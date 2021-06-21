Our editors independently selected these deals and products because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we make a commission on your purchases. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
Amazon Prime Day 2021 is finally here. During the Prime Day sales event, Prime members can take advantage of sitewide savings in categories ranging from tech and kitchenware to clothing and skin care. Amazon created the annual event in 2015 — and after six years, it’s grown so big that several other retailers are now hosting their own counter deals, including Target, Walmart, Wayfair, Kohl’s, Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond. Whether you’re planning to continue working out at home or want to revamp your wardrobe to prepare for gyms reopening, several retailers are offering notable discounts on activewear and workout equipment this Prime Day. To help you make the most of the fleeting shopping holiday, we compiled some of the best fitness Prime Day deals on Amazon, plus highlighted notable deals from counter sales happening at other retailers. To ensure the quality of these sales, we’re checking deal prices against price trackers like CamelCamelCamel, Honey and others.
SKIP AHEAD Activewear deals | Treadmill and stationary bike deals | Workout equipment deals
Amazon Prime Day 2021: Fitness sales
Best fitness Prime Day sales on Amazon
- Up to 45 percent off adidas shoes, apparel and more
- 30 percent off or more on C9 Champion apparel
- Up to 40 percent off select Circuit Fitness rowing machines and exercise bikes
- 30 percent off or more on Reebok running shoes and apparel
- 20 percent off LifePro massage guns, treadmills and more
- Up to 30 percent off Amazon Basics fitness essentials like workout ropes, kettlebells and more
Best fitness Prime Day sales at other retailers
- BJJ Fanatics: 50 percent off sitewide on Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu essentials with code PRIMEDAY2021
- Carbon38: 38 percent off select activewear styles with code SELECT38
- Dick's Sporting Goods: Up to 45 percent off select treadmills
- Horizon Fitness: 7 percent off everything with code PRIME
- InsideTracker: 29 percent off sitewide with code PRIMEDAY29
- New Balance: 10 percent off and free shipping with code JUN10
- Nordstrom Rack: Up to 70 percent off sneakers, running shorts and more
- Saks Fifth Avenue: 10 percent off full-price activewear
Best Prime Day workout and fitness deals
Best Prime Day activewear deals
Under Armour Men’s Tech 2.0 ½ Zip-Up
- Lowest price since October 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.7-star average rating from 13,831 reviews on Amazon
- Quick-drying, moisture-wicking and anti-odor
Great for running on cooler days, this polyester zip-up can be worn on its own or layered on top of T-shirts and tank tops and comes in dozens of colors.
adidas Men’s Lite Racer Adapt 3.0 Running Shoe
- Lowest price since February, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.6-star average rating from 5,355 reviews on Amazon
- Slip-on, breathable mesh upper and cushioned cloudfoam midsole
Available in over a dozen colorways, these running shoes have a snug, sock-like fit, according to the brand.
Amazon Essentials Women's Studio Sculpt Yoga Short
- Lowest price since June 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.3-star average rating from 927 reviews on Amazon
- Button closure, moisture-wicking fabric and active stretch
Designed to sit just above the knees, these biker shorts are made of a stretchy spandex fabric for comfort and can be worn during everything from yoga classes to trips to the grocery store.
New Balance Women’s FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker
- Lowest price since February, according to Honey
- 4.5-star average rating from 39,205 reviews on Amazon
- Lightweight midsole cushioning and Memory Sole Comfort Insert
Designed for people who are on their feet all day or work out often, these sneakers are designed to hug your foot and provide a comfortably cozy fit, according to the brand.
Under Armour Men's HeatGear 3/4 Leggings
- Lowest price since February, according to Honey
- 4.7-star average rating from 239 reviews on Amazon
- 100 percent knit fabric and elastic waistband
These Under Armour leggings are designed with the brand's HeatGear fabric, which is designed to keep the wearer "cool, dry and light" in warmer conditions.
Best Prime Day treadmill and stationary bike deals
Cyclace Exercise Bike
- Lowest price since November 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.4-star average rating from 5,213 reviews on Amazon
- 330-pound weight capacity, tablet holder and LCD monitor to track time, speed, distance and calories
One of the best exercise bikes outside of Peloton, this bike has extended seating and handlebar adjustment for individuals between 5-foot-1 and 6-foot-5.
YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Bike
- Lowest price since September 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.5-star average rating from 1,387 reviews on Amazon
- 330-pound weight limit, 40-pound flywheel, 2-way adjustable handlebar and 4-way padded seat
This stationary exercise bike has an LCD monitor to track your time, speed, RPM, distance, calories burned and odometer and a holder for your iPad or phone so you can stream classes.
Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Recumbent Exercise Bike (Lightning Deal)
- Lowest price since December 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.4-star average rating from 228 reviews on Amazon
- Universal strap pedals, eight resistance levels and digital monitor that tracks time, distance, RPM, speed calories burned and pulse
If you prefer to lean back comfortably while you bike, this recumbent exercise bike from Sunny Health & Fitness has a wide, supported bike seat that can hold users up to 242 pounds, according to the brand.
ADVENOR Motorized Treadmill (Lightning Deal)
- Lowest price since July 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.3-star average rating from 635 reviews on Amazon
- Up to 8.7 miles per hour, 64 preset training programs and backlit monitor that tracks speed, time, pulse, distance, calories, program and body fat
A great option for advanced runners and power walkers alike, this treadmill from ADVENOR has three manual incline positions and is relatively quiet, according to the brand.
Best Prime Day workout equipment deals
LifePro Waver Vibration Plate Exercise Machine
- Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.7-star average rating from 11,754 reviews on Amazon
- Remote control access, 99 adjustable speed settings and 330-pound weight limit
The LifePro Waver Vibration Plate is designed to help people improve muscle strength, bone density and circulation with what the brand calls “therapeutic vibrations.” According to LifePro, these vibrations help your cells regenerate and speed up the healing process, whether you’re recovering from an injury or resting after a strenuous workout.
Portzon Neoprene Dumbbell 10-Pound Hand Weights
- Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.8-star average rating from 10,718 reviews on Amazon
- Non-slip coating and durable cast iron material
Available in fun colors like Red, Pink and Blue, these dumbbells are a great option for a home gym setup and can easily be stacked if you want to get multiple sets.
KLB Sport 3-Piece Vinyl Coated Kettlebell Weights Set
- Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.7-star average rating from 57 reviews on Amazon
- Ergonomic handle
If you’re looking to upgrade your at-home workout situation, this kettlebell set features 10-, 15- and 20-pound kettlebells that are made with heavy-duty HDPE and filled with cement.
FLYBIRD Weight Bench
- Lowest price since February 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.5-star average rating from 15,371 reviews
- Seven back positions, three seat positions and 700-pound weight capacity
If you’re tight on space at home, this weight bench can fold up when you’re not using it for easy storage.
MXL MaXimus Life Mini Trampoline
- Lowest price since July 2019, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.5-star average rating from 488 reviews on Amazon
- Stability handy bar and spring system for low-impact bounce
Another good option for those tight on space, this trampoline can be folded down flat for storage and is great for cardio, core training, balance work and more.
More fitness deals and sales to shop during Prime Day 2021
- $200 off the Echelon Connect Sport Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike at Walmart
- 20 percent off the Everyday Essentials 105-Pound Adjustable Dumbbell Set at Target
- 30 percent off the TRX PRO3 Suspension Trainer System on Amazon (Lightning Deal)
- 40 percent off the Gonex Portable Home Gym Full Body Workouts System on Amazon
Catch up on the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations and download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.