The first of Walmart’s early Black Friday sales is here. Ahead of Black Friday — which happens annually on the Friday after Thanksgiving — the retailer is hosting a monthlong savings event with new deals dropping online on Nov. 3 and Nov. 10 and in stores on Nov. 5 and Nov. 12. Walmart will also be hosting a separate Black Friday sale, which it says will feature the store’s “biggest, best savings for the season.”

Unlike last year, Walmart is heavily promoting its Walmart+ membership by offering subscribers exclusive early access to the sale. Anyone with a Walmart+ membership will be able to shop Black Friday deals four hours earlier than the general public. For the first early Black Friday sale, Walmart+ members will have access to deals online starting at 3 p.m. EDT — everyone else can start shopping online at 7 p.m. EDT. If you want to shop in stores, the deals will be made available starting on Nov. 5 at 5 a.m. in your time zone.

Walmart’s first early Black Friday sale is heavily focused on toys and electronics. Discounted items include everything from vacuums and headphones to board games and DVDs. The second Black Friday event will feature savings on apparel, home goods, hardlines and more. Discounted items will include an exclusive Blackstone 22-Inch Griddle and the HP i3 Laptop.

Several other retailers — including Lowe’s, Amazon, Target and Best Buy — are also offering early Black Friday sales in light of ongoing supply chain disruptions and the rising competitiveness of Black Friday in general. Labor shortages, border control issues and the lack of a global vaccine pass have resulted in shipment delays that threaten to keep shelves bare.

With previous Select coverage and reader interest in mind, we combed through Walmart’s early Black Friday deals and highlighted some noteworthy sales and deals. We determined these are the best deals by checking prices against other retailers and price tracking tools like Honey.

Walmart Black Friday 2021: Early Walmart Black Friday deals to shop now

Lowest price across major retailers

With a 4.4-star average rating from more than 9,300 reviews, the Keurig K-Compact Single Serve Coffee Maker is a popular pick among Walmart shoppers. The compact machine, which is slightly over 8 inches wide, can brew 6-ounce, 8-ounce and 10-ounce cups of either K-Cup pods or coffee beans in a reusable K-Cup coffee filter. It has a removable 36-ounce water reservoir and automatically turns off two hours after your final brew.

Lowest price across major retailers

Samsung’s wireless Galaxy Buds+ are highly adaptive to give you a personalized listening experience wherever you are: The buds are powered by AKG, and you can control just how much outside noise you’re hearing with Ambient Aware. According to the brand, the headphones have up to 22 hours of battery life when paired with the wireless case, and just three minutes of charging gives you one more hour of listening time.

Lowest price across major retailers

Though Samsung is known for its QLED panels, the brand’s LED TVs are nothing to scoff at — especially when they’re on sale. This 65-inch model also sports 4K resolution, which means that it uses nearly 4,000 pixels laid out horizontally (3840 x 2160), as tech expert Whitson Gordon previously explained in our guide to smart TVs. This Samsung model also includes Tizen software so you can stream all your favorite shows and movies directly from the TV.

Lowest price across major retailers

Eufy’s robot vacuum is a great option for anyone who isn’t the biggest fan of cleaning up around the house. You can command the vacuum to clean up around the house either by touching the buttons on it or with the Smartphone app. As it cleans, the vacuum uses three brushes to loosen debris and stores everything in a 0.6-liter dustbin. This robot vacuum is a popular pick at Walmart with a 4.5-star average rating from more than 2,200 reviews.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

The Tineco PWRHERO 11, a Walmart exclusive, is a cordless vacuum with up to 40 minutes of runtime in normal mode. The vacuum, which can convert into a handheld, features a 450W motor, up to 120W of suction power and three different power modes. It comes with several tools, including a Multi-Tasker Power Brush, a 2-in-1 Dusting Brush and a Crevice Tool.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

If you live in an area where it gets colder during the winter months, it's virtually impossible to grill outside. This indoor smokeless grill can help you perfect your char without having to step foot in the cold, and it's big enough to make up to six servings at a time. The grill boasts time and temperature controls and a dishwasher-safe dip tray to catch grease.

