Amazon Prime Day 2021 is finally here. During the Prime Day sales event, Prime members can take advantage of sitewide savings in categories ranging from tech and kitchenware to clothing and skin care. Amazon created the annual event in 2015 — and after six years, it’s grown so big that several other retailers are now hosting their own counter deals, including Target, Walmart, Wayfair, Kohl’s, Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond.

Prime Day also has beauty enthusiasts covered with notable deals on hair care and skin care to makeup and oral care products. If you’re looking to level up your makeup routine this summer, we rounded up long-wearing lipstick and other cosmetics such as face powders and foundations that can help prevent makeup from transferring onto your face mask. Speaking of summer, now is an ideal time to stock up on sunscreens, which experts advise you reapply at least every two hours and after you swim or sweat. You can also save on higher end skin care products and gadgets during Amazon Prime Day. There are also notable discounts on various hair care and styling products, plus hot tools, such as flat irons, curling irons and hair dryers.

To help you make the most of the fleeting shopping holiday, we compiled some of the best beautyPrime Day deals on Amazon, plus highlighted notable deals from counter sales happening at other retailers. To ensure the quality of these sales, we’re checking deal prices against price trackers like CamelCamelCamel, Honey and others.

SKIP AHEAD Best skin care deals | Best makeup deals | Best hair care deals | Best oral care deals

Best Beauty Prime Day sales on Amazon

Best Beauty Prime Day sales at other retailers

Dyson : $100 off the Dyson Corrale hair straightener for Dyson owners

: the Dyson Corrale hair straightener for Dyson owners Nordstrom : Up to 60 percent off select products, including MAC Cosmetics lipsticks, Lancome gift sets, Kylie Skin sunscreen and more

: Up to select products, including MAC Cosmetics lipsticks, Lancome gift sets, Kylie Skin sunscreen and more Verishop: 15 percent off 11,500 beauty products with the code BIRTHDAY

Best skin care deals

Lowest price since April 2018, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from 1,712 reviews on Amazon

Unscented, water-resistant up to 80 minutes and dermatologist-tested formula, according to the brand

La Roche-Posay is a popular skin care brand regularly featured in our extensive sunscreen coverage and is worth considering because it offers broad-spectrum sun protection. Although this is a kids sunscreen, it boasts a non-comedogenic formula, meaning it won’t cause breakouts if you have acne-prone skin.

Lowest price since December 2019, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.4-star average rating from 1,297 reviews on Amazon

Oil-free and non-comedogenic formula and water-resistant up to 80 minutes

This tinted sunscreen replaces four products: moisturizer, sunscreen, primer and foundation. In addition to protecting your skin with a combination of titanium dioxide and zinc oxide, it boasts a blend of antioxidant-rich ingredients, including vitamin C, green tea, cranberry and pomegranate extracts.

Lowest price since May 2017, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.4-star average rating from 125 reviews on Amazon

Hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic formula and can be used up to twice daily

Glytone's Brightening Complex can help minimize dark spots by utilizing a blend of popular ingredients: azelaic acid, which calms inflammation and glycolic acid, a popular type of alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) that adds a glowing effect to your skin.

Lowest price since October 2012, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from 5,355 reviews on Amazon

pH balance of 7.5 and available in three sizes

Avene's facial multipurpose mist works with skin care and makeup products — mix with your face serum to boost hydration and spray to set your makeup.

Lowest price since March 2018, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from 787 reviews on Amazon

Cruelty-free formula from a Certified B Corporation

If you're dealing with acne, this face oil can help clear up your blemishes — it contains salicylic acid, a skin care ingredient lauded by dermatologists for its pimple-fighting ability. In addition, licorice root fades post-acne hyperpigmentation and tea tree oil purifies your skin.

Lowest price since February 2020, according to Honey

4.7-star average rating from 1,294 reviews on Amazon

Available in two sizes: 5 oz and 6.7 oz

This ELEMIS prebiotic-rich gel cleanser removes makeup and brightens a dull complexion. It’s also formulated with a blend of moisturizing and brightening ingredients like avocado, broccoli, pumpkin, carrot seed oils.

Lowest price since October 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from 1,119 reviews on Amazon

180 biodegradable capsules per container, according to Elizabeth Arden

You won’t need to worry about this travel-friendly anti-aging serum getting confiscated by the TSA for being over the 3.4-ounce liquid limit — each single-use capsule contains just enough ceramide-rich product to cover your face.

Lowest price since September 2017, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from 1,079 reviews on Amazon

Made with a polypeptide complex to reduce signs of aging

This serum combines the brightening effects of vitamin C with moisturizing hyaluronic acid to help improve the appearance of wrinkles. You can apply this anti-aging product to your face, neck and décolletage.

Lowest price since February 2020, according to Honey

4.6-star average rating from 15 reviews on Amazon

Free of parabens, mineral oil and fragrances

Once a week, apply this clay mask containing oil-absorbing volcanic clusters and exfoliating AHAs, which together help minimize the appearance of enlarged pores.

Lowest price since January 2017, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.5-star average rating from 1,313 reviews on Amazon

Available in two concentrations: 0.5 or the more potent 1

Retinol helps fight acne and fade signs of aging by promoting cell turnover and boosting collagen production. You can use Obagi's non-comedogenic 0.5 retinol nightly.

