Amazon Prime Day 2021 is finally here — and with it, ample deals for the home and kitchen. During the Prime Day sales event, Prime members can take advantage of sitewide savings in categories ranging from tech and skin care to Amazon devices and clothing. Amazon created the annual event in 2015 — and after six years, it’s grown so big that several other retailers are now hosting their own counter deals, including Target, Walmart, Wayfair, Kohl’s, Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond.

Dyson, a perennial favorite brand among Shopping readers, is hosting a counter sale on its top rated floor care and hot tools. To help you make the most of the fleeting shopping holiday, we compiled some of the best Dyson Amazon Prime Day deals, plus highlighted notable deals happening at Target, Best Buy and Dyson. To ensure the quality of these sales, we’re checking deal prices against price trackers like CamelCamelCamel, Honey and others.

Where to buy Dyson products during Prime Day

Dyson hot tools can be found wherever Dyson products are sold, including Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy. You can also purchase Dyson directly through the brand and at popular retailers like Sephora, Ulta and Dermstore. Remember, we’re only a few hours into Prime Day, so the current deals on Dyson air purifiers, vacuums and hot tools are limited. But, we anticipate other retailers will begin to slowly price match their respective Dyson inventories as the day progresses. Be sure to bookmark this page for the latest on Dyson sales taking place over the next two days.

Best Dyson Prime Day deals on air purifiers

Lowest price since November 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from 1,464 reviews on Amazon

Automatically checks for airborne particles and gases and shares real-time reports, according to Dyson

This Dyson HEPA air purifier can be used 365 days a year since it boasts cooling, heating and purifying abilities. In addition to a 350-degree oscillation range, which can help keep you and your pets cool this summer, there’s also 10 speed settings and a sleep timer.

Lowest price since February 2021, according to Honey

4.5-star average rating from 1,496 reviews at Dyson

HEPA filter to help trap 99.7 percent of bacterias, allergens, pollutants and gases, according to the brand.

Dyson air purifiers are in-demand among Shopping readers and this tower fan weighs under eight pounds and helps circulate purified, cool air throughout 800 square feet of space. This air purifier also boasts 10 air flow speeds, a sleep timer, 70-degree oscillation and automatic shut-off. Although it is available in three color combinations, Iron/Blue is the sole discounted colorway on BestBuy this Prime Day.

Best Dyson Prime Day deals on vacuums

Lowest price since February, according to Honey

4.4-star average rating from 582 reviews at Target

Cordless, bagless and up to 40 minutes of continuous use

Just under 6 pounds, this relatively lightweight Dyson vacuum is helpful for pet-owners who need to tidy up after their four-legged family members. Beyond picking up pet hair, you can utilize this red vacuum on both hard surfaces and carpets.

Lowest price since May 2021, according to Honey

4.7-star average rating from 2,275 reviews at Dyson

Up to 40 minutes of use, two power modes and equipped with eight accessories

Dyson’s vibrant yellow vacuum can clean multiple surfaces — carpets and hard surfaces — and can transform into a hand vacuum if you need to clean in-between your couch seats or your car. Unlike the V8 Origin, the Absolute comes with a wall mounted charging dock and a “no-touch” bin — simply push the button to release dirt, dust and pet hair into your trash can.

Save up to 20 percent off hair care tools via the Dyson’s Owners Reward program. To qualify for the discount, you must own a Dyson device and register it with the company in order to receive a redeemable sales code.

Lowest price since February 2021, according to Honey

4.1-star average rating from 496 reviews at Dyson

Up to 30 minutes of cordless use (can also be used plugged in) and LED display screen

As one of the best flat irons, the Dyson Corrale earned a recommendation from hairstylist Courtney Foster who called it “the Rolls Royce of hair tools.” It boasts ionic technology which helps minimize frizz so you can achieve a silky smooth press at home.

