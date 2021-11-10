Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

The second wave of Walmart’s early Black Friday sale is here. Ahead of Black Friday — which happens annually on the Friday after Thanksgiving — the retailer is hosting a monthlong Deals for Days savings event. To kick off the event, the retailer dropped some details online on Nov. 3 and Nov. 5 in stores — today, it released a new batch of sales and deals online, which will be available in stores on Nov. 12. Walmart will also be hosting a separate Black Friday sale, which it says will feature the store’s “biggest, best savings for the season.”

Unlike last year, Walmart is heavily promoting its Walmart+ membership by offering subscribers exclusive early access to the sale. Anyone with a Walmart+ membership will be able to shop Black Friday deals four hours earlier than the general public. Walmart+ members will have access to deals online starting at 3 p.m. EDT — everyone else can start shopping online at 7 p.m. EDT. If you want to shop in stores, the deals will be made available starting on Nov. 12 at 5 a.m. in your time zone.

Walmart’s second Black Friday event features savings on apparel, home goods, hardlines and more. Discounted items include an exclusive Blackstone 22-Inch Griddle, the HP i3 Laptop and more.

Several other retailers — including Lowe’s, Amazon, Target and Best Buy — are also offering early Black Friday sales in light of ongoing supply chain disruptions and the rising competitiveness of Black Friday in general. Labor shortages, border control issues and the lack of a global vaccine pass have resulted in shipment delays that threaten to keep shelves bare.

With previous Select coverage and reader interest in mind, we combed through Walmart’s early Black Friday deals and highlighted some noteworthy sales and deals. We determined these are the best deals by checking prices against other retailers and price tracking tools like Honey.

Walmart Black Friday 2021: Early Walmart Black Friday deals to shop now

Based on our previous coverage and Select reader interest, we rounded up some of the best deals from Walmart’s early Black Friday sale, ensuring their sale prices are at or near historical lows.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

Though experts have told us that cordless vacuums are only as powerful as their battery lives, Anker says that this one can run for up to 40 minutes at a time before needing to recharge. It comes with multiple attachments for different cleaning scenarios, including a Floor Brush, a Metal Hose, a Long Crevice Tool, a 2-in-1 Crevice Tool and a Mini Motorized Brush. Depending on the severity of your mess, you can clean in low mode, mid mode or max mode.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is a good option for those who are using their tablet to do basic functions like video chat with friends, listen to music and scroll social media. It’s equipped with Dolby Atmos surround sound speakers and the 10.4-inch ultra-widescreen display allows you to see even more of your favorite shows and movies, according to the brand. Though the tablet is offered in 32G and 64G options, Walmart is only offering the 32G tablet at a discount.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

This tablet from onn. is designed specifically with kids in mind. It comes with kid-friendly apps preinstalled and has up to 12 hours of battery life so they can play games and stream their favorite shows, according to the brand. It has 32GB of storage with the option for more with a microSD card and runs on Android 11.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

With options to air fry, broil, toast, rotisserie and bake your foods, this small appliance from Chefman is a good option for those with limited storage space in the kitchen. It has a 26-quart capacity to handle larger meals and can heat anywhere from 200 degrees Fahrenheit to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. All of the accessories it comes with are dishwasher-safe.

Black Friday special

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 7+ Camera Bundle is a great gift option for the holidays. Available in several fun colors, the Black Friday bundle includes the Instax Mini 7+, Instax Film, a photo album, photo frames and more. The camera itself boasts a retractable 60-millimeter fixed-focus lens with exposure control adjustment.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

This smart clock from Lenovo does more than just display the time — with integrated Google Assistant, it can also tell you the weather, play your favorite songs, control your other smart devices and more. For a more customized homescreen, you have the option to change the clock face or upload one of your favorite family photos.

