Amazon Prime Day 2021 is finally here. During the Prime Day sales event, Prime members can take advantage of sitewide savings in categories ranging from tech and kitchenware to clothing and skin care. Amazon created the annual event in 2015 — and after six years, it’s grown so big that several other retailers are now hosting their own counter deals, including Target, Walmart, Wayfair, Kohl’s, Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond. If you’re looking for homeware and kitchenware, several of these retailers are offering notable discounts on cookware, small appliances, furniture and home decor from popular brands such as Instant Pot, Ninja, Nespresso, Calphalon and many more. To help you make the most of the fleeting shopping holiday, we compiled some of the best home and kitchen Prime Day deals on Amazon, plus highlighted notable deals from counter sales happening at other retailers. To ensure the quality of these sales, we’re checking deal prices against price trackers like CamelCamelCamel, Honey and others.

Lowest price since September, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from 384 reviews on Amazon

Dishwasher-safe, oven-safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and compatible with gas, electric, induction and glass top stovetops

For those moving into a new space, this cookware set is complete with fry pans, saucepans, a sauté pan and a stock pot. It’s made with an aluminum core that the brand says is designed to distribute heat evenly.

Lowest price since December 2018, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from 1,081 reviews on Amazon

Stainless steel, dishwasher-safe and oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit

This 10-piece cookware set includes pots and pans with handles meant to stay cool while on your stovetop and tapered rims for more drip-free pouring.

Lowest price since November 2019, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from 1,924 reviews on Amazon

Oven-safe up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit

Cast iron cookware is known for its durability. This skillet includes loop side handles to serve food more easily and its own lid to help with heat retention.

Lowest price since May, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from 449 reviews on Amazon

Cool-touch handles knob and dishwasher-safe tempered glass lid

For vegetables, mussels and more, you can use this wok on a countertop or table — no stovetop needed. Notably, it includes a removable probe to gauge the doneness of what you’re cooking.

Lowest price since December 2017, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.8-star average rating from 503 reviews on Amazon

Dishwasher-safe and oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit

For all kinds of baking needs, this set includes a cookie sheet, cake pan, cooling rack and more. Each piece is designed with a non-stick surface and a steel core for even heat distribution.

Best Prime Day appliance deals

Lowest price since December, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from 3,441 ratings on Amazon

Smart thermometer and 10 functions

One of the best smart ovens, this model features two cooking racks to handle things like a small chicken and sheet pan at once. You can air fry, bake, broil, toast and more with it.

Lowest price since March, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.5-star average rating from 9,778 ratings on Amazon

Collapsible design and 30 options for cuts

This mandoline slicer is designed to be safer than the ones you might be used to seeing — you press what you want to slice into it rather than slicing it yourself. It offers julienne, matchstick and dicing cut choices, among others.

Lowest price since November 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from 24,079 reviews on Amazon

46-ounce reservoir, automatic shut-off feature and works with K-Cup Pods and K-Cup Universal Reusable Coffee Filter

For multiple brews throughout the day, this single-serve coffee maker can make 8-, 10- or 12-ounce cups — but you can also accommodate travel mugs that are less than 7 inches tall. It’s meant to be space-saving, coming in at 5 inches in width.

Lowest price since April, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from 160,236 reviews on Amazon

Automatic seal lid, LCD screen and dishwasher-safe pot

The smallest version of the Instant Pot Duo Nova, this model still has the same cooking functions, acting as seven appliances in one (including as a steamer and slow cooker). It features a quick-release button to blow off steam safely.

Lowest price since December 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from 6,820 reviews on Amazon

10 cooking settings and digital display

This toaster oven can fit up to six slices of bread at once, with three possible positions to adjust the rack. The temperature on the oven can range from 150 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

Best Prime Day home and furniture deals

Lowest price since January 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from 104 reviews on Amazon

Two-door mirrored cabinet

This Art Deco-inspired bookshelf from Amazon’s brand Ravenna Home features a geometric pattern throughout. It offers four shelves’ worth of storage.

Lowest price since March 2018, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.5-star average rating from 5,943 reviews on Amazon

Top layer of memory foam

This mattress is made with bamboo charcoal and aloe vera infused layers of foam that are designed to help pull away moisture and keep your bed feeling fresh respectively. The base, which features steel coils, is meant to help provide edge support and align your spine during sleep, according to the brand.

Lowest price since June 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from 217 reviews on Amazon

Designed for foam, latex and air mattresses

To help with a good night’s rest, this bed base includes a remote control to independently adjust the elevation of your head and your feet. The remote also features a flashlight function.

Lowest price since June 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from 217 reviews on Amazon

Removable seat cushion

From Amazon’s Stone & Beam line, this accent chair is designed to be contemporary with clean lines and solid color options. It features a padded back and arms and piped seams and is made with a polyester fabric meant to look like linen.

Lowest price since May, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from 519 reviews on Amazon

Two drawers

This desk doubles as a vanity table, with storage for skin care, makeup and other essentials. It features a gold-painted frame as well.

More home and kitchen deals and sales to shop during Prime Day 2021

