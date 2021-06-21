Our editors independently selected these deals and products because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we make a commission on your purchases. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is finally here. During the Prime Day sales event, Prime members can take advantage of sitewide savings in categories ranging from tech and kitchenware to clothing and skin care. Amazon created the annual event in 2015 — and after six years, it’s grown so big that several other retailers are now hosting their own counter deals, including Target, Walmart, Wayfair, Kohl’s, Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond. But substantial savings aren’t just limited to tech and gadgets — several of these retailers are offering notable discounts on clothing and fashion for the entire family. From popular brands like Kate Spade, Steve Madden and Columbia to Van Heusen, Adidas and ALDO, there are serious savings to be had for those shopping for apparel, shoes, watches and accessories for men, women and children. To help you make the most of the fleeting shopping holiday, we compiled some of the best fashion Prime Day deals on Amazon, plus highlighted notable deals from counter sales happening at other retailers. To ensure the quality of these sales, we’re checking deal prices against price trackers like CamelCamelCamel, Honey and others.

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Top style and fashion sales

Best Prime Day sales on Amazon

Best Prime Day sales at other retailers

Best Prime Day fashion, shoes and accessories deals

Prime Day 2021: Best women’s fashion and accessory deals

Lowest price on record, according to CamelCamelCamel (select styles)

4.5-star average rating from 8,399 reviews on Amazon

Machine-washable

This raincoat is an Amazon bestseller and is up to 76 percent off depending on the size and color (it comes in 36 shades).

Lowest price on record, according to CamelCamelCamel (select styles)

4.7-star average rating from 23,144 reviews on Amazon

Comfortable platform rubber soles

This iconic tennis-inspired style is also on sale in a range of toddler and kid sizes.

Lowest price on record, according to CamelCamelCamel (select styles)

4.5-star average rating from 11,524 reviews on Amazon

Range of sizes from short and long to plus

The four-way supportive stretch denim is made from 60 percent cotton that’s machine-washable and available in 40 different washes and finishes.

Lowest price since March 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel (select styles)

4.7-star average rating from 5,197 reviews on Amazon

Scratch-resistant mineral crystal glass and 44-millimeter stainless steel case

This watch, with quartz movement and a chronograph analog display, is also water-resistant up to 100 meters.

Prime Day 2021: Best men’s fashion and accessory deals

Lowest price since May, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.5-star average rating from 18,227 reviews on Amazon

Extra room through the seat/thigh and machine-washable

With a slightly tapered leg, these 99 percent cotton athletic jeans have a relaxed feel with a slight stretch and tailored touch.

Lowest price on record, according to CamelCamelCamel (select styles)

4.4-star average rating from 12,153 reviews on Amazon

Durable leather and extra padding

With breathable moisture-wicking mesh lining, an impact-absorbing midsole, foam footbed and a rubber outsole, you don’t have to worry about stability, traction or comfort.

Lowest price since August 2019, according to CamelCamelCamel (select styles)

4.6-star average rating from 3,603 reviews on Amazon

Machine-washable and 100 percent moisture-wicking cotton

For those looking for a tapered look, this modern style has a slimmer cut through the chest and waist as well as higher arm holes.

Lowest price on record, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from 2,517 reviews on Amazon

Three-hand date analog display and water-resistant up to 100 meters

Style meets functionality with this sleek watch with a quartz mechanism, leather band, 45 mm stainless steel case and navy blue dial.

Prime Day 2021: Best kids fashion and accessory deals

Lowest price since on record, according to CamelCamelCamel (select styles)

4.8-star average rating from 891 reviews on Amazon

100-percent breathable and GOTs certified organic cotton

With a zip-front closure and non-slip "bee grip" on the footies for extra stability, they’re also just as practical as they are adorable.

Lowest price on record, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.8-star average rating from 1,298 reviews on Amazon

Built-in swim diapers, UPF 50+ protection and moisture-wicking liner

Depending on your needs, there’s also a range of one-piece styles on sale with the same sun protection and built-in diaper convenience for little girls.

More fashion deals and sales to shop during Prime Day 2021

Up to 55 percent off watches from Citizen, Fossil, Anne Klein and more

watches from Citizen, Fossil, Anne Klein and more Up to 45 percent off Calvin Klein underwear and bras

Calvin Klein underwear and bras Up to 40 percent off Columbia sportswear

Columbia sportswear Up to 30 percent off Amazon Brands kids clothing

