Amazon Prime Day 2021 is finally here. During the Prime Day sales event, Prime members can take advantage of sitewide savings in categories ranging from tech and kitchenware to clothing and skin care. Amazon created the annual event in 2015 — and after six years, it’s grown so big that several other retailers are now hosting their own counter deals, including Target, Walmart, Wayfair, Kohl’s, Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond, as experts explained in our in-depth look at the history and impact of Prime Day.

To help you make the most of the fleeting shopping holiday, we compiled some of the best Prime Day deals live right now on Amazon, plus highlighted notable deals from counter sales happening at other retailers. To ensure the quality of these sales, we’re checking deal prices against price trackers like CamelCamelCamel, Honey and others.

What to shop during Amazon Prime Day 2021

Amazon Prime Day gives Prime members the chance to shop a number of significant discounts — and its growth into competing retailers means more discounts across more categories and stores, too. You can now find deals on various tech, kitchen gadgets, beauty products and fashion. In our guide to Prime Day 2021, experts noted Amazon devices, services and brands are also heavily discounted during the event and are typically among the top sellers, so you can keep an eye out for deals on Amazon Basics and Amazon devices like the Echo models, Fire Sticks and Kindle.

According to data collected by digital savings destination RetailMeNot, 44 percent of the more than 500 people surveyed are planning to shop for clothing, shoes and apparel during Prime Day 2021, while other popular categories include kitchen appliances (32 percent), home decor (30 percent) and smart home products (30 percent). “Keep an eye out for deals on the following categories: smart home devices, TVs and laptops, small appliances, home decor, beauty and fashion,” said Sara Skirboll, shopping and trends expert at RetailMeNot.

Amazon is also offering multiple incentives for Prime members during Prime Day, including a $10 credit to use during Prime Day if you spend $10 with any of the more than 300,000 small businesses at amazon.com/supportsmall, and 10 percent back when you use the Amazon Prime credit card to shop at Amazon's small businesses (here's what to know about whether the card is right for you).

Amazon Prime Day 2021 sales

Here are the best deals throughout general categories and brands during Prime Day that are live right now — we'll be posting articles throughout the day on major Shopping reader favorite categories like tech, home and kitchen, fashion and fitness.

Best Prime Day sales on Amazon

Best Prime Day sales at other retailers

Best Prime Day deals to shop now

Best Prime Day TV, laptop and other tech deals

Lowest price since February, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from 8,124 reviews on Amazon

Wi-Fi connectivity and enhanced picture quality using Dolby Vision HDR

This 50-inch option from Toshiba has Fire TV built in so you can access your favorite streaming services and apps. The voice remote uses Amazon Alexa to help you navigate channels and find the movies and shows you want to watch.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from 6,582 reviews on Amazon

Comes with built-in virus protection, includes storage for online access and runs on Chrome OS

The Acer Chromebook has a 360-degree convertible mode that lets you easily share or display your screen without the keyboard getting in the way. According to the brand, the battery life lasts for up to 15 hours and it's lightweight enough to be comfortably transported.

Lowest price since November 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from 164 reviews on Amazon

Pop-up webcam and computer, monitor and speakers all in one

This Dell desktop is equipped with the latest 11th Gen Intel Core processors for three times faster Wi-Fi speeds, according to Intel, plus it’s built with Dell Cinema, which the brand says offers more vibrant visuals and better streaming quality.

Lowest price since February, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.8-star average rating from 206,551 reviews on Amazon

Active noise cancellation, water-resistant and more than 24 hours of battery life

The best wireless earbuds for Apple users, the AirPods Pro are an upgrade from the previous AirPods, which are also on sale, and include three sizes of silicone tips for a comfortable fit, voice access to Siri and Transparency Mode, which allows you to better hear outside sounds if you prefer.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.5-star average rating from 735 reviews on Amazon

Split screen feature that lets you view two apps at once and 12 hours of battery life

Amazon’s latest Fire Tablet sports a 10-inch display and is both thinner and brighter than the previous model. And if you’re still enduring Zoom meetings this year, this tablet has a landscape-oriented, front-facing camera to support widescreen video calls. You can choose between 32 GB or 64 GB of storage and four colors: Black, Lavender, Olive and Denim.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from 21,853 reviews on Amazon

Water-resistant up to 100 meters and built-in GPS and heart rate monitoring

This durable watch is an option worth considering for outdoor activities and adventurous travel. You can receive smart notifications when paired with a smartphone and track your body and fitness metrics, including heart rate, stress, estimated sleep and pulse oximeter.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.5-star average rating from 21,108 reviews on Amazon

11 levels of active noise cancellation, access to voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant and up to 20 hours of nonstop music

One of the best noise cancelling headphones to shop, the Bose 700’s active noise cancellation can be adjusted using the Bose app, so you can alleviate any discomfort. According to tech expert Whitson Gordon, these headphones also sport balanced sound quality and a comfortable fit.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from 106 reviews on Amazon

Features an 8-inch HD touchscreen and compatible with home devices and equipment like cameras, lights and more

Refreshed this year, the Echo Show 8 features improved video chatting, a built-in camera shutter and a wide angle lens that can digitally pan the room, all while keeping you centered in the frame. The new shared home screen also allows approved users to share photos seamlessly with your device — Prime members have access to cloud photo storage with Amazon Photos.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from 109,831 reviews on Amazon

IPX8 water resistance, weeks-long battery life and customizable fonts and text sizes

Bookworms can get access to thousands of books with the touch of a button using the Kindle Paperwhite and Amazon’s Kindle app. The device’s screen uses E Ink rather than a traditional LED screen, meaning it’s black and white and helps you cut down on backlit screen time when reading at night. One Shopping writer noted that with the highly rated Paperwhite version, "I can read whatever I want, wherever and whenever I please."

