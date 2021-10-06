You can get these $260 headphones for only $79 today

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

In addition to spacious luggage, a pair of noise-canceling headphones is an absolute must when traveling. The right one, after all, has an ergonomic design that's comfy enough to wear on long-haul journeys, features active noise cancellation that can block out noisy distractions, has intense battery life to help ensure your audio won't be killed mid-flight and boasts booming audio quality that will help your videos, playlists and podcast shine.

Typically, all of these premium features come with a premium price tag to boot. But ahead of Black Friday, a variety of noise-canceling devices are a fraction of the original price. One pair that tops our list is the TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones (now on sale for $78.99). This design is giving some of the bigger players, like Bose, a run for its money thanks to its 35-hour battery life, T-Quite noise cancellation that drowns out the outside world with ease, Siri and Google Voice integration and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. The result is crystal clear audio free from the distractions of noisy passengers and roaring plane engines.