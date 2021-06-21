Our editors independently selected these deals and products because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we make a commission on your purchases. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
Amazon Prime Day 2021 is finally here. During the Prime Day sales event, Prime members can take advantage of sitewide savings in categories ranging from tech and kitchenware to clothing and skin care. Amazon created the annual event in 2015 — and after six years, it’s grown so big that several other retailers are now hosting their own counter deals, including Target, Walmart, Wayfair, Kohl’s, Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond.
Prime Day also has beauty enthusiasts covered with notable deals on hair care and skin care to makeup and oral care products. If you’re looking to level up your makeup routine this summer, we rounded up long-wearing lipstick and other cosmetics such as face powders and foundations that can help prevent makeup from transferring onto your face mask. Speaking of summer, now is an ideal time to stock up on sunscreens, which experts advise you reapply at least every two hours and after you swim or sweat. You can also save on higher end skin care products and gadgets during Amazon Prime Day. There are also notable discounts on various hair care and styling products, plus hot tools, such as flat irons, curling irons and hair dryers.
To help you make the most of the fleeting shopping holiday, we compiled some of the best beautyPrime Day deals on Amazon, plus highlighted notable deals from counter sales happening at other retailers. To ensure the quality of these sales, we’re checking deal prices against price trackers like CamelCamelCamel, Honey and others.
Best skin care deals
La Roche-Posay Anthelios Dermo-Kids Gentle Sunscreen SPF 60
- Lowest price since April 2018, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.7-star average rating from 1,712 reviews on Amazon
- Unscented, water-resistant up to 80 minutes and dermatologist-tested formula, according to the brand
La Roche-Posay is a popular skin care brand regularly featured in our extensive sunscreen coverage and is worth considering because it offers broad-spectrum sun protection. Although this is a kids sunscreen, it boasts a non-comedogenic formula, meaning it won’t cause breakouts if you have acne-prone skin.
MDSolarSciences Mineral Tinted Crème SPF 30 Sunscreen
- Lowest price since December 2019, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.4-star average rating from 1,297 reviews on Amazon
- Oil-free and non-comedogenic formula and water-resistant up to 80 minutes
This tinted sunscreen replaces four products: moisturizer, sunscreen, primer and foundation. In addition to protecting your skin with a combination of titanium dioxide and zinc oxide, it boasts a blend of antioxidant-rich ingredients, including vitamin C, green tea, cranberry and pomegranate extracts.
Glytone Enhance Brightening Complex with Azelaic Acid
- Lowest price since May 2017, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.4-star average rating from 125 reviews on Amazon
- Hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic formula and can be used up to twice daily
Glytone's Brightening Complex can help minimize dark spots by utilizing a blend of popular ingredients: azelaic acid, which calms inflammation and glycolic acid, a popular type of alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) that adds a glowing effect to your skin.
Eau Thermale Avene Thermal Spring Water Facial Mist Spray
- Lowest price since October 2012, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.7-star average rating from 5,355 reviews on Amazon
- pH balance of 7.5 and available in three sizes
Avene's facial multipurpose mist works with skin care and makeup products — mix with your face serum to boost hydration and spray to set your makeup.
Sunday Riley UFO Ultra-Clarifying Face Oil
- Lowest price since March 2018, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.6-star average rating from 787 reviews on Amazon
- Cruelty-free formula from a Certified B Corporation
If you're dealing with acne, this face oil can help clear up your blemishes — it contains salicylic acid, a skin care ingredient lauded by dermatologists for its pimple-fighting ability. In addition, licorice root fades post-acne hyperpigmentation and tea tree oil purifies your skin.
ELEMIS Superfood Facial Wash
- Lowest price since February 2020, according to Honey
- 4.7-star average rating from 1,294 reviews on Amazon
- Available in two sizes: 5 oz and 6.7 oz
This ELEMIS prebiotic-rich gel cleanser removes makeup and brightens a dull complexion. It’s also formulated with a blend of moisturizing and brightening ingredients like avocado, broccoli, pumpkin, carrot seed oils.
Elizabeth Arden Advanced Ceramide Capsules Daily Youth Restoring Serum
- Lowest price since October 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.7-star average rating from 1,119 reviews on Amazon
- 180 biodegradable capsules per container, according to Elizabeth Arden
You won’t need to worry about this travel-friendly anti-aging serum getting confiscated by the TSA for being over the 3.4-ounce liquid limit — each single-use capsule contains just enough ceramide-rich product to cover your face.
IMAGE Skincare Image skincare Vital C Hydrating Anti Aging Serum
- Lowest price since September 2017, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.7-star average rating from 1,079 reviews on Amazon
- Made with a polypeptide complex to reduce signs of aging
This serum combines the brightening effects of vitamin C with moisturizing hyaluronic acid to help improve the appearance of wrinkles. You can apply this anti-aging product to your face, neck and décolletage.
innisfree Pore Clearing Clay Mask 2X Super Volcanic Clusters Face Treatment
- Lowest price since February 2020, according to Honey
- 4.6-star average rating from 15 reviews on Amazon
- Free of parabens, mineral oil and fragrances
Once a week, apply this clay mask containing oil-absorbing volcanic clusters and exfoliating AHAs, which together help minimize the appearance of enlarged pores.
Obagi Medical 360 Retinol (Lightning Deal)
- Lowest price since January 2017, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.5-star average rating from 1,313 reviews on Amazon
- Available in two concentrations: 0.5 or the more potent 1
Retinol helps fight acne and fade signs of aging by promoting cell turnover and boosting collagen production. You can use Obagi's non-comedogenic 0.5 retinol nightly.
