Amazon Prime Day 2021 is finally here. During the Prime Day sales event, Prime members can take advantage of sitewide savings in categories ranging from tech and kitchenware to clothing and skin care. Amazon created the annual event in 2015 — and after six years, it’s grown so big that several other retailers are now hosting their own counter deals, including Target, Walmart, Wayfair, Kohl’s, Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond. Whether you’re planning to continue working out at home or want to revamp your wardrobe to prepare for gyms reopening, several retailers are offering notable discounts on activewear and workout equipment this Prime Day. To help you make the most of the fleeting shopping holiday, we compiled some of the best fitness Prime Day deals on Amazon, plus highlighted notable deals from counter sales happening at other retailers. To ensure the quality of these sales, we’re checking deal prices against price trackers like CamelCamelCamel, Honey and others.

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Fitness sales

Best fitness Prime Day sales on Amazon

Up to 45 percent off adidas shoes, apparel and more

30 percent off or more on C9 Champion apparel

or more on C9 Champion apparel Up to 40 percent off select Circuit Fitness rowing machines and exercise bikes

select Circuit Fitness rowing machines and exercise bikes 30 percent off or more on Reebok running shoes and apparel

or more on Reebok running shoes and apparel 20 percent off LifePro massage guns, treadmills and more

LifePro massage guns, treadmills and more Up to 30 percent off Amazon Basics fitness essentials like workout ropes, kettlebells and more

Best fitness Prime Day sales at other retailers

Best Prime Day workout and fitness deals

Best Prime Day activewear deals

Lowest price since October 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from 13,831 reviews on Amazon

Quick-drying, moisture-wicking and anti-odor

Great for running on cooler days, this polyester zip-up can be worn on its own or layered on top of T-shirts and tank tops and comes in dozens of colors.

Lowest price since February, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from 5,355 reviews on Amazon

Slip-on, breathable mesh upper and cushioned cloudfoam midsole

Available in over a dozen colorways, these running shoes have a snug, sock-like fit, according to the brand.

Lowest price since June 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.3-star average rating from 927 reviews on Amazon

Button closure, moisture-wicking fabric and active stretch

Designed to sit just above the knees, these biker shorts are made of a stretchy spandex fabric for comfort and can be worn during everything from yoga classes to trips to the grocery store.

Lowest price since February, according to Honey

4.5-star average rating from 39,205 reviews on Amazon

Lightweight midsole cushioning and Memory Sole Comfort Insert

Designed for people who are on their feet all day or work out often, these sneakers are designed to hug your foot and provide a comfortably cozy fit, according to the brand.

Lowest price since February, according to Honey

4.7-star average rating from 239 reviews on Amazon

100 percent knit fabric and elastic waistband

These Under Armour leggings are designed with the brand's HeatGear fabric, which is designed to keep the wearer "cool, dry and light" in warmer conditions.

Best Prime Day treadmill and stationary bike deals

Lowest price since November 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.4-star average rating from 5,213 reviews on Amazon

330-pound weight capacity, tablet holder and LCD monitor to track time, speed, distance and calories

One of the best exercise bikes outside of Peloton, this bike has extended seating and handlebar adjustment for individuals between 5-foot-1 and 6-foot-5.

Lowest price since September 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.5-star average rating from 1,387 reviews on Amazon

330-pound weight limit, 40-pound flywheel, 2-way adjustable handlebar and 4-way padded seat

This stationary exercise bike has an LCD monitor to track your time, speed, RPM, distance, calories burned and odometer and a holder for your iPad or phone so you can stream classes.

Lowest price since December 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.4-star average rating from 228 reviews on Amazon

Universal strap pedals, eight resistance levels and digital monitor that tracks time, distance, RPM, speed calories burned and pulse

If you prefer to lean back comfortably while you bike, this recumbent exercise bike from Sunny Health & Fitness has a wide, supported bike seat that can hold users up to 242 pounds, according to the brand.

Lowest price since July 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.3-star average rating from 635 reviews on Amazon

Up to 8.7 miles per hour, 64 preset training programs and backlit monitor that tracks speed, time, pulse, distance, calories, program and body fat

A great option for advanced runners and power walkers alike, this treadmill from ADVENOR has three manual incline positions and is relatively quiet, according to the brand.

Best Prime Day workout equipment deals

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from 11,754 reviews on Amazon

Remote control access, 99 adjustable speed settings and 330-pound weight limit

The LifePro Waver Vibration Plate is designed to help people improve muscle strength, bone density and circulation with what the brand calls “therapeutic vibrations.” According to LifePro, these vibrations help your cells regenerate and speed up the healing process, whether you’re recovering from an injury or resting after a strenuous workout.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.8-star average rating from 10,718 reviews on Amazon

Non-slip coating and durable cast iron material

Available in fun colors like Red, Pink and Blue, these dumbbells are a great option for a home gym setup and can easily be stacked if you want to get multiple sets.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from 57 reviews on Amazon

Ergonomic handle

If you’re looking to upgrade your at-home workout situation, this kettlebell set features 10-, 15- and 20-pound kettlebells that are made with heavy-duty HDPE and filled with cement.

Lowest price since February 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.5-star average rating from 15,371 reviews

Seven back positions, three seat positions and 700-pound weight capacity

If you’re tight on space at home, this weight bench can fold up when you’re not using it for easy storage.

Lowest price since July 2019, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.5-star average rating from 488 reviews on Amazon

Stability handy bar and spring system for low-impact bounce

Another good option for those tight on space, this trampoline can be folded down flat for storage and is great for cardio, core training, balance work and more.

More fitness deals and sales to shop during Prime Day 2021

