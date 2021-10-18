Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Walmart, one of the largest and most popular retailers in the world, is once again hosting several Black Friday sales to help shoppers save ahead of the actual shopping holiday. On Monday, the retailer announced the return of Black Friday Deals for Days, a month-long savings event with early Black Friday sales beginning on Nov. 3 and Nov. 10 online and Nov. 5 and Nov. 12 in stores, respectively.

Unlike last year, Walmart is heavily promoting its Walmart+ membership by offering exclusive early access to subscribers. Anyone with a Walmart+ membership will be able to shop Black Friday deals four hours earlier than the general public.

According to the brand, shoppers can expect great deals on toys and electronics during the first Deals for Days sale. Expect to see savings on popular items like the TCL 4K Roku TV, Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker and L.O.L. Surprise! Amazing Surprise Doll Set. The second Black Friday event will feature savings on apparel, home goods, hardlines and more. Discounted items will include an exclusive Blackstone 22-Inch Griddle and the HP i3 Laptop.

Several other retailers — including Target and Amazon — are also offering early Black Friday sales in light of ongoing supply chain disruptions. Labor shortages, border control issues and the lack of a global vaccine pass have resulted in shipment delays that threaten to keep shelves bare.

The Deals for Days events aren’t taking the place of Walmart’s actual Black Friday sale. According to the retailer, there will be a third sale with the store’s “biggest, best savings fo the season.”

Ahead of the Deals for Days sales, Walmart also released some early Black Friday deals on popular items like robot vacuums, TVs and more. Below, we rounded up some noteworthy deals worth considering to kick off the holiday season.

Walmart early Black Friday deals

The Dyson V8 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum comes with several attachments, including a soft roller cleaner head for hard floors, a mini soft dusting brush for fabrics and a crevice tool for hard-to-reach places. The rechargeable battery provides up to 40 minutes of run time per charge and the cordless vacuum can be converted into a handheld one with the click of a button.

Though winter is on the horizon, it’s never too early to get ready for the warmer months with a new pellet grill. This one from Traeger uses the brand’s WiFIRE technology to control and monitor the grill’s temperature, timers and more via the Traeger app on your phone. The grill can also smoke, bake, roast, braise and BBQ foods.

Tech expert Whitson Gordon previously lauded TCL for its high-quality and affordable smart TVs, all of which come with built-in Roku media players. The 4 series streams in 4K Ultra HD resolution with HDR imaging. With voice control, you can change the channel, search for your favorite titles and more.

This Keurig machine doubles as both a single-serve coffee maker with K-Cup pods and a regular coffee machine. The coffee maker comes with a 12-cup glass carafe that sits on a heated plate so your coffee never gets cold. With the K-Cup pods, you can make an 8-ounce, 10-ounce or 12-ounce cup of coffee, and with the carafe, you can make 8 cups, 10 cups or 12 cups at a time.

Ideal for back and stomach sleepers, Tempur-Pedic’s Essential Support Pillow is made with the brand’s TEMPUR material, which is designed to adapt to each user’s body throughout the night for maximum support, alignment and comfort. The pillow cover is both removable and machine-washable, and the memory foam pillow is built to maintain its shape for years, according to the brand.

