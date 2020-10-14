Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

As Prime Day enters its final hours, we’re getting an ever better idea of what shoppers are looking for and spending on — and our research shows laptops at the very top of that list. In our guide to the best tech sales during Prime Day, we cover several laptops and computer sales but wanted to dedicate some real attention to the best savings in the laptop right now, both on Amazon and at other retailers. You can always learn the basics of finding the right laptop in our guide to the best laptops and some of the best laptops for students.

Though Amazon started its Prime Day sale in 2015, it has since grown so much that other retailers offer similarly large-scale sales during Prime Day, meaning you have more ways to save in general, too. Some of those sales are running at Shopping reader favorite retailers like Wayfair, Walmart and Target.

Best laptop sales at other retailers

In our coverage of the best Walmart sales during Prime Day and the best Target sales during Prime Day, we came across several notable deals for anyone looking to up their laptop game, at various price points.

Best Buy : The retailer is promising Black Friday-like prices on computers and laptops

: The retailer is promising Black Friday-like prices on computers and laptops Dell : Save up to 65 percent on select laptop

: Save up to on select laptop HP : Save during HP’s 72-hour flash sale on laptops

: Save during HP’s 72-hour flash sale on laptops Lenovo : Save up to 44 percent on select laptops

: Save up to on select laptops Microsoft : Save up to 60 percent on select laptops

: Save up to on select laptops Staples : Save up to 32 percent on select laptops

: Save up to on select laptops Target : Save on more than 100 laptops on sale

: Save on on sale Walmart: Save on more than 1,500 devices in the electronics section

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Best laptop sales

Best deals and sales on laptops and accessories

Rating : 4.6-star average rating, 600 ratings reviewers

: 4.6-star average rating, 600 ratings reviewers Highlights: This lightweight chromebook laptop boasts up to 12 hours of battery life and a touchscreen with a 13.3-inch display. Weighing in at just 2 pounds and 3.3 mm thin, the Pixelbook Go can charge up to two hours in 20 minutes. This is the lowest price it’s ever been listed on Amazon.

Rating : 4.8-star average rating, 5,300 ratings reviewers

: 4.8-star average rating, 5,300 ratings reviewers Highlights: Not only is this 13-inch, 8GB MacBook air on sale, it’s the lowest price it’s ever been listed on Amazon. With a 13.3-inch retina display, tenth-generation Intel Core i3 processor and 256 GB of SSD storage, this latest version of the MacBook air is both fast and sleek.

Rating : 4.5-star average rating, 58 ratings reviewers

: 4.5-star average rating, 58 ratings reviewers Highlights: From the 14-inch full HD LCD screen to the 8 GB RAM and 22.5 hours of battery life, this LG is slim yet robust. With Intel UHD graphics, its tenth generation Core i5 CPU and 512 GB of storage, you’ll get both fast data and a smooth display. This is the lowest price it’s ever been listed on Amazon.

Rating : 4.3-star average rating, more than 110 reviewers

: 4.3-star average rating, more than 110 reviewers Highlights: A stronger version of one of the best laptops for college students, this 14-inch touchscreen-capable laptop equips an Intel Core i7 processor and 8GB of RAM with a 512GB SSD. The camera’s facial recognition will allow for easier sign in and Wi-Fi 6 capability will allow for ever faster connections, routers permitting. This deal brings the Zenbook down to its lowest price ever.

