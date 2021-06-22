Our editors independently selected these deals and products because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we make a commission on your purchases. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is finally here — and with it ample tech deals. During the Prime Day sales event, Prime members can take advantage of sitewide savings in categories ranging from tech and kitchenware to clothing and skin care. Among the hundreds of thousands of products going on sale during Prime Day across multiple retailers are Apple products: The Apple AirPods Pro are 25 percent off and currently the best Apple Prime Day deal on Amazon, while other less notable discounts include the Apple Watch Series 6 and the 2020 Apple iPad, which have been at a slightly reduced price for the majority of June. While Apple products rarely go on sale — and some of the brand’s products don’t see many notable deals even on Prime Day — many retailers have matched Amazon’s Apple prices, including Target, Walmart and Best Buy, and have prepared for their own iterations of Prime Day sales.

To ensure the quality of these sales, we’re checking deal prices against price trackers like CamelCamelCamel, Honey and others.

Best Apple deals from Prime Day 2021

Prime Day: Best AirPods deals

Lowest price since February, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.8-star average rating from 206,551 reviews on Amazon

Active noise cancellation, water-resistant and more than 24 hours of battery life

The Pro version, which features built-in noise cancellation and wireless charging, is now 24 percent off. Not only were the earphones among the most purchased items on Prime Day last year, but they are also the best wireless earbuds for Apple users, according to tech expert Whitson Gordon. Like the AirPods, the earphones can be found on Find My Phone if you happen to lose them.

Lowest price since February, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.8-star average rating from 393,118 reviews on Amazon

Siri voice control, double tap playback and 24-hour battery life

Apple’s original wireless earphones are also on sale. This version is updated with the H1 chip that delivers a better wireless connection. Compatible with all your Apple devices, once set up they will automatically connect. Additionally, if you take a pod out they will automatically pause your audio. Like the AirPods Pro, you can also control the earphones with voice control via Siri.

Prime Day: Other Apple deals

Lowest price since February, according to Honey

4.7-star average rating from 497 reviews at Walmart

Siri voice remote, Dolby Atmos sound capabilities and 4K streaming

In our guide to the best streaming devices, Gordon noted that the Apple TV is “easy to use” and is ideal if you are already an Apple household. You can also stream content from your phone using AirPlay.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.9-star average rating from 12,891 reviews on Amazon

Touch ID, wide stereo audio and supports Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio and the Apple Pencil

One of the best tablets worth buying, Apple’s latest iPad Air weighs just 1 pound and includes a powerful rechargeable battery that lets you stream up to 10 hours while on Wi‐Fi. It also features a higher quality camera than its previous models and a large 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display.

Lowest price since May, according to Honey

4.8-star average rating from 3,810 reviews on Best Buy

Compact, lightweight and up to 18 hours of battery life

The latest 13.3-inch MacBook Air features a vibrant Retina display and an 8-core central processing unit (CPU) that delivers speeds 3.5 times faster than previous models, according to Apple. It also incorporates Apple’s powerful M1 Chip and a FaceTime HD camera for clearer and sharper video calls.

Lowest price since February with promotion, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from 1,414 reviews on Amazon

8 gigabytes of unified memory, 8-core CPU and consumes up to 60 percent less energy than previous generations

You can plug in a traditional display, keyboard and mouse to Apple’s Mac mini and form your own versatile desktop computer. It equips Apple’s M1 Chip, which contains the most advanced graphics processor Apple has built to date and can sustain faster speeds and graphics than previous models.

Catch up on the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations and download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.