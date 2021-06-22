Our editors independently selected these deals and products because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we make a commission on your purchases. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is finally here — as are ample deals for the home and kitchen. During the Prime Day sales event, Prime members can take advantage of sitewide savings in categories ranging from tech and kitchenware to clothing and skin care. Amazon created the annual event in 2015 — and after six years, it’s grown so big that several other retailers are now hosting their own counter deals, including Target, Walmart, Wayfair, Kohl’s, Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond. If you’re looking to upgrade your morning routine, several of these retailers are offering remarkable discounts and deals on coffee makers and espresso machines from popular brands like Keurig, Ninja, Nepresso and more. To help you make the most of the fleeting shopping holiday, we compiled some of the best coffee maker Prime Day deals on Amazon, plus highlighted notable deals from counter sales happening at other retailers. To ensure the quality of these sales, we’re checking deal prices against price trackers like CamelCamelCamel, Honey and others.

Best coffee maker deals

4-cup capacity, compact size, auto shut-off

This compact coffee maker is less than five inches wide, ideal for single households or apartment living. The K-Slim lets you choose between three different cup sizes — 8, 10, or 12 ounces — and has a 46-ounce water reservoir that can brew up to four cups without needing a refill.

One-touch brewing, 6-cup capacity, automatic blend adjustment

This sleek one-pod machine is both simple to use — with one-touch brewing, a removable water tank and automatic capsule ejection — and adjustable, adapting the brew depending on the type of capsule you place into it. You can make both espresso and coffee with this appliance, as long as you purchase the right pods.

Keep warm feature, 10-cup capacity, milk frother

Rival any coffee shop with this highly-rated coffee maker from Ninja, which can make both hot and iced coffee but also other coffee drinks, including lattes, macchiatos, cappuccinos and more. The Ninja can brew six different sizes, from a single cup to a carafe of coffee, and has a frother for hot and cold milk.

Non-slip handle, fine-mesh filter, insulated container

This coffee maker can hold up to four servings of coffee and can be easily stored in your fridge and used for iced coffee — it has a leak-proof lid, non-slip handle and fine-mesh filter to prevent grounds from getting through.

4-cup capacity, anti-spill sensor, double spout

This coffee maker comes with sensors that will automatically stop frothing and brewing when your drink is done, preventing spills and over-frothing. This machine can brew up to four cups of coffee in under three minutes.

Milk frother, quick brewing, 4-cup capacity

Make espresso drinks quickly with this compact machine, which can make up to four shots of espresso in two minutes. This device comes with a milk frother and a built-in filter.

Best coffee maker sales

