Amazon Prime Day 2021 is finally here — as are ample deals for the home and kitchen. During the Prime Day sales event, Prime members can take advantage of sitewide savings in categories ranging from tech and kitchenware to clothing and skin care. Amazon created the annual event in 2015 — and after six years, it’s grown so big that several other retailers are now hosting their own counter deals, including Target, Walmart, Wayfair, Kohl’s, Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond. If you’re looking to upgrade your morning routine, several of these retailers are offering remarkable discounts and deals on coffee makers and espresso machines from popular brands like Keurig, Ninja, Nepresso and more. To help you make the most of the fleeting shopping holiday, we compiled some of the best coffee maker Prime Day deals on Amazon, plus highlighted notable deals from counter sales happening at other retailers. To ensure the quality of these sales, we’re checking deal prices against price trackers like CamelCamelCamel, Honey and others.
Best coffee maker deals
Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker
- Lowest price since November, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.6-star average rating from 24,228 reviews on Amazon
- 4-cup capacity, compact size, auto shut-off
This compact coffee maker is less than five inches wide, ideal for single households or apartment living. The K-Slim lets you choose between three different cup sizes — 8, 10, or 12 ounces — and has a 46-ounce water reservoir that can brew up to four cups without needing a refill.
Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee & Espresso Machine
- Lowest price since December, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.5-star average rating from 1,227 reviews on Amazon
- One-touch brewing, 6-cup capacity, automatic blend adjustment
This sleek one-pod machine is both simple to use — with one-touch brewing, a removable water tank and automatic capsule ejection — and adjustable, adapting the brew depending on the type of capsule you place into it. You can make both espresso and coffee with this appliance, as long as you purchase the right pods.
Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker
- Lowest price since December, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.8-star average rating from 8,860 reviews on Amazon
- Keep warm feature, 10-cup capacity, milk frother
Rival any coffee shop with this highly-rated coffee maker from Ninja, which can make both hot and iced coffee but also other coffee drinks, including lattes, macchiatos, cappuccinos and more. The Ninja can brew six different sizes, from a single cup to a carafe of coffee, and has a frother for hot and cold milk.
TAKEYA Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker
- Lowest price since 2018, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.7-star average rating from 41,334 reviews on Amazon
- Non-slip handle, fine-mesh filter, insulated container
This coffee maker can hold up to four servings of coffee and can be easily stored in your fridge and used for iced coffee — it has a leak-proof lid, non-slip handle and fine-mesh filter to prevent grounds from getting through.
SAKI Turkish Coffee Maker
- Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.4-star average rating from 268 reviews on Amazon
- 4-cup capacity, anti-spill sensor, double spout
This coffee maker comes with sensors that will automatically stop frothing and brewing when your drink is done, preventing spills and over-frothing. This machine can brew up to four cups of coffee in under three minutes.
Sboly Steam Espresso Machine with Milk Frother
- Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.5-star average rating from 73 reviews on Amazon
- Milk frother, quick brewing, 4-cup capacity
Make espresso drinks quickly with this compact machine, which can make up to four shots of espresso in two minutes. This device comes with a milk frother and a built-in filter.
Best coffee maker sales
Best Prime Day sales on Amazon
- Up to 35 percent off on Keurig
- Up to 45 percent off on Nespresso
- Up to 30 percent off on Calphalon
- Up to 30 percent off on BOSCARE
Best Prime Day sales at other retailers
- Best Buy: Up to 64 percent off on coffee makers from Nespresso, Bello Pro and more
- Target: Up to 34 percent off on coffee makers from Keurig, Mr. Coffee and more
- Walmart: Up to 56 percent off on coffee makers from Presto, Hamilton Beach and more
- Wayfair: Up to 31 percent off on coffee makers from GE, Black + Decker and more
- Kohl’s: Up to 33 percent off on coffee makers from Keurig, Cuisinart and more
- Bed Bath and Beyond: Up to 60 percent off on coffee makers from CRUX, Nespresso and more
- Overstock: Up to 17 percent off on coffee makers from Kaffe, KALORIK and more
More coffee maker deals and sales to shop during Prime Day 2021
- Save $40 on the Keurig K Elite and get a 24-pack of The Original Donut Shop Coffee Pods free with purchase at Target
- Save 30 percent or more on select Keurig coffee makers on Amazon
- Save 20 percent on Mr. Coffee automatic coffee grinder on Amazon
