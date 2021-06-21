Our editors independently selected these deals and products because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we make a commission on your purchases. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
Amazon Prime Day 2021 is finally here. During the Prime Day sales event, Prime members can take advantage of sitewide savings in categories ranging from tech and kitchenware to clothing and skin care. Amazon created the annual event in 2015 — and after six years, it’s grown so big that several other retailers are now hosting their own counter deals, including Target, Walmart, Wayfair, Kohl’s, Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond. But substantial savings aren’t just limited to tech and gadgets — several of these retailers are offering notable discounts on clothing and fashion for the entire family. From popular brands like Kate Spade, Steve Madden and Columbia to Van Heusen, Adidas and ALDO, there are serious savings to be had for those shopping for apparel, shoes, watches and accessories for men, women and children. To help you make the most of the fleeting shopping holiday, we compiled some of the best fashion Prime Day deals on Amazon, plus highlighted notable deals from counter sales happening at other retailers. To ensure the quality of these sales, we’re checking deal prices against price trackers like CamelCamelCamel, Honey and others.
Amazon Prime Day 2021: Top style and fashion sales
Best Prime Day sales on Amazon
- Up to 50 percent off Tommy Hilfiger apparel and accessories
- Up to 40 percent off Levi’s
- Up to 40 percent off Van Heusen, IZOD, Calvin Klein and more
- Up to 30 percent off Lacoste apparel and shoes
- Up to 30 percent off Vera Bradley bags
Best Prime Day sales at other retailers
- Citizen Watch: Extra 10 percent off watches with code SUMMER10
- Bulova: Extra 10 percent off watches with code SUMMER10
- BaubleBar: Up to 15 percent off your purchase of two or more rings with code RING15
- Nordstrom Rack: Up to 70 percent off clearance items
- Verishop: 25 percent off full-price items with code BIRTHDAY
Best Prime Day fashion, shoes and accessories deals
Prime Day 2021: Best women’s fashion and accessory deals
Columbia Women's Switchback III Adjustable Waterproof Rain Jacket
- Lowest price on record, according to CamelCamelCamel (select styles)
- 4.5-star average rating from 8,399 reviews on Amazon
- Machine-washable
This raincoat is an Amazon bestseller and is up to 76 percent off depending on the size and color (it comes in 36 shades).
Adidas Women's Tennis Shoe
- Lowest price on record, according to CamelCamelCamel (select styles)
- 4.7-star average rating from 23,144 reviews on Amazon
- Comfortable platform rubber soles
This iconic tennis-inspired style is also on sale in a range of toddler and kid sizes.
Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Jeans
- Lowest price on record, according to CamelCamelCamel (select styles)
- 4.5-star average rating from 11,524 reviews on Amazon
- Range of sizes from short and long to plus
The four-way supportive stretch denim is made from 60 percent cotton that’s machine-washable and available in 40 different washes and finishes.
Michael Kors Lexington Chronograph Stainless Steel Watch
- Lowest price since March 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel (select styles)
- 4.7-star average rating from 5,197 reviews on Amazon
- Scratch-resistant mineral crystal glass and 44-millimeter stainless steel case
This watch, with quartz movement and a chronograph analog display, is also water-resistant up to 100 meters.
Prime Day 2021: Best men’s fashion and accessory deals
Levi's Men's 541 Athletic Fit Jean
- Lowest price since May, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.5-star average rating from 18,227 reviews on Amazon
- Extra room through the seat/thigh and machine-washable
With a slightly tapered leg, these 99 percent cotton athletic jeans have a relaxed feel with a slight stretch and tailored touch.
Rockport Men's Eureka Walking Shoe
- Lowest price on record, according to CamelCamelCamel (select styles)
- 4.4-star average rating from 12,153 reviews on Amazon
- Durable leather and extra padding
With breathable moisture-wicking mesh lining, an impact-absorbing midsole, foam footbed and a rubber outsole, you don’t have to worry about stability, traction or comfort.
Calvin Klein Men's Dress Shirt Slim Fit Non-Iron Herringbone
- Lowest price since August 2019, according to CamelCamelCamel (select styles)
- 4.6-star average rating from 3,603 reviews on Amazon
- Machine-washable and 100 percent moisture-wicking cotton
For those looking for a tapered look, this modern style has a slimmer cut through the chest and waist as well as higher arm holes.
Diesel Men's Master Chief Stainless Steel Quartz Watch
- Lowest price on record, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.6-star average rating from 2,517 reviews on Amazon
- Three-hand date analog display and water-resistant up to 100 meters
Style meets functionality with this sleek watch with a quartz mechanism, leather band, 45 mm stainless steel case and navy blue dial.
Prime Day 2021: Best kids fashion and accessory deals
Burt's Bees Baby Sleep and Play PJs
- Lowest price since on record, according to CamelCamelCamel (select styles)
- 4.8-star average rating from 891 reviews on Amazon
- 100-percent breathable and GOTs certified organic cotton
With a zip-front closure and non-slip "bee grip" on the footies for extra stability, they’re also just as practical as they are adorable.
i play. by green sprouts Swimsuits with Built in Reusable Swim Diaper
- Lowest price on record, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.8-star average rating from 1,298 reviews on Amazon
- Built-in swim diapers, UPF 50+ protection and moisture-wicking liner
Depending on your needs, there’s also a range of one-piece styles on sale with the same sun protection and built-in diaper convenience for little girls.
