14 best Amazon Prime Day fitness deals in 2021

Discover Prime Day deals on activewear, workout equipment and more from Amazon and other popular retailers.
Split of a Young woman doing yoga exercise at home and Man working out on exercise bike at home. Shop fitness deals from Amazon Prime Day 2021 for all your workout needs on home gym equipment like treadmills and stationary bikes, activewear and more.
Prime Day 2021 is here: Here’s how to find the best deals on fitness on Amazon and at other retailers.Oscar Wong / Getty Images ; Morsa Images / Getty Images
By Morgan Greenwald, Shop TODAY

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is finally here. During the Prime Day sales event, Prime members can take advantage of sitewide savings in categories ranging from tech and kitchenware to clothing and skin care. Amazon created the annual event in 2015 — and after six years, it’s grown so big that several other retailers are now hosting their own counter deals, including Target, Walmart, Wayfair, Kohl’s, Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond. Whether you’re planning to continue working out at home or want to revamp your wardrobe to prepare for gyms reopening, several retailers are offering notable discounts on activewear and workout equipment this Prime Day. To help you make the most of the fleeting shopping holiday, we compiled some of the best fitness Prime Day deals on Amazon, plus highlighted notable deals from counter sales happening at other retailers. To ensure the quality of these sales, we’re checking deal prices against price trackers like CamelCamelCamel, Honey and others.

SKIP AHEAD Activewear deals | Treadmill and stationary bike deals | Workout equipment deals

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Fitness sales

Best fitness Prime Day sales on Amazon

Best fitness Prime Day sales at other retailers

Best Prime Day workout and fitness deals

Best Prime Day activewear deals

Under Armour Men’s Tech 2.0 ½ Zip-Up

  • Lowest price since October 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel
  • 4.7-star average rating from 13,831 reviews on Amazon
  • Quick-drying, moisture-wicking and anti-odor

Great for running on cooler days, this polyester zip-up can be worn on its own or layered on top of T-shirts and tank tops and comes in dozens of colors.

adidas Men’s Lite Racer Adapt 3.0 Running Shoe

  • Lowest price since February, according to CamelCamelCamel
  • 4.6-star average rating from 5,355 reviews on Amazon
  • Slip-on, breathable mesh upper and cushioned cloudfoam midsole

Available in over a dozen colorways, these running shoes have a snug, sock-like fit, according to the brand.

Amazon Essentials Women's Studio Sculpt Yoga Short

  • Lowest price since June 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel
  • 4.3-star average rating from 927 reviews on Amazon
  • Button closure, moisture-wicking fabric and active stretch

Designed to sit just above the knees, these biker shorts are made of a stretchy spandex fabric for comfort and can be worn during everything from yoga classes to trips to the grocery store.

New Balance Women’s FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker

  • Lowest price since February, according to Honey
  • 4.5-star average rating from 39,205 reviews on Amazon
  • Lightweight midsole cushioning and Memory Sole Comfort Insert

Designed for people who are on their feet all day or work out often, these sneakers are designed to hug your foot and provide a comfortably cozy fit, according to the brand.

Under Armour Men's HeatGear 3/4 Leggings

  • Lowest price since February, according to Honey
  • 4.7-star average rating from 239 reviews on Amazon
  • 100 percent knit fabric and elastic waistband

These Under Armour leggings are designed with the brand's HeatGear fabric, which is designed to keep the wearer "cool, dry and light" in warmer conditions.

Best Prime Day treadmill and stationary bike deals

Cyclace Exercise Bike

  • Lowest price since November 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel
  • 4.4-star average rating from 5,213 reviews on Amazon
  • 330-pound weight capacity, tablet holder and LCD monitor to track time, speed, distance and calories

One of the best exercise bikes outside of Peloton, this bike has extended seating and handlebar adjustment for individuals between 5-foot-1 and 6-foot-5.

YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Bike

  • Lowest price since September 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel
  • 4.5-star average rating from 1,387 reviews on Amazon
  • 330-pound weight limit, 40-pound flywheel, 2-way adjustable handlebar and 4-way padded seat

This stationary exercise bike has an LCD monitor to track your time, speed, RPM, distance, calories burned and odometer and a holder for your iPad or phone so you can stream classes.

Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Recumbent Exercise Bike (Lightning Deal)

  • Lowest price since December 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel
  • 4.4-star average rating from 228 reviews on Amazon
  • Universal strap pedals, eight resistance levels and digital monitor that tracks time, distance, RPM, speed calories burned and pulse

If you prefer to lean back comfortably while you bike, this recumbent exercise bike from Sunny Health & Fitness has a wide, supported bike seat that can hold users up to 242 pounds, according to the brand.

ADVENOR Motorized Treadmill (Lightning Deal)

  • Lowest price since July 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel
  • 4.3-star average rating from 635 reviews on Amazon
  • Up to 8.7 miles per hour, 64 preset training programs and backlit monitor that tracks speed, time, pulse, distance, calories, program and body fat

A great option for advanced runners and power walkers alike, this treadmill from ADVENOR has three manual incline positions and is relatively quiet, according to the brand.

Best Prime Day workout equipment deals

LifePro Waver Vibration Plate Exercise Machine

  • Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel
  • 4.7-star average rating from 11,754 reviews on Amazon
  • Remote control access, 99 adjustable speed settings and 330-pound weight limit

The LifePro Waver Vibration Plate is designed to help people improve muscle strength, bone density and circulation with what the brand calls “therapeutic vibrations.” According to LifePro, these vibrations help your cells regenerate and speed up the healing process, whether you’re recovering from an injury or resting after a strenuous workout.

Portzon Neoprene Dumbbell 10-Pound Hand Weights

  • Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel
  • 4.8-star average rating from 10,718 reviews on Amazon
  • Non-slip coating and durable cast iron material

Available in fun colors like Red, Pink and Blue, these dumbbells are a great option for a home gym setup and can easily be stacked if you want to get multiple sets.

KLB Sport 3-Piece Vinyl Coated Kettlebell Weights Set

  • Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel
  • 4.7-star average rating from 57 reviews on Amazon
  • Ergonomic handle

If you’re looking to upgrade your at-home workout situation, this kettlebell set features 10-, 15- and 20-pound kettlebells that are made with heavy-duty HDPE and filled with cement.

FLYBIRD Weight Bench

  • Lowest price since February 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel
  • 4.5-star average rating from 15,371 reviews
  • Seven back positions, three seat positions and 700-pound weight capacity

If you’re tight on space at home, this weight bench can fold up when you’re not using it for easy storage.

MXL MaXimus Life Mini Trampoline

  • Lowest price since July 2019, according to CamelCamelCamel
  • 4.5-star average rating from 488 reviews on Amazon
  • Stability handy bar and spring system for low-impact bounce

Another good option for those tight on space, this trampoline can be folded down flat for storage and is great for cardio, core training, balance work and more.

More fitness deals and sales to shop during Prime Day 2021

Morgan Greenwald, Shop TODAY

Morgan Greenwald is the SEO editor at NBC News Shopping.