Amazon Prime Day 2021 is finally here. During the Prime Day sales event, Prime members can take advantage of sitewide savings in categories ranging from tech and kitchenware to clothing and skin care. Amazon created the annual event in 2015 — and after six years, it’s grown so big that several other retailers are now hosting their own counter deals, including Target, Walmart, Wayfair, Kohl’s, Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond. If you’re hoping to make the most out of Prime Day 2021 without breaking the bank, major brands like Keurig, Cuisinart and Instant Pot are offering deals under $100.

To help you make the most of the fleeting shopping holiday, we compiled some of the best Prime Day deals on Amazon under the $100 price point, plus highlighted notable deals from counter sales happening at other retailers. To ensure the quality of these sales, we’re checking deal prices against price trackers like CamelCamelCamel, Honey and others.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from 24,276 reviews on Amazon

Removable 46-ounce water reservoir, removable drip tray and fits all travel mugs 7-inches and under

This compact and space-saving Keurig machine is less than 5 inches wide and can brew your choice of an 8-, 10- or 12-ounce cup of coffee. And the water reservoir lets you brew four cups before having to refill it, according to the brand.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.3-star average rating from 16,064 reviews on Amazon

IP55 water resistance, active noise-cancelling features and transparency mode to allow ambient sound

The best wireless earbuds overall, the Jabra Elite 75t earbuds are small, lightweight and have multiple touch controls that let you skip tracks, answer calls and activate your smartphone’s voice assistant without having to reach for your phone. Their water resistance also makes them a good option for withstanding some sweating or rain.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from 34,274 reviews on Amazon

15 customizable smart programs, easy-to-read display and a stainless steel anti-spin inner pot

The Instant Pot Duo Plus features nine cooking appliances in one, including a pressure cooker, slow cooker, sauté pan, rice cooker and food warmer. It includes a quick-release switch to blow off steam safely and automatically resets when the lid is closed.

Lowest price since December 2018, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from 30,514 reviews on Amazon

Swivel steering and flip-down scrubbing tool for tough, sticky messes

This mop from BISSELL features three levels of steam cleaning, from light cleaning to heavy-duty messes, that you can control with the touch of a button. It includes a microfiber scrubby pad, spring breeze fragrance discs and a carpet glider to clean multiple surfaces, while also sporting a removable water tank that you can fill in your sink.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from 110,228 reviews on Amazon

IPX8 water resistance, weeks-long battery life and customizable fonts and text sizes

Bookworms can get access to thousands of books with the touch of a button using the Kindle Paperwhite and Amazon’s Kindle app. The device’s screen uses E-Ink rather than a traditional LED screen, meaning it’s black and white and helps you cut down on backlit screen time when reading at night. One Shopping writer noted that with the highly rated Paperwhite version, "I can read whatever I want, wherever and whenever I please."

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from 427 reviews on Amazon

50-liter capacity, weather resistant fabric and internal compression straps

This heavy duty duffel is an option worth considering for outdoor travel in all kinds of weather. It features removable backpack straps and side handles for carrying versatility, while also sporting internal and external zippered pockets for easy storage.

Lowest price since February 2017, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from 11,395 reviews on Amazon

Large ingredient spout for adding mix-ins, automatic mixing paddle and a 3-year warranty

For homemade frozen desserts this summer, this Cuisinart device equips a double-insulated freezer bowl that can hold up to 2 quarts of frozen yogurt, ice cream and other frozen desserts. According to the brand, the heavy duty motor makes frozen treats in as little as 25 minutes.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from 1,946 reviews on Amazon

Compact and uses HEPA H13 filtration

Ideal for small spaces, this device can filter air in a 660-square-foot space in one hour and a 330-square-foot area in about 30 minutes, according to the brand. You can choose between three fan speeds, with the lowest being virtually silent, and features a sleek touch panel with a timer, fan speed, sleep mode, filter replacement indicator and child lock.

Lowest price since November 2019, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from 72,484 reviews on Amazon

10 pressure settings, a built-in timer and a high volume reservoir

The highly rated Waterpik includes seven 360-degree rotating tips for varying needs, including three classic jet tips for general use, a plaque seeker tip for implants and dental work, and an orthodontic tip for braces. It also features a dishwasher safe, 22-ounce reservoir and two modes: floss and hydro pulse massage for gum stimulation.

Lowest price since December 2019, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from 83,405 reviews on Amazon

Up to 12 hours of battery life, 32 gigabytes of internal storage and a 2-year “worry free” warranty

One of the best affordable kids tablets, this option is a high-performance tablet for kids ages 6-12 and comes with a durable case, parental controls like time limits and content filters and one year of Amazon Kids+, which gives your kids access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, Audible books and educational content from PBS Kids, Nickelodeon, Disney and more. You can choose from three colors: Blue, Pink and Purple.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from 26,580 reviews on Amazon

Water resistant to 50 meters, up to 10 days of battery life and more than 20 exercise modes

The Fitbit Inspire 2 is a relatively affordable and functional way to monitor your activity, heart rate and sleep quality. It also comes with a one-year membership to Fitbit Premium that provides guided workouts and mediations, sleep reminders and challenges where you can virtually compete with friends and family.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from 28,503 reviews on Amazon

Two door design, secure construction and a spring-loaded latch for one-handed opening

If you’re planning to travel with your pet, this 23-inch travel carrier is suitable for a medium sized dog or cat weighing between 12 and 20 pounds. It has plenty of ventilation on the sides, top and back of the crate and is made with a durable plastic shell along with a steel-wire front door to offer visibility and security for your pet.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from 10,046 reviews on Amazon

Full-spectrum LED grow lights and 15-hour light setting

You can enjoy a fresh, homegrown salad using the AeroGarden Harvest, which comes with six seed pods of Heirloom Salad Greens that can germinate in just a few days. The Harvest features an ultra-thin hood that consists of 20-watts of LED grow lights to help your plants grow healthy and strong indoors, and it adjusts for up to 12 inches of growth height.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.2-star average rating from 25,770 reviews on Amazon

Ergonomic construction, withstands up to 250 pounds and a 90-day warranty

This ergonomically designed leather chair provides support while working, gaming or participating in a meeting. It features an adjustable headrest, padded flip-up armrests and an adjustable seat height, along with 360-degree swivel for easy movement.

More under $100 deals and sales to shop during Prime Day 2021

