Amazon Prime Day, the retailer's biggest shopping event of the year, is live right now — and sales and deals for wellness enthusiasts are aplenty. Thousands of beauty staples such as skin care, cosmetics, hair care and hot tools, as well as makeup brushes and beauty gadgets are heavily discounted. Coronavirus essentials such as face masks and air purifiers, in addition to electric toothbrushes and exercise bikes, are also on sale during the annual event, too. Though Amazon started this sale in 2015, it has since grown so much that other retailers offer similarly large-scale sales during Prime Day, meaning you have more ways to save. Some of those sales are running at Shopping reader favorite retailers like Wayfair, Walmart and Target. In our coverage of Prime Day sales at Amazon — including a general look at Prime Day sales and deals to consider and the top tech deals to shop during Prime Day — we'll be noting top deals and highlighting comparable savings at other retailers to give you an idea of how each sale holds up against the competition. We’re going to be keeping this page updated from right now and through the end of the very last tech sale during Amazon Prime Day. Below, we’ll give you a bird’s eye view of all the best sales on tech and deals within those sales so you can simplify your shopping and maximize your savings without getting lost in the mess of it.

To help streamline your Prime Day 2020 shopping experience, we put together a list of can’t-miss sales and deals from in-demand brands and products our readers already love, that are editor-approved or top-rated on Amazon. Whether you’re willing to splurge on rarely discounted exercise equipment, stock up on beauty items for yourself or are looking to get a head start on holiday shopping before the chaos of Black Friday and Cyber Monday descends upon us, consider bookmarking our roundup, which we will be updating frequently with all of the latest wellness Amazon Prime Day sales and deals.

Prime Day beauty and wellness sales from other retailers

In our in-depth look at the history and impact of Prime Day, several experts told us that, as a result of the exponential growth of Prime Day (which started in 2015), other major retailers have begun running their own sales during the sales event. “Quite frankly, it has completely altered the retail calendar,” explained CNBC’s Annie Palmer. While that usually happened in July, this year it’s happening right now.

In our guide to Walmart’s sales during Prime Day , we found some of the best deals in the retailer’s Save Big Sale event.

, we found some of the best deals in the retailer’s Save Big Sale event. In our guide to Wayfair’s sales during Prime Day , for example, we found some of the best deals in the retailer’s October sales.

, for example, we found some of the best deals in the retailer’s October sales. And in our guide to Target’s sales during Prime Day, we found some of the best deals in the retailer’s Deal Days sales.

Outside of those, retailers large and small are running likewise substantial sales right now to match up against Amazon’s Prime Day sale. Here are some of the most relevant ones to Shopping readers looking to save on tech:

Dermstore : Up to 20 percent off with code OHJOY

: with code OHJOY Goop : Up to 30 percent off beauty and wellness products

: Up to beauty and wellness products Macy’s : Up to 25 percent off select brands

: Up to select brands Nordstrom : Up to 40 percent off clearance items

: Up to clearance items Sephora : Save on more than 250 beauty products

: Save on Skinstore : Up to 25 percent off during the Family & Friends sale

Up to during the Family & Friends sale Ulta:Up to 50 percent off hair essentials

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Beauty and wellness sales

Our favorite deals to shop right now

We selected the top sale from each category we cover — beauty, fitness, face masks and air purifiers, and electric toothbrushes — in this roundup, based on a combination of its rating, the significance of the deal and, of course, reader interest.

Bissell: 41 percent off the Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Plus Lightweight Upright Vacuum Cleaner Braun: 30 percent off the Electric Razor for Men Series 7 By Braun Foreo: 49 percent off the Foreo Luna 2 Facial Cleansing Brush Waterpik: 43 percent off the Waterpik WP-660 Water Flosser 23andme: 50 percent off 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test

Beauty sales and deals during Prime Day 2020

Amazon Prime Day is an excellent time to save on makeup, fragrances, skin care, hair products and hot tools like curling irons, blow dryers and flat irons. We combed through all of the beauty deals for you, and rounded up the most noteworthy and highly enticing sales for your consideration from both luxury and mass market beauty brands.

Beauty sales to consider

Beauty deals

Fekkai : 25 percent off any full-size product purchase

: any full-size product purchase Garnier : 30 percent off select hair care products

Göt2b : Up to 25 percent off select hair styling products

: Up to select hair styling products Lapcos : Up to 20 percent off select skin care products

: Up to select skin care products NatureLab. Tokyo : Up to 20 percent off select hair care products

: Up to select hair care products NuFace : Up to 30 percent off select facial products

: Up to select facial products Oribe : Up to 33 percent off select hair products

: Up to select hair products Stila Cosmetics : 30 percent off all makeup products

: all makeup products Vita Liberata: Up to 30 percent off select items

Top beauty deals to shop right now

Rating : 4.5-star average, 1,990 reviews

: 4.5-star average, 1,990 reviews Highlights: In our guide to shopping for a facial cleanser brush, Ava Shamban, a board-certified dermatologist recommended the Foreo Luna 2 because it is antimicrobial, antibacterial and a non-abrasive way to remove dirt and oil when cleansing your face. If you’re crunched for time you’re in luck — the Luna 2 only requires two minutes of use, and employs T-Sonic technology, which pulsates 8,000 times per minute, to help you get a deeper cleanse and face massage. According to price comparison site CamelCamelCamel, this is the lowest price the Foreo Luna 2 has hit since November 2019.

