Amazon Prime Day 2021 is finally here. During the Prime Day sales event, Prime members can take advantage of sitewide savings in categories ranging from tech and kitchenware to clothing and skin care. Amazon created the annual event in 2015 — and after six years, it’s grown so big that several other retailers are now hosting their own counter deals, including Target, Walmart, Wayfair, Kohl’s, Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond. If you’re shopping for pet supplies like beds, toys and more, many of these retailers are offering savings on products for cats and dogs. Many vacuums made specifically to get rid of pet hair are discounted, too.

To help you make the most of the fleeting shopping holiday, we compiled some of the best pet products Prime Day deals on Amazon, plus highlighted notable deals from counter sales happening at other retailers. To ensure the quality of these sales, we’re checking deal prices against price trackers like CamelCamelCamel, Honey and others.

Best Prime Day dog deals

Lowest price since January, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from 23,164 reviews on Amazon

Full HD camera with night vision, two-way audio and treat-tossing feature

Once connected to the Furbo app, you can watch your pet through the WiFi-enabled camera when you’re not home. The camera is also compatible with Amazon Alexa.

Lowest price since December 2019, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.5-star average rating from 23,534 reviews on Amazon

Six monthly applications included and made for dogs weighing between 21 and 55 pounds

This topical treatment works to repel fleas, ticks and mosquitoes from your dog’s skin on contact. The formula starts working to kill fleas within 12 hours and continues working for 30 days, through the next application. It’s also available (and on sale) for small, medium and extra large dogs.

Lowest price since November 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from 2,739 reviews on Amazon

Grain-free recipe, made with ingredients like turkey, chicken, fruits and vegetables

Made for adult dogs, this food contains a high concentration of protein from fresh meat to maintain a leaner body mass and muscle tone. It also supports dogs’ skin and coat through omega fatty acids from flaxseed and salmon oil.

Lowest price since January, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.8-star average rating from 16,008 reviews on Amazon

IPX7 Waterproof, remote that can support four training collars and rechargeable battery

The NVK Dog Training Collar offers three training modes: shock, vibrate and beep. It comes with one collar, a charger and a remote that has a lock to prevent a button from accidentally being pressed. Additional collars can be purchased separately.

Lowest price since February, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.5-star average rating from 16,383 reviews on Amazon

46-inches long, machine-washable and dryer-safe and ideal for dogs weighing 91 to 110 pounds

This dog bed can be used inside a crate or standalone around your home. It features soft plush fabric with a gray swirl design and is also sold in smaller sizes.

Best Prime Day cat deals

Lowest price since December 2019, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from 42,270 reviews on Amazon

Made for cats over 9 pounds and six monthly applications included

Killing fleas, flea eggs and flea larvae, this topical treatment starts working within 12 hours and protects pets for up to 30 days. It comes in pre-measured tubes, is fragrance-free and is water-resistant after 24 hours. It’s also available (and on sale) for small cats.

Lowest price since September 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.8-star average rating from 6,878 reviews on Amazon

Made for adult indoor cats and contains natural ingredients like chicken and wheat

Ingredients with natural fibers and protein promote healthy digestion and easy litter box clean