Amazon Prime Day 2021 is finally here. During the Prime Day sales event, Prime members can take advantage of sitewide savings in categories ranging from tech and kitchenware to clothing and skin care. Amazon created the annual event in 2015 — and after six years, it’s grown so big that several other retailers are now hosting their own counter deals, including Target, Walmart, Wayfair, Kohl’s, Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond. If you’re looking to score a couple of deals under $50, several of these retailers are offering notable discounts on technology, kitchenware and home goods. To help you make the most of the fleeting shopping holiday, we compiled some of the best Prime Day deals under $50 on Amazon, plus highlighted notable deals from counter sales happening at other retailers. To ensure the quality of these sales, we’re checking deal prices against price trackers like CamelCamelCamel, Honey and others.

Lowest price since October, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from 126,965 reviews on Amazon

Compatible for Windows and Mac, complimentary 4-month membership to Adobe Creative Cloud Photography plan, 2-year warranty

This portable hard drive from Seagate is one of the best portable hard drives on the market and one shopping writer’s must-have work accessory. This iteration can store up to 1TB of data. Measuring less than half an inch thick, it’s a thin hard drive that takes up virtually no space in bags, meaning you can quickly access all your files, regardless of where you are.

Lowest price since January, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from 394,339 reviews on Amazon

5.5-inch smart display, customizable clock face, voice control with Alexa

The Echo Show can serve as your smart home hub, controlling your security cameras, control lights and adjust thermostats. Additionally, you can use the 5.5-inch display to call friends and family who also have an Echo device or Skype.

Lowest price since March, according to Honey

4.5-star average rating from 6,816 reviews on Amazon

Four tracking devices and 131-feet range

After attaching the keys to your wallet, remote, glasses or phone, simply press the button on the transmitter and the color coded receiver will set off a 75 dB beep. The transmitter also comes with a built-in flashlight for better nighttime visibility and looking for items in dark places.

Lowest price ever, according to Honey

4.5-star average rating from 6,816 reviews on Amazon

Water-repellent fabric, zipper closure available in three colors

This crossbody purse by Vera Bradley is made of performance twill, a lightweight, durable and water-repellent material. The bag has an adjustable crossbody strap, two exterior front zip pockets and an exterior back-wall slip pocket.

Lowest price ever, according to Honey

4.6-star average rating from 10,050 reviews on Amazon

Water-resistant, 18mm strap, 24-hour countdown timer

The Timex Ironman Classic 100 features a large display and fast 5-b button access to 100-lap stopwatch memory, customizable alarm and interval timers. The watch is also water-resistant up to 100 meters.

Lowest price since December, according to Honey

4.8-star average rating from 5,839 reviews on Amazon

200 pieces, including a dog and ice cream man figurine

The vibrant ice cream truck is an easy build for beginners and is one of the best Lego sets for ages 5-7, according to experts. It comes with an interactive, digital building guide that allows users to zoom and rotate viewing instructions and tools. Several other Lego sets are also on sale under $50 for Prime Day.

Lowest price ever, according to Honey

4.7-star average rating from 27,0005 reviews on Amazon

435 cards suitable for players older than 17

One of the best board games for adults is now 25 percent off on Amazon. What Do You Meme? Instructs players to match one of the caption cards in their hand with the photo card in play to come up with the funniest meme. If you start to feel like you want more photos and captions to choose from, there are several expansion packs, including a Game of Thrones Expansion Pack and an NSFW Expansion Deck.

Lowest price ever, according to Honey

4.7-star average rating from 398 reviews on Amazon

5'2x 7'2, 7'9x 10'2 dimensions, polypropylene material, floral pattern

If you’re looking to upgrade your home decor, consider this rug by Home Dynamix. Made with high-quality polypropylene thread, these rugs are fade and weather-resistant.

Lowest price ever, according to Honey

4.1-star average rating from 2,551 reviews on Amazon

3.5-quart capacity, five speeds, 1 year warranty

This stand mixer by DASH is ideal for those looking to mix, beat, cream or whip baked goods together. From gentle mixing to high-speed whipping, the mixer has 5 speeds. The mixer also comes with a 3.5-quart mixing bowl, two dough hooks and two mixer beaters. All non-electric materials are dishwasher safe.

More deals and sales to shop during Prime Day 2021