Best makeup deals
Grande Cosmetics Lash Enhancing Serum
- Lowest price since October 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.4-star average rating from 15,324 reviews on Amazon
- Winner of the Harper’s BAZAAR and Cosmopolitan Beauty Awards
If you want longer and thicker eyelashes without makeup, consider this very popular lash serum. Grande Cosmetics claims it utilizes vitamins and amino acids to enhance your lashes within six weeks. The brand’s popular brow serum and lip plumper are also discounted during Amazon Prime Day.
Cover FX Gripping Primer
- Lowest price since October 2019, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.5-star average rating from 531 reviews on Amazon
- Free of talc, mineral oil and sulfates, according to the brand
In our guide to wearing makeup while wearing a face mask, celebrity makeup artist Lisa Aharon said she likes to combine her face primer with foundation “for an extra smooth application and longevity.” This gel primer boasts a combination of skin-smoothing kelp and vitamin-rich algae extract.
jane iredale Just Kissed Lip and Cheek Stain
- Lowest price since December 2019, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.5-star average rating from 2,638 reviews on Amazon
- Available in three colors: Forever Pink, Forever Peach and Forever Red
You can minimize your makeup routine with this 2-in-1 product, which acts as a long-lasting lipstick and cheek stain. Lip stains will “for sure last all day,” makeup artist Lucas Bowman previously told us.
Glo Skin Beauty Mineral Pressed Powder Foundation
- Lowest price since July 2019, according to Keepa
- 4.6-star average rating from 1,416 reviews on Amazon
- Available in 24 shades
You can opt for a powder foundation in the summertime instead of a heavier cream or liquid foundation. Use the Sigma Beauty F10 Powder Makeup Brush to buff the powder into your skin for a skin-like finish.
Dermablend Loose Setting Powder
- Lowest price since November 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.5-star average rating from 4,429 reviews on Amazon
- The gift set includes both a full and travel-sized loose powder
This translucent powder can blend into all skin tones, including those with melanin-rich complexions. Celebrity makeup artist Scott Barnes previously told us that you should apply setting powder to areas of your face that typically become oily throughout the day, including your T-Zone (forehead, nose and chin). You can also lightly dust on this loose powder in between layers of your lipstick to help prolong the wear.
Best hair care deals
COLOR WOW Color Security Conditioner for Fine to Normal Hair
- Lowest price since November 2019, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.5-star average rating from 1,129 reviews on Amazon
- Contains moisturizing ingredients like avocado and argan oils and is available in two formulations: fine to normal hair and normal to thick hair
Highlighted and dyed hair requires special products to help preserve your hair color, according to hairstylists we previously consulted in our guide to the best shampoos and conditioners for color-treated hair. The lightweight conditioner also detangles, smooths and hydrates your hair and doubles as a heat protectant.
Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Replenishing Moisture Shampoo
- Lowest price since November 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.6-star average rating from 1,059 reviews on Amazon
- Sulfate-free formula
Alterna’s shampoo utilizes caviar extract to help soften brittle hair, preserve your hair color and smooth flyaways. The brand’s Caviar Anti-Aging Conditioner and Caviar CC Leave-In Cream are also discounted during Amazon Prime Day.
BIOLAGE Hydrasource Conditioning Balm For Dry Hair
- Lowest price since November 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.7-star average rating from 6,914 reviews on Amazon
- Available in three sizes, including a travel-friendly option (out of stock)
If you have natural hair, you’ll need an extra hydrating hair conditioner to help prevent breakage, as well as soften and detangle the hair. Hydrasource is made with soothing aloe vera juice and fruit extracts.
IGK Direct Flight Dry Shampoo
- Lowest price since February 2020, according to Honey
- 4.5-star average rating from 23 reviews on Amazon
- Uses a combination of coconut oil, turmeric extract and charcoal powder to clean hair
Spritz dry shampoo onto your scalp to help soak up dirt, oil and dandruff in between shampooing and exercising. IGK claims Direct Flight is compatible with all hair textures and types.
Joico Defy Damage Protective Masque
- Lowest price since November, according to 2020
- 4.7-star average rating from 2,025 reviews on Amazon
- Made with the brand’s SmartRelease Technology and is sulfate-free
Joico claims this hair mask will help strengthen your hair bonds and offers better protection against styling with hot tools. It contains lipids and moringa seed oil, the latter of which is rich in vitamins A and E, zinc and silica.
Best oral care deals
Where to save on the best oral hygiene products this Amazon Prime Day.
Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips
- Lowest price since November 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.6-star average rating from 45,663 reviews on Amazon
- The kit also includes two sets of Crest 3D White 1 Hour Express Whitestrips
Crest’s at-home teeth whitener set is a relatively low commitment that shouldn’t hinder your social life — It utilizes the brand’s Advanced Seal tech, meaning the strips won’t slip around while you’re talking or drinking water. The brand advises you to wear the strips for 30 minutes a day with noticeable whitening after 72 hours and full results after 20 days.
Oral-B Genius X Limited Electric Toothbrush with Artificial Intelligence
- Lowest price since March 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.7-star average rating from 2,860 reviews on Amazon
- Motion sensors track your brushing and artificial intelligence alerts you if you’re brushing your gums too hard
If you want an investment-worthy electric toothbrush that costs less than $100, consider this limited edition option from Shopping reader favorite brand Oral-B. It’s also relatively low maintenance — a single charge equates to two weeks of use, according to the brand. It also comes with a travel case and replacement brush head.
Waterpik WP-660 Water Flosser
- Lowest price since November 2019, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.7-star average rating from 71,694 reviews on Amazon
- Built-in timer, dishwasher-safe reservoir top and 10 pressure settings
Each Waterpik comes with seven interchangeable tips that all rotate 360 degrees, including options for those with braces or periodontal issues. This Water Flosser sports a 22 oz water reservoir, providing 90 seconds of flossing time.