Best makeup deals

Lowest price since October 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.4-star average rating from 15,324 reviews on Amazon

Winner of the Harper’s BAZAAR and Cosmopolitan Beauty Awards

If you want longer and thicker eyelashes without makeup, consider this very popular lash serum. Grande Cosmetics claims it utilizes vitamins and amino acids to enhance your lashes within six weeks. The brand’s popular brow serum and lip plumper are also discounted during Amazon Prime Day.

Lowest price since October 2019, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.5-star average rating from 531 reviews on Amazon

Free of talc, mineral oil and sulfates, according to the brand

In our guide to wearing makeup while wearing a face mask, celebrity makeup artist Lisa Aharon said she likes to combine her face primer with foundation “for an extra smooth application and longevity.” This gel primer boasts a combination of skin-smoothing kelp and vitamin-rich algae extract.

Lowest price since December 2019, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.5-star average rating from 2,638 reviews on Amazon

Available in three colors: Forever Pink, Forever Peach and Forever Red

You can minimize your makeup routine with this 2-in-1 product, which acts as a long-lasting lipstick and cheek stain. Lip stains will “for sure last all day,” makeup artist Lucas Bowman previously told us.

Lowest price since July 2019, according to Keepa

4.6-star average rating from 1,416 reviews on Amazon

Available in 24 shades

You can opt for a powder foundation in the summertime instead of a heavier cream or liquid foundation. Use the Sigma Beauty F10 Powder Makeup Brush to buff the powder into your skin for a skin-like finish.

Lowest price since November 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.5-star average rating from 4,429 reviews on Amazon

The gift set includes both a full and travel-sized loose powder

This translucent powder can blend into all skin tones, including those with melanin-rich complexions. Celebrity makeup artist Scott Barnes previously told us that you should apply setting powder to areas of your face that typically become oily throughout the day, including your T-Zone (forehead, nose and chin). You can also lightly dust on this loose powder in between layers of your lipstick to help prolong the wear.

Best hair care deals

Lowest price since November 2019, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.5-star average rating from 1,129 reviews on Amazon

Contains moisturizing ingredients like avocado and argan oils and is available in two formulations: fine to normal hair and normal to thick hair

Highlighted and dyed hair requires special products to help preserve your hair color, according to hairstylists we previously consulted in our guide to the best shampoos and conditioners for color-treated hair. The lightweight conditioner also detangles, smooths and hydrates your hair and doubles as a heat protectant.

Lowest price since November 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from 1,059 reviews on Amazon

Sulfate-free formula

Alterna’s shampoo utilizes caviar extract to help soften brittle hair, preserve your hair color and smooth flyaways. The brand’s Caviar Anti-Aging Conditioner and Caviar CC Leave-In Cream are also discounted during Amazon Prime Day.

Lowest price since November 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from 6,914 reviews on Amazon

Available in three sizes, including a travel-friendly option (out of stock)

If you have natural hair, you’ll need an extra hydrating hair conditioner to help prevent breakage, as well as soften and detangle the hair. Hydrasource is made with soothing aloe vera juice and fruit extracts.

Lowest price since February 2020, according to Honey

4.5-star average rating from 23 reviews on Amazon

Uses a combination of coconut oil, turmeric extract and charcoal powder to clean hair

Spritz dry shampoo onto your scalp to help soak up dirt, oil and dandruff in between shampooing and exercising. IGK claims Direct Flight is compatible with all hair textures and types.

Lowest price since November, according to 2020

4.7-star average rating from 2,025 reviews on Amazon

Made with the brand’s SmartRelease Technology and is sulfate-free

Joico claims this hair mask will help strengthen your hair bonds and offers better protection against styling with hot tools. It contains lipids and moringa seed oil, the latter of which is rich in vitamins A and E, zinc and silica.

Best oral care deals

Where to save on the best oral hygiene products this Amazon Prime Day.

Lowest price since November 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from 45,663 reviews on Amazon

The kit also includes two sets of Crest 3D White 1 Hour Express Whitestrips

Crest’s at-home teeth whitener set is a relatively low commitment that shouldn’t hinder your social life — It utilizes the brand’s Advanced Seal tech, meaning the strips won’t slip around while you’re talking or drinking water. The brand advises you to wear the strips for 30 minutes a day with noticeable whitening after 72 hours and full results after 20 days.

Lowest price since March 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from 2,860 reviews on Amazon

Motion sensors track your brushing and artificial intelligence alerts you if you’re brushing your gums too hard

If you want an investment-worthy electric toothbrush that costs less than $100, consider this limited edition option from Shopping reader favorite brand Oral-B. It’s also relatively low maintenance — a single charge equates to two weeks of use, according to the brand. It also comes with a travel case and replacement brush head.

Lowest price since November 2019, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from 71,694 reviews on Amazon

Built-in timer, dishwasher-safe reservoir top and 10 pressure settings

Each Waterpik comes with seven interchangeable tips that all rotate 360 degrees, including options for those with braces or periodontal issues. This Water Flosser sports a 22 oz water reservoir, providing 90 seconds of flossing time.

Other deals and sales to shop during Prime Day 2021

