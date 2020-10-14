Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Amazon Prime Day is live and with it are thousands of deals on thousands of items, prominent among them tech devices across the spectrum Amazon devices to laptops and computers and smart home essentials — and while the first day of deals is winding down, the savings aren't. The sale, which runs throughWednesday, Oct. 14 (as far as we know right now), offers up massive sales on significant items like TVs and mattresses, as well as noteworthy savings on distinct and lower-priced items like gifts, apparel, simple home electronics and even groceries. Though Amazon started this sale in 2015, it has since grown so much that other retailers offer similarly large-scale sales during Prime Day, meaning you have more ways to save. Some of those sales are running at Shopping reader favorite retailers like Wayfair, Walmart and Target. In our coverage of Prime Day sales at Amazon, we'll be noting top deals and highlighting comparable savings at other retailers to give you an idea of how each sale holds up against the competition. We’re going to be keeping this page updated from right now and through the end of the very last tech sale during Amazon Prime Day. Below, we’ll give you a bird’s eye view of all the best sales on tech and deals within those sales so you can simplify your shopping and maximize your savings without getting lost in the mess of it.

SKIP AHEAD Lightning deals | mobile deals | computers and laptops | smart home | gaming | speakers and headphones

Prime Day tech sales from other retailers

In our in-depth look at the history and impact of Prime Day, several experts told us that, as a result of the exponential growth of Prime Day (which started in 2015), other major retailers have begun running their own sales during the sales event. “Quite frankly, it has completely altered the retail calendar,” explained CNBC’s Annie Palmer. While that usually happened in July, this year it’s happening right now.

In our guide to Walmart’s sales during Prime Day , we found some of the best deals in the retailer’s Save Big Sale event.

, we found some of the best deals in the retailer’s Save Big Sale event. In our guide to Wayfair’s sales during Prime Da y, for example, we found some of the best deals in the retailer’s October sales.

y, for example, we found some of the best deals in the retailer’s October sales. And in our guide to Target’s sales during Prime Day, we found some of the best deals in the retailer’s Deal Days sales.

Given Shopping reader interest, we took a closer look at those sales at Walmart, Target and Wayfair. Outside of those, retailers large and small are running likewise substantial sales right now to match up against Amazon’s Prime Day sale. Here are some of the most relevant ones to Shopping readers looking to save on tech:

Adorama: Up to 55 percent offtech from Sony, Canon, LG, Lenovo and more

Up to 55 percent offtech from Sony, Canon, LG, Lenovo and more Best Buy : Save on Dyson products, TVs and video games

: Save on Dyson products, TVs and video games Blue by ADT : $40 off select home security devices

: $40 off select home security devices Dyson : Up to $150 off select devices

: Up to $150 off select devices Microsoft : Hundreds of dollars off gaming devices, laptops and tablets

: Hundreds of dollars off gaming devices, laptops and tablets The Home Depot : Up to 50 percent off select interior furniture, decor and kitchenware

: Up to 50 percent off select interior furniture, decor and kitchenware Wayfair: Save up to 70 percent during the Wayfair Clearance Sale

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Tech sales

Our favorite deals right now

Instant Pot: Up to 50 percent off Instant Pot kitchen devices Apple: 20 percent off Apple AirPods Pro LG: 14 percent off the LG 27UL500-W 27-Inch UHD IPS Monitor Sony: 20 percent off the new Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones and an Amazon gift card Belkin: Get $100 off the Belkin SoundForm Elite Hi-Fi Smart Speaker and Wireless Charger

Best mobile tech deals during Prime Day 2020

Given our readers' interest in all things mobile, from smartphones to phone cases and from the best tech for travel to the best chargers, we felt compelled to designate some real estate to those discounts during Prime Day.

Best mobile sales

Up to 30 percent off fitness trackers and scales from Fitbit Versa 2, Versa Lite and Aria Air.

Best deals

Muse: 20 percent off the Muse 2 Meditation Tracking Headband

the Muse 2 Meditation Tracking Headband Samsung : Up to 3 0 percent off Samsung Galaxy smartphones

Up to 3 Samsung Galaxy smartphones Garmin : Up to 46 percent off Garmin’s GPS trackers and smartwatches

: Up to Garmin’s GPS trackers and smartwatches Fitbit: 30 percent off the Fitbit Versa 2

Rating : 4.5-star average rating, more than 1,150 reviewers

: 4.5-star average rating, more than 1,150 reviewers Highlights: This GPS fitness tracker is able to estimate your blood oxygen saturation levels, according to Garmin, and is designed for rugged use, relying on a scratch-resistant sapphire lens. Using GPS, you’ll get 13 hours of use out of the watch before needing to charge. This is the lowest price it’s ever been listed on Amazon, according to price comparison site CamelCamelCamel.

