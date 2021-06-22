Our editors independently selected these deals and products because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we make a commission on your purchases. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is finally here. During the Prime Day sales event, Prime members can take advantage of sitewide savings in categories ranging from tech and kitchenware to clothing and skin care. Amazon created the annual event in 2015 — and after six years, it’s grown so big that several other retailers are now hosting their own counter deals, including Target, Walmart, Wayfair, Kohl’s, Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond. If you’re looking to upgrade your bedroom, several of these retailers are offering notable discounts on mattresses, bedding and pillows from popular brands like Casper, Tuft & Needle and Sealy. To help you make the most of the fleeting shopping holiday, we compiled some of the best Prime Day deals on Amazon, plus highlighted notable deals from counter sales happening at other retailers. To ensure the quality of these sales, we’re checking deal prices against price trackers like CamelCamelCamel, Honey and others.

Best Amazon Prime Day bedding sales on Amazon

Mattresses

Up to 20 percent off Casper Sleep Mattresses

Casper Sleep Mattresses Up to 40 percent off Lucid mattresses and headboards

Lucid mattresses and headboards Up to 30 percent off select air mattresses

Bed Frames

Up to 45 percent off Zinus box springs and bed frames

Bedding

Up to 30 percent off Amazon Basics microfiber sheets

Best Amazon Prime Day bedding sales at other retailers

Best Prime Day Mattress Deals

Lowest price since March, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.5-star average rating from 516 reviews on Amazon

Perforated breathable foam, zoned support and 10-year limited warranty

Casper’s original mattress has three layers of foam, one of them being Casper’s AirScape perforated foam that increases airflow and circulates air at night, according to the brand. Additionally, the mattress is sectioned into three areas of zoned support that helps users align their spine and relieve pressure.

Lowest price since November, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from 2,896 reviews on Amazon

Perforated breathable foam and 100-night sleep trial

If you’re looking for a more affordable Casper mattress consider the Sleep Element. It also uses a layer of AirScape perforated breathable foam to increase airflow during your sleep, and the bottom layer is a more durable base foam that helps support your body. Like the Original, it offers a 100-night sleep trial.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.5-star average rating from 5,936 reviews on Amazon

Medium-plus feel, 100-night risk-free trial and 10-year warranty

This mattress is made with one layer of 2.5-inch bamboo charcoal memory foam and a second layer of 2-inch support foam. The mattress is compressed and rolled, meaning all you have to do to set up is unroll the mattress and wait for it to expand.

Lowest price ever, according to Honey

4.6-star average rating from 34,582 reviews on Amazon

Three layers of memory foam support and CertiPUR-US certified

This memory foam mattress from Chime has a stretch knit cover, 2-inch thick memory foam, 2-inch transition foam, and an 8-inch core that ensures proper spinal alignment for your neck and back. Like the Casper, the mattress arrives in a box and you simply unbox and unroll — the mattress is safe to sleep on immediately.

Lowest price ever, according to Honey

4.6-star average rating from 10,164 reviews on Amazon

Memory foam is infused with gel particles and Certi-PUR certified

This mattress from Classic Brands is made with three layers (cool gel foam, support foam and high density foam that provides support). According to the brand, it has a “medium-firm feel.” To set up, simply unroll the mattress and leave it out to decompress.

Best Prime Day Bedding Deals

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from 14,136 reviews on Amazon

Hypoallergenic, stain-resistant and machine washable sheets

This SONORO Kate set comes with six pieces (a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and four pillowcases). Made with 1800 series microfiber, they are available in multiple colors.

Lowest price ever, according to Honey

4.5-star average rating from 8,243 reviews on Amazon

Sheets are hypoallergenic and duvet cover has button closure

Made with 100 percent cotton, this machine-washable Amazon’s Choice bedding set comes with one duvet cover and two pillow cases. Your satisfaction is guaranteed as JELLYMONI allows you to try the sheets for one month and return if not satisfied.

Lowest price ever, according to Honey

4.3-star average rating from 17,358 reviews on Amazon

800 thread count and OEKO-TEX certified

This four-piece set comes with a flat sheet, a fitted sheet and two pillow cases. The exterior is made from a cooling, breathable 100-percent microfiber, which makes it ideal for all-season use, according to the brand. If you’re not completely satisfied you can also return the set within 30 days.

Lowest price since ever, according to Honey

4.5-star average rating from 15,584 reviews on Amazon

Queen beds compatible and down-alternative polyester filling

This pleated comforter was made in an OEKO-TEX certified factory and is made with a down-alternative polyester filling for softness, warmth and breathability. The exterior is made from a cooling, breathable 100-percent microfiber, which makes it ideal for all-season use, according to the brand.

More deals and sales to shop during Prime Day 2021