Best Prime Day home and kitchen deals

Lowest price since December 2019, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from 6,818 reviews on Amazon

Compact, energy-efficient and equips low-cost replacement filters

The Blue Pure 411 was our pick for the best budget air purifiers, and it can filter air every 12 minutes in a 161-square-foot room, according to the brand. It's great for small spaces and includes the brand's own HEPA Silent technology (which is not the same as an approved, true HEPA filter).

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.8-star average rating from 15,840 reviews on Amazon

An 8-quart ceramic-coated pot, a 5-quart cook and crisp basket and nine cooking functions

If you’re planning on cooking larger meals for upcoming summer reunions, the Ninja Foodi pressure cooker is designed to cook meals for families of eight to 10 people, according to the brand. It has multiple functions — from air fryer and steamer to food dehydrator and pressure cooker — and is dishwasher-safe for easy clean-up.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.5-star average rating from 529 reviews on Amazon

Multi-surface cleaning, self-emptying and holds up to 45 days of debris

This vacuum uses total home mapping to effortlessly clean all of the rooms in your house without bumping into furniture. For convenience, you can control the vacuum via the SharkClean app or with your voice using Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

Lowest price since January, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.4-star average rating from 7,405 reviews on Amazon

Reusable, portable BPA-free carbonating bottle and compatible with all SodaStream flavors

To make sparkling water at home, this Sodastream model can carbonate up to 60 liters of water at once. Designed to be energy-efficient, the sparkling water maker is also certified through Amazon’s Climate Pledge Friendly program for reducing its carbon footprint.

Best Prime Day pet, fitness and other deals

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from 23,133 reviews on Amazon

A treat tossing tool, two-way audio and Wi-Fi connectivity

The Furbo Dog Camera can be a useful way to keep track of your pet when returning back to the office or going for a night out. It features an HD camera with up to 4x zoom and comes with a sturdy base, so you likely won’t have to worry if your pet knocks it over. You can also receive push notifications, including barking alerts, directly to your smartphone.

Lowest price since October 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from 25,606 reviews on Amazon

Opt-in to sharing your information and uses latest science data to analyze ancestry and health traits

If you are looking to understand your personal story and historical ancestry better, consider getting a 23andMe ancestry kit. This ancestry kit will estimate your ancestry composition down to 0.1 percent, allow you to find distant relatives, build a family tree and analyze your DNA to list your physical traits.

Lowest price since February, according to Honey

4.5-star average rating from 39,345 reviews on Amazon

Cushioned Memory Sole Comfort Insert, lightweight midsole and a supportive bootie design

The New Balance FuelCore sneakers provide a comfortable, cushioned fit for people who work out or are constantly on their feet. They also come in a range of colors to fit your own personal taste that can be either dressed up or down.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.8-star average rating from 72,550 reviews on Amazon

Durable, lightweight and meets the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s drinking water standards

The bestselling LifeStraw water filter can be a great tool for camping, traveling, hiking and more. Thanks to a micro filtration membrane — which can last up to 4,000 liters of water, according to the brand — it’s able to filter parasites, micro-plastics and impurities out of your water as you sip through the top mouthpiece.

More deals and sales to shop during Prime Day 2021

Amazon Prime membership 101

Prime Day benefits and discounts are exclusive to Prime members (both new and existing), so you’ll want to sign up to get the most of the event. You have the option to pay $13 monthly or shell out $119 annually, and if you haven’t used it yet, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial. Students can register at half price ($7 per month) and opt for a six-month free trial. Outside of Prime Day access, some of the benefits of a Prime membership include:

Shipping benefits , including free one-day and two-day shipping , free release-date delivery and more

, including , free release-date delivery and more Exclusive offers on Amazon Music, Prime Video, Kindle Unlimited and more

and more Discounted new and used textbooks

Free 2-hour grocery delivery through Whole Foods Market and Amazon Fresh

through Whole Foods Market and Amazon Fresh Deals and discounts on diapers, baby food and more through Amazon Family

through Amazon Family Access to free games, in-game content and a free channel subscription on Twitch.tv every month through Prime Gaming

and a free channel subscription on Twitch.tv every month through Prime Gaming Unlimited photo storage on Amazon Drive for you and the members of your Family Vault through Amazon Photos

Given that Walmart offers a similar Prime-like subscription service called Walmart Plus and other major retailers like Target, Best Buy, Wayfair and Home Depot offer their own online sales events, consider where, how and what you shop for to determine if a Prime membership is right for you.

