IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Shopping

This section is powered by Shop TODAY. This is an online shopping guide with some of our favorite products. Products were selected by the Shop TODAY team on behalf of NBC News. When you make a purchase, NBC News may earn a small commission. To learn more about our process, go to nbcnews.com/aboutshopping.

Deals and Sales

February sales: Jewelry, mattresses, winter clothing and more

BEST GIFTS AND GIFT IDEAS THIS YEARSEE ALL

How to find the best gifts for your best people.

Valentine's Day gift ideas he'll actually use
Surprise your Valentine with one (or all) of these gift ideas they won’t secretly want to return or exchange for store credit.
VIEW
Why experts recommend gifting yourself this...
While it’s always important to value ourselves, experts told us, 2020 made it especially prudent to do so — Valentine's Day is a good time to take action.
VIEW
Best Valentine's Day gifts under $25
From board games and face masks to skin care, succulents and more, here are 10 highly-rated gift ideas for your loved ones.
VIEW
Thoughtful last-minute Valentine's Day gifts
Don’t let late shipping deter you from giving a great gift. Instead, get creative with cocktail machines, smart mugs and love questionnaires.
VIEW
How to gift a beauty set this Valentine's Day
From ever-popular Dyson hot tools and clean skin care from Drunk Elephant to Rihanna’s lauded Fenty Beauty, we found the best gift-worthy beauty sets.
VIEW
Editor's pick: Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee...
A Nespresso VertuoPlus single-serve coffee maker is easy to use, easy to clean, compact and stylish.
VIEW
The best walking and running shoes,...
Running experts share their preferred sneakers and hiking boots from Nike, Brooks, New Balance, ASICS, Saucony and more.
VIEW
Expert shopping: Standing desks
We consulted ergonomic experts on how standing desks work and where to find the best standing desk for you.
VIEW
Expert shopping: Gaming monitors
A tech expert recommends the best monitors for gaming with affordable options and higher-end models from brands like LG, Samsung, Acer and more.
VIEW
Expert shopping: Snow shoes
Here are the best snow boots to consider this winter, including highly-rated snow shoes and winter boots boasting some fashion sense.
VIEW
Expert shopping: Gaming headsets
How to choose the best headset for gaming, with some of the best headsets on the market right now for your PC, PlayStation or Xbox.
VIEW
Rihanna's Fenty Skin: What to know and where...
Rihanna’s unisex skin care line is 100-percent cruelty-free and infused with gentle-yet-effective ingredients — and its products cost $40 or less.
VIEW

New & Notable

New & Notable beauty products, activewear and more

Noteworthy launches include products from SkinCeuticals and Snow Peak.

Amazon; Dell; Athleta

Tech & Gadgets

SEE ALL

Wellness

BEST FACE MASKS

How to buy face masks, according to experts
Shopping for face masks? We consulted medical experts on how to shop for face masks and rounded up those adhering to the CDC's guidelines.
VIEW
Expert shopping: Best exercise face masks
Need a breathable face mask before your next workout? We consulted experts on everything you should know before buying one of these essential face masks.
VIEW
Where to buy the best face masks on Etsy
Online marketplace Etsy includes a wide range of face masks that are handmade in many styles and colors. Here's what to know before buying one.
VIEW
Coronavirus shopping: Face masks for kids
If you’re looking for the best face masks for kids, start with masks they’re actually going to want to wear.
VIEW
Expert shopping: Antimicrobial face masks
Shopping for face masks with antimicrobial properties? We consulted medical experts on what you should know before buying.
VIEW
Face masks from popular brands like Disney,...
Major brands are increasingly launching face masks — from Disney and Etsy to Old Navy, Banana Republic and more — here’s what to know before buying.
VIEW

Fitness

See All

Working From Home

See All

Home & Kitchen

See All

Books

NBC News BETTER