Rating : 4.6-star average, 2,089 reviews

: 4.6-star average, 2,089 reviews Highlights: EltaMD is a popular sunscreen brand among NBC News Shopping readers, and the UV Elements Tinted Face Moisturizer was the number one pick on our roundup of dermatologist-recommended skin care products for darker skin tones. It offers broad-spectrum sun protection, meaning it blocks both UV-A and UV-B rays which cause signs of aging and skin cancer, respectively. Additionally, it is a lightweight, water-resistant mineral sunscreen made with hyaluronic acid, a skin care ingredient known for hydrating the skin. According to CamelCamelCamel, this is the lowest price the sunscreen has been since December 2019.

Rating : 4.4-star average, 54 reviews

: 4.4-star average, 54 reviews Highlights: A mineral-infused hair straightener that heats up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and adds hydration, smoothes frizz and flyaways and imparts shine. It is available in two sizes — 1-inch and 1.5-inch flat iron — and sports rounded edges so you can curl or wave your hair with one hot tool. According to CamelCamelCamel, this flat iron has never been discounted on Amazon, making the Prime Day deal its lowest price ever.

Rating : 4.4-star average, more than 10,800 reviews

: 4.4-star average, more than 10,800 reviews Highlights: This highly-rated eyeliner is beginner-friendly and has a flexible tip that glides across your eyelid without tugging on skin, enabling you to create precise lines or dramatic cat eyes with ease. For the past two years, Stila’s liquid liner has become the go-to eyeliner of choice for associate editor Nicole Saunders because it doesn’t irritate her sensitive eyes and the Black ink holds up throughout the majority of the workday. According to CamelCamelCamel, the last time Stila’s signature liner was in the $15 price range was in March 2015.

Rating : 4.5-star average, nearly 190 reviews

: 4.5-star average, nearly 190 reviews Highlights: Dampen your Beauty Blender, squeeze out excess water, then bounce the foam sponge across your face for a streak-free finish, regardless of the formula of your foundation and concealer. This limited-edition gift set features four colorful makeup sponges — Pink, Blue, Green and Yellow — along with matching gemstone-shaped cleansers to help keep your Blender (and your other makeup brushes) sanitized. According to CamelCamelCamel, this is the lowest price ever for the Beauty Blender kit.

Fitness and outdoors sales and deals during Prime Day 2020

Since the coronavirus pandemic has become the catalyst for staying indoors as much as possible, NBC News Shopping readers have gravitated towards investing in their at-home workout equipment, fitness accessories, workout clothes and sneakers. Exercise bikes from top-rated brands (besides Peloton spinning bikes), sports bras, yoga mats and fitness trackers are in-demand among our readers and happen to be on sale during Amazon Prime Day. Of course, if you enjoy spending socially distant time outdoors, then Prime Day 2020 has you covered, as well. Sporting and camping goods are also heavily discounted — some items are up to 81 percent off — so you can enjoy the last few weeks of hiking, swimming, stargazing with telescopes and binoculars and outdoor workouts.

Fitness and outdoor sales to consider

Up to 30 percent off home gym essentials

Fitness and outdoor brand sales to consider

Adidas: Up to 40 percent off

Up to CamelBak: Up to 30 percent off

Up to Champion: Up to 40 percent off

Up to Coleman Outdoor: Up to 54 percent off select essentials

Up to select essentials Columbia: Up to 40 percent off shoes and apparel

Up to shoes and apparel New Balance: Up to 30 percent off for the family

Up to for the family Oakley: Up to 50 percent off apparel, goggles and accessories

Up to apparel, goggles and accessories Reebok: Up to 30 percent off footwear and apparel

Up to footwear and apparel Under Armour: 35 percent off for the entire family

Top fitness and outdoor deals to shop right now

Rating : 4-star average, more than 97 reviews

: 4-star average, more than 97 reviews Highlights: Craving an early morning cycle but concerned about the potential noise factor affecting your roommates or neighbors? Consider this quiet indoor exercise bike that features a silent magnetic resistance for a smooth cycling experience at home. Challenge yourself at home and track your progress on the LCD monitor, which displays your calories burned, speed, distance and time spent sweating it out on the indoor exercise bike.

