice tool.

Sproos notified customers via email that it’s holding prices steady through May — afterward, however, the brand may need to increase prices, so now is the best time to invest in one of its showerheads.This set comes with a handheld fixture that has a replaceable filter and three spray modes. It comes with everything you need for installation, including steel pliers and step-by-step instructions.

Ikea’s furniture and home goods are centered around Swedish and Scandinavian designs, but they’re manufactured worldwide, like in China, Poland, Italy, Germany and Sweden. If prices increase, buy the dresser, bed frame or lamp you have your eye on now. Rabinowitz’s favorite Ikea piece is this shelf, which he has a larger version of. “This storage shelf has moved with me across three apartments in New York City — it’s outlasted couches, mattresses, bed frames and TV stands,” he says. “It’s not going to wow anyone aesthetically, but it is extremely practical.”

Room & Board is keeping prices the same through July, according to a post on its Instagram account. It says that over 90% of its furniture and home decor is made in the U.S., but it imports some materials. Room & Board also confirmed that its twice-yearly clearance events will still happen, the first of which is during Memorial Day weekend. The brand sells furniture, decor and lighting for all rooms of your home, including outdoor spaces like decks and patios.

Many brands, including Casper, assemble their mattresses in the U.S.. Still, they import materials like fabrics, foam and springs from overseas — that could lead to increased production costs for companies, and, in turn, increased prices for shoppers. NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio recommends Casper’s Original Hybrid Mattress if you need to upgrade soon. “I bought this mattress in 2021 and it still feels brand new years later,” she says. “It’s semi-firm, which is perfect for my husband and I since we tend to have different preferences. I’m really picky about my mattresses because I’m a very hot sleeper, but this one manages to feel fairly cool and doesn’t trap heat, in my experience.”

Saatva currently has a banner across its site that says, “save now, beat the tariff,” indicating that price hikes might be the brand’s future. If you’re in the market for a mattress that helps with back pain, we recommend the Saatva Rx. Its best for side sleepers and its firmness helps you maintain proper spinal alignment overnight, according to the brand. Since it’s a hybrid mattress, it has layers of foam and coils.

Kitchen tools and gadgets

Almost every NBC Select staff member has a Ninja appliance in their kitchen, most of which are manufactured in China and Southeast Asia. While we love using the Creami to make frozen treats, we rely most on Ninja’s more basic kitchen gadgets, like blenders, air fryers and coffee machines. This air fryer is recommended by Brown, who appreciates that it’s easy to use and big enough to feed a few people but compact enough to keep in her tiny kitchen. You can use the appliance to air fry, roast, reheat and dehydrate ingredients, and its detachable parts are dishwasher-safe, according to the brand.

Once Combustion, a brand that makes WiFi-enabled cooking thermometers and accessories, sells out of its current inventory, it’s raising prices across the board, according to a post on its Instagram account. You can use its Predictive Thermometer while cooking over the grill this summer, or in the oven and on the stovetop year round. This set comes with a thermometer probe and a display, which has a screen that lets you monitor what you’re making in real time. The probe also connects to Combustion’s app if you prefer to track progress on your phone.

Groceries

The price of raw cocoa, the main ingredient in chocolate, increased 200% year-over-year, according to Adobe Analytics. Like coffee, this is due to disrupted agricultural production, and tariffs increase prices. Chef Jacques Torres told NBC News that he raised prices on his chocolate by 20% in January and anticipates another increase before the end of the year. That said, bakers (and chocolate lovers in general) should buy their favorite cocoa products now.

I reach for extra-virgin olive oil daily while cooking, so before tariffs possibly increase the prices of my favorite European varieties, I’m buying a couple of bottles. Kosterina harvests Koroneiki olives in Greece to make this buttery, peppery EVOO. I use it for sauteing and roasting, as well as to make dressings and marinades.

Frequently asked questions What are tariffs? Tariffs are taxes on imported goods. If a company brings foreign goods into the U.S., it must pay the U.S. government a percentage of those goods. President Donald Trump’s tariff plan, which is now in effect, imposes a 10% universal tariff on all U.S. trade partners and about a 30% tariff on Chinese imports. Some countries could face higher reciprocal tariffs after a 90-day pause that ends in July. Learn more about how tariffs work here. Will tariffs raise prices? Yes, tariffs will raise prices for U.S. consumers over time. “The tariff needs to be absorbed by someone — is it the business or the consumer?,” says Steinman. “We don’t know exactly, but most likely, there will be some absorption occurring at the consumer level.” Brands may not increase prices right away, however, says Porwal. If they have products in an American warehouse, they could choose to sell off that merchandise at its current price, then import additional goods, which would be impacted by tariffs, and raise prices at that point. What will tariffs raise prices on? “In terms of prices and costs going up, it appears that it’s going to be almost universal,” says Steinman. “Right now, it seems like it’s not going to be specific to any one category or industry.” That said, price hikes will likely be the most noticeable among categories like groceries, vehicles and auto parts, clothing, shoes, electronics, appliances, furniture and home goods, says Porwal.

Expert tips: How to save right now

Tariffs are causing many people to think about their spending habits and reevaluate their buying. In fact, 49% of U.S. consumers plan to buy less frequently if/when tariffs raise prices, according to Smarty. Here are a few expert tips from Porwal to help you save.

Switch to store brands, which tend to cost less, for everyday essentials like groceries, paper goods and cleaning products

Consider buying secondhand or refurbished items, especially clothing and tech.

Activate cash-back discounts while shopping

Use brands’ websites, apps and cash-back extensions to bookmark items you consistently buy or have on your wishlist so you can get alerts about sales

Consider paying for larger purchases with a credit card that lets you earn points toward future rewards

Sign up for loyalty programs at retailers you frequently shop from. Memberships like Amazon Prime, Target Circle and Walmart+ often offer benefits like exclusive deals and free, fast shipping

