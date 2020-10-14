Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Prime Day was created by Amazon, which has an affiliate relationship with Shop TODAY. Whenever you buy an Amazon product through our site, Amazon pays Shop TODAY a small commission on that sale.

As Prime Day 2020 comes to a close tonight, we’re taking a look back at what our readers cared most about — and it reflects quite closely the same priorities we’ve been seeing rising among readers this past year: Health and wellness, high-functioning and high-quality personal tech and Covid-centric products (from face masks to work-from-home devices). And it’s not just on Amazon that we’re seeing traction during Prime Day. Though Amazon started its Prime Day sale in 2015, it has since grown so much that other retailers offer similarly large-scale sales during Prime Day, meaning you have more ways to save in general, too. Some of those sales are running at Shopping reader favorite retailers like Wayfair, Walmart and Target. We’ve also seen many readers drawn to ongoing sales at Dell, Nordstrom Rack, Best Buy, REI and more. With that in mind, we compiled some of the most purchased deals we’ve covered in the last two days to give you an idea of what’s really resonating with readers.

Rating: 4.6-star average rating, nearly 61,000 reviewers

4.6-star average rating, nearly 61,000 reviewers Highlights: Tech expert Whitson Gordon notes these earbuds are the best wireless earbuds for Apple users able to invest some more into their headphones. Fitness expert Stephanie Mansour considers the non-Pro edition, the Apple AirPods, the best wireless earbuds for her routine. The Pro version of the earbuds were discounted to this price in mid September for several days, after which they jumped up closer to their $235 average price over the last year, according to price comparison site CamelCamelCamel.

Rating: 4.2-star average rating, nearly 13,600 reviewers

4.2-star average rating, nearly 13,600 reviewers Highlights: The Case-Mate mask, part of the company’s new Safe+Mate health and safety product line, is available for kids or adults and comes in Adult S/M, Adult L/XL, Kids Age 3-6 and Kids Age 7-11. It’s machine-washable, made of cotton and polyester and it features a pocket for a filter. Plus, it sports a black elastic strap for comfort and convenience. It comes in numerous colors and patterns including Camo, Cheetah, Meadow and more, and you can get it in a pack of three. This is the lowest price it’s ever been listed on Amazon.

Rating: 4.4-star average rating, over 180 reviewers

4.4-star average rating, over 180 reviewers Highlights: With an ultra-wide viewing angle, this highly-rated smart TV from Samsung equips built-in Alexa, 4K resolution and its four speakers are designed to track sound around the room to resonate realistically with the picture. Given the investment needed for this deal, consider that tech expert Whitson Gordon has this to say about Samsung TVs: "Samsung's TVs are all well-made ... their top-of-the-line models are where the good stuff is." This is the lowest price it’s ever been listed on Amazon.

Rating: 4.4-star average rating, over 4,200 reviewers

4.4-star average rating, over 4,200 reviewers Highlights: This model features an adjustable non-slip handlebar, four-way padded seat and adjustable resistance levels for customization. The LCD monitor shows your speed, distance, calories burned, odometer and, of course, time spent on your new machine. If you want to spin while watching your favorite show or listen to a virtual meeting (with your camera off, of course), rest your iPad on the dedicated holder. Although this model’s price dipped in 2019, it hasn’t been this low on Amazon since.

Rating: 4.5-star average rating, over 6,800 reviewers

4.5-star average rating, over 6,800 reviewers Highlights: Eero is one of the pioneers in the consumer mesh Wi-Fi space, and since Amazon acquired it, they’ve released this new base-level system. While it may not be the fastest mesh system, it's relatively much more affordable than the competition and very easy to set up. The only time Amazon beat this price was the day before Thanksgiving 2019.

Rating: 4.5-star average rating, nearly 65,000 reviewers

4.5-star average rating, nearly 65,000 reviewers Highlights: Since its original launch in 2007, Amazon has released over 15 different versions of its Kindle e-readers. One Shopping contributor noted that with the highly-rated Paperwhite version, "I can read whatever I want, wherever and whenever I please." This is the lowest price the Paperwhite has ever been on.

Rating: 4.6-star average rating, over 3,000 reviewers

4.6-star average rating, over 3,000 reviewers Highlights: The Blueair Pure 411 is one of the best budget air purifiers, though it only purifies smaller spaces. This model is great to have in your home office or living room (which you are likely spending more time in right now). The purifier is compact and comes in different colors to match your room’s decor. This model comes with the brand's own own HEPASilent technology (which is not the same as an approved, true HEPA filter) and a CADR rating. Besides being affordable, the Pure 411 has low-cost replacement filters and is more energy-efficient than other models. The only time this was on sale for less was back in December 2019.

Rating: 4.3-star average rating, more than 20 reviewers

4.3-star average rating, more than 20 reviewers Highlights: Roomba vacuums are popular among NBC News Shopping and this model features a three-stage cleaning system and auto-adjust its cleaning head with multi-surface brushes for cleaning carpet or hard floors. For convenience, you can schedule it to clean your home through the iRobot Home app or voice controls via Google Assistant or Alexa. Plus, it includes smart sensors for dirt detection and more effective cleaning and can run for up to 90 minutes when charged. This is the lowest price the Paperwhite has ever been on.

Rating: 4.5-star average rating, more than 8,600 reviewers

4.5-star average rating, more than 8,600 reviewers Highlights: From the easy installation to the improved motion detection to four-second video previews to give you extra time to see what was going, this WiFi-enabled system brings smart security to your front door. The 1080p HD video doorbell pairs with Alexa-enabled devices and can send notifications to your mobile phone to keep you alert to what’s going on near your door. This is the lowest price the Ring Video Doorbell 3 has ever been listed on Amazon.

Rating: 4.7-star average rating, more than 60,000 reviewers

4.7-star average rating, more than 60,000 reviewers Highlights: Alexa can bring more to your room with an 8-inch HD screen. This voice-enabled smart device also allows you to stay connected with friends and family near or far with video calling. However, it also brings peace of mind when it comes to privacy by letting users disconnect microphones and the camera with one button as well as a built in slide shutter that covers the camera. This is the lowest price the Echo Show 8 has ever been listed on Amazon.

Other popular deals during Prime Day 2020