Rating : 4.5-star average, more than 49,100 reviews

: 4.5-star average, more than 49,100 reviews Highlights: FitBit’s top-rated fitness and sleep tracker is compatible with Amazon Alexa for hands free control of your smart gadget. After a night of sleep, the Versa 2 analyzes your heart rate, time asleep and restlessness to give you a sleep score — it also lets you know how long you spend in light, deep and REM sleep stages. According to CamelCamelCamel, this is the lowest price the FitBit watch has been since June.

Rating : 4.5-star average, more than 2,400 reviews

: 4.5-star average, more than 2,400 reviews Highlights: Caley Crawford, director of education for Row House, previously told our friends at NBC BETTER that a rowing machine or ergometer is "the most effective machine at the gym" because it helps build stamina without hurting your joints. Fitness Reality's rowing machine has silent magnetic resistance, a handlebar for comfort, stabilizer footpads when you want to do upright rows and the LCD screen displays your stats so you can track your progress.

Face mask sales and deals during Prime Day 2020

Unsurprisingly, face masks are one of the most in-demand products among NBC News Shopping readers, and Amazon Prime Day is an especially enticing time to score discounted face masks that ship fast thanks to Amazon Prime’s two-day shipping. We’ve previously consulted medical experts on the best antimicrobial face masks and face masks for kids, shared personal trainer-approved face masks for exercising, rounded up face masks from Etsy, Disney and Old Navy, as well as face masks for work and socially-distant fun. On top of face masks, we included some noteworthy sales on HEPA filter-equipped air purifiers for your consideration as well.

Face mask sales to consider

Up to 30 percent off face masks for the family

face masks for the family Save on more than 20 air purifiers

Face mask brand sales to consider

Top face mask and air purifier deals to shop right now

Rating : 4.8-star average, 208 reviews

: 4.8-star average, 208 reviews Highlights: In our guide to buying air purifiers in 2020, experts recommended that if you invest in an air purifier, opt for one with a HEPA filter because they perform better than those that are not true HEPA purifiers. This model cleans up to 800 square feet of space every 30 minutes and circulates purified air five times per hour to help eliminate pet odor and kill airborne germs and bacteria, according to the brand. Just remember: An air purifier isn’t guaranteed to kill coronavirus. CamelCamelCamel reported this air purifier hasn’t gone on sale since November 2019.

Rating : 4.1-star average rating, more than 4,170 reviews

: 4.1-star average rating, more than 4,170 reviews Highlights: These top-rated face masks are recommended for children four-years-old and up. They feature multiple layers, including a 100-percent cotton lining with a pocket to add a filter and elastic ear loops so it’s secure and comfy to wear. The pack of two masks, which are inspired by adorable puppies and tigers, is 33 percent off, making this deal a worthwhile Prime Day 2020 sale to consider. According to CamelCamelCamel, the discount is the lowest price this set of face masks for kids has ever gone.

Ratings: 4.7-star average, more than 1,700 reviews

Highlights: Renpho's top-rated air purifier employs a three-stage filtration system — pre-filter, HEPA filter and carbon filter — which it claims will help eliminate up to 99.7 percent of allergens, pollen, dust and more. The compact purifier weighs around six pounds, making it easy to move from room to room. Additionally, this air purifier features a filter replacement indicator, reminding you it's time to swap out an old filter.

Electric toothbrush sales and deals during Prime Day 2020

If you don’t feel comfortable going to the dentist for your regular cleaning, consider investing in an electric toothbrush and other oral hygiene products like dental floss. Keep an eye on this space, as we update the section with future short-term lightning deals and can’t miss deals of the day.

Electric toothbrush and oral hygiene sales to consider

Up to 50 percent off powered toothbrushes and whitening kits from Oral-B and Crest

Brand sales to consider

Oral-B: 15 electric toothbrushes are on sale

are on sale Waterpik: Up to 42 percent off select water flossers

Top electric toothbrush deals to shop right now

Rating : 4.6-star average, more than 560 reviews

: 4.6-star average, more than 560 reviews Highlights: The American Dental Association (ADA) advises brushing your teeth for two minutes twice a day, and this waterproof electric toothbrush from Mueller has a built-in auto-timer that can help you you clean for the recommended amount of time. Mueller claims its sonic toothbrush can deliver 66,000 brush movements per minute and that it has passed three professional-grade inspections, allowing it to last five times longer than competitors on the market. According to CamelCamelCamel, this is the lowest price the electric toothbrush has gone since December 2018.

Rating : 4.6-star average, more than 45,300 reviews

: 4.6-star average, more than 45,300 reviews Highlights: In 2017, Waterpik became the first-ever interdental cleaner brand to gain a seal of approval from the ADA for the product’s ability to help remove up to 99 percent of plaque. The dishwasher-safe device features ten pressure settings and holds 22 ounces of water that lasts for 90 seconds, although Waterpik says you only need to use the waterflosser for one minute. According to CamelCamelCamel, this is the lowest price the Aquarius has dropped down to since November 2019.

More shopping guides and recommendations

