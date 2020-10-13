Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is officially here, and the two-day long event, spanning Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, is filled with massive deals and sales. However, the retailer’s largest sales event, which was postponed from July to October, isn’t the sole sales event to look forward to this week. Shopping experts we previously consulted for our in-depth history of Amazon Prime Day told us that the annual sales event has shifted the digital shopping landscape. As a result, some of Amazon’s direct competitors — Walmart and Target, along with Old Navy and Wayfair, among others — have all created respective Prime Day alternative sales to capitalize on the hype and increased shopper interest in Amazon Prime Day deals and discounts. “Quite frankly, it has completely altered the retail calendar,” said CNBC’s Annie Palmer. In our other coverage of Prime Day sales at Amazon — which currently includes the best over deals available, the top tech deals and top home and kitchen deals and top wellness deals — we'll be noting top deals and highlighting comparable savings at other retailers to give you an idea of how each sale holds up against the competition.

Prime Day fashion sales from other retailers

In our guide to Walmart’s sales during Prime Day , we found some of the best deals in the retailer’s Save Big Sale event.

, we found some of the best deals in the retailer’s Save Big Sale event. In our guide to Wayfair’s sales during Prime Day , for example, we found some of the best deals in the retailer’s October sales.

, for example, we found some of the best deals in the retailer’s October sales. And in our guide to Target’s sales during Prime Day, we found some of the best deals in the retailer’s Deal Days sales.

Outside of those sales, retailers large and small are running likewise substantial sales right now to match up against Amazon’s Prime Day sale. Here are some of the most relevant ones to Shopping readers looking to save on fashion and apparel right now:

Anthropologie : An extra 40 percent off sale items

: An extra sale items Bloomingdale's : 25 percent off during the Friends and Family sale

: during the Friends and Family sale East Dane : Up to 25 percent off with code FALL20

: Up to with code FALL20 Kohl’s : 60 percent off women’s dresses, plus 15 percent off in-store and online with code YOUSAVE

: women’s dresses, plus in-store and online with code YOUSAVE Macy's : 50 percent off women’s coat on Oct. 14

: women’s coat on Oct. 14 Neiman Marcus : Up to 65 percent off fashion for women and men

: Up to fashion for women and men Nordstrom : Up to 60 percent off on men’s suits, sport coats, ties, dress shirts and trousers

: Up to on men’s suits, sport coats, ties, dress shirts and trousers Nordstrom Rack : Up to 70 percent off new markdowns and an extra 40 percent off clearance shoes

: Up to new markdowns and an extra 40 percent off clearance shoes Old Navy : 50 percent off everything (excluding masks, today only deals + gift cards) during the “Giftober” event

: everything (excluding masks, today only deals + gift cards) during the “Giftober” event Saks : Up to 70 percent off select items and up to 25 percent off select kids styles

: Up to select items and up to 25 percent off select kids styles Urban Outfitters: 30 percent off select fashion for women and men

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Top style sales and deals

Prime Day is filled with a plethora of deals on tech, home and kitchen and beauty and wellness must-haves. However, the fashion offerings and respective discounts on this year's big Amazon sale are highly enticing. You can score massive deals on name brand clothes and accessories, ranging from jewelry and watches to classic Levi’s denim, athleisure and apparel for the entire family. We’ve got you covered with this quick guide to the most stylish items at the biggest discounts during the annual Amazon Prime Day event. Whether you’re looking to score cozy workout clothes like yoga pants, sneakers and sports bras or get a head start on your holiday shopping before the madness of the upcoming holiday season is here, the Amazon Prime Day deals below can help you shop the fashion sale with ease.

Prime Day was created by Amazon, which has an affiliate relationship with Shop TODAY. Whenever you buy an Amazon product through our site, Amazon pays Shop TODAY a small commission on that sale.

Fashion deals during Prime Day 2020

Our favorite deals right now

Fashion sales

Up to 50 percent off watches from Citizen, Bulova and Anne Klein

watches from Citizen, Bulova and Anne Klein Up to 50 percent off men's and women's fashion from Amazon Brands

men's and women's fashion from Amazon Brands Up to 30 percent off athleisure

Fashion brand deals

Top deals to shop right now

Rating : 5-star average rating, 4 reviews

: 5-star average rating, 4 reviews Highlight: Look stylish and stay warm with this vest — which won’t restrict your golf swing — from actor Bill Murray’s men’s golf wear line. The moisture-wicking, wrinkle-resistant vest boasts UPF 50+, which is considered an ideal level of sun protection in clothing, according to Mohiba Tareen, MD, FAAD, a clinical assistant professor of Dermatology at Columbia University. This the lowest price the Slice Shot Vest has been listed on Amazon, according to price comparison site Keepa.