Rating : 4.5-star average rating, more than 220 reviewers

: 4.5-star average rating, more than 220 reviewers Highlights: Why consider an unlocked phone? While there are a lot of great carriers out there, writes tech expert Whitson Gordon in our guide to unlock phones, choosing unlocked “comes with a lot of advantages” from choosing your own carrier to finding good value options (as opposed to being locked to those offered by carriers) like this deal. This deal puts the smartphone at the lowest price it’s ever been.

Best Prime Day sales on computers, laptops, monitors, DIY PCs and accessories

Best sales on computers, laptops and accessories

Best deals

BenQ : 42 percent off BenQ EW2780U 32 inch 4K Monitor

: BenQ EW2780U 32 inch 4K Monitor Samsung : 20 percent off Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5-Inch Tablet

Optoma: 16 percent off the Optoma UHD52ALV True 4K UHD Smart Projector

Rating : 4.3-star average rating, more than 110 reviewers

: 4.3-star average rating, more than 110 reviewers Highlights: A stronger version of one of the best laptops for college students, this 14-inch touchscreen-capable laptop equips an Intel Core i7 processor and 8GB of RAM with a 512GB SSD. The camera’s facial recognition will allow for easier sign in and Wi-Fi 6 capability will allow for ever faster connections, routers permitting. This deal brings the Zenbook down to its lowest price ever.

Rating : 4.5-star average rating, more than 140 reviewers

: 4.5-star average rating, more than 140 reviewers Highlights: 49 inches of screen is a lot. It should meet all of your personal, business and casual gaming needs. You can split it into two virtual desktops for a sort of consolidated “two-monitor” setup and its curved design should reduce eye fatigue and allow for better ergonomics. 144Hz refresh rate should elevate any video or presentation you come across. This is the lowest price Samsung’s ultra-wide monitor has ever been.

Best Prime Day deals on smart home devices, Wi-Fi routers and more

Best sales on smart home devices

Best deals

Rachio: 13 percent off the Rachio R3e Generation Smart Sprinkler Controller

13 percent off the Rachio R3e Generation Smart Sprinkler Controller iRobot Roomba : Up to 33 percent off iRobot Roomba robot vacuums

Up to iRobot Roomba robot vacuums Samsung : 40 percent off the AirDresser Cabinet Steamer

: the AirDresser Cabinet Steamer Honeywell : 26 percent off Honeywell Home RTH8560D 7 Day Programmable Touchscreen Thermostat

August: 44 percent off the August Smart Lock Pro + Connect Bridge (comes with Echo Dot)

Rating : 5-star rating, 2 reviewers

: 5-star rating, 2 reviewers Highlights: When a product is this new, it's safe to ignore its rating and focus on its features. The idea is simple: Install a smart component in your closet that allows you to drop in a button or pair of pants and it'll give it a sort of dry cleaning, sanitizing it and steaming it for both getting rid of wrinkles and deodorizing it. You can connect it to Wi-Fi and control every aspect of your in-home dry clean, from scents to heat settings.

Best Prime Day sales on gaming accessories, video games and more

Gaming sales

Best deals

Corsair : 30 percent off Corsair MM500 Premium Anti-Fray Cloth Gaming Mouse Pad

: Corsair MM500 Premium Anti-Fray Cloth Gaming Mouse Pad Seagate: 34 percent off Seagate STGG8000400 Game Drive Hub 8TB External Hard Drive

Rating : 4.5-star average rating, nearly 3,500 reviewers

: 4.5-star average rating, nearly 3,500 reviewers Highlights: This highly-rated gaming mouse boasts an above-average sensor, nearly a dozen customizable buttons and the capacity to save up to five profiles of those customizations. Adjustable weight allows you to decide how light you want your mouse to be and if you're into lights, you can program a lighting spec into the mouse using more than 16 million available colors.

Best speakers and audio sales during Prime Day

Best deals on speakers, headphones and audio devices

JBL : Up to 30 percent off the JBL Boombox Speaker (in various colors)

: Up to the JBL Boombox Speaker (in various colors) Beats : Up to 30 percent off the Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones

: Up to the Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones Bose : Up to 33 percent off the Bose QC35II Noise Canceling Headphones

: Up to the Bose QC35II Noise Canceling Headphones Sony: Up to 50 percent off Sony’s Noise Cancelling Headphones

Rating : 4.8-star average rating, 2,450 reviewers

: 4.8-star average rating, 2,450 reviewers Highlights: JBL's portable Bluetooth speaker weights just less than 2.5 pounds and can play your favorite songs for a straight 24 hours before needing a recharge. This massive battery capacity allows you to use it as a portable charger, too, and its IPX7 water-resistance means you're pretty close to safely lugging it around with you to the pool, beach or a fall hike.

Rating : 4.5-star average rating, more than 20,600 reviewers

: 4.5-star average rating, more than 20,600 reviewers Highlights: This Apple crowd favorite sports an immeasurable amount of happy reviewers and nearly ten different color schemes. Its true wireless build gets you up to nine hours of playtime and adjustable ear hooks should keep it in place as long as you are. Controls on each unit allow you multiple ways to control you music while on the move and without reaching for your phone.