Rating : 4.7-star average, 5 reviews

: 4.7-star average, 5 reviews Highlight: Style meets functionality with this elegant Swiss-made watch with quartz mechanism from Swarovski. It features 1,300 Swarovski crystals, a rose gold plated case, a taupe leather strap and it’s water-resistant up to 50 meters (or 164 feet). According to price comparison site CamelCamelCamel, this is the lowest price ever for Swarovski’s rose gold watch.

Rating : 4.1-star average, 25 reviews

: 4.1-star average, 25 reviews Highlight: Shopping for a chic bag that’s large enough to fit your laptop and tablet for work? Consider this cognac leather shoulder bag from Frye, which has three interior pockets, adjustable crossbody strap and a zip closure to help keep your tech gadgets secured, especially while commuting to the office (even if it’s just a local coffee shop). This is the lowest price the Melissa hobo bag has dropped down to, according to CamelCamelCamel.

Rating : 4.3-star average, 1,630 reviews

: 4.3-star average, 1,630 reviews Highlights: Straight leg jeans are a classic wardrobe staple no matter the season, so choose from 28 washes to find a flattering pair of denim for your wardrobe. NYDJ’s Lift Tuck technology creates a slimming-effect in the front with a panel and criss-cross design and a lifting effect at the back. This is the lowest price for these straight-leg jeans, according to CamelCamelCamel.

Rating : 4.5-star average, 1,940 reviews

: 4.5-star average, 1,940 reviews Highlights: A denim jacket is always in style, and Levi’s top-rated trucker jacket is equal parts cool and comfortable. It’s made from Flex Performance denim, a slightly stretchy and durable denim fabric that Levi’s claims will not lose its shape over time. This is the lowest price this trucker jacket has gone down to since August 2019, according to CamelCamelCamel.

Shoe deals during Prime Day 2020

Amazon Prime Day style deals aren’t limited to just clothing, jewelry, watches and accessories — shoes for women, men and children are discounted, too. During the two-day-long event, shop sales on popular brands and bestsellers, ranging from sneakers from Adidas and Under Armour to heels from Aldo and killer boots from Vince Camuto. To help simplify your search for your next pair (or dozen) of shoes, we combed through the hundreds of footwear deals and rounded up the best of the best. We kept in mind the item’s average star rating and brands Shopping readers care about to select the top footwear deals from Amazon Prime Day 2020.

Whether you need comfy sneakers with extra cushioning for runs or looking for cozy slippers perfect for working from home or lounging on your couch while binge watching Netflix on your Smart TV, consider our curated list of stylish kicks.

Prime Day shoe deals

Best shoe sales

Up to 30 percent off top footwear brands

Best shoe brand sales

Top deals to shop right now

Rating : 4.6-star average, 120 reviews

: 4.6-star average, 120 reviews Highlights: Whether your child is participating in virtual learning at-home or attending school in-person, a classic pair of black leather ankle boots are worth considering. The mesh lining of the boots sport a memory foam footbed, plus you get an antimicrobial treatment that helps prevent odors and promotes breathability. Lace up the boots to keep your child’s shoes secure

Rating : 4.1-star average, nearly 20 reviews

: 4.1-star average, nearly 20 reviews Highlights: Feel confident while sporting these pointed-toe knee high boots, which are available in four colors: Brown suede and Black, Dark Red and White leather. The heel is a moderate three-inches tall, so you can still commute with ease — even if you’re just walking from your bedroom to the kitchen of your home. The boots also sport a zip closure at the side, so they are easy to take on and remove before plopping down onto your mattress and wrapping yourself in your weighted blanket.

Rating: 4.5-star average, more than 120 reviews

4.5-star average, more than 120 reviews Highlights: These football cleats were created with CompFit, a soft neoprene around the ankles, and they boast SuperFoam insoles, which is Under Armour’s version of shock absorption. The Highlight MC Football Cleat also equips a 3D molded tongue for a good fit, along with triangular studs on the soles of the shoes so you can sprint in the grass with ease.

More shopping guides and recommendations

Catch up on the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations and download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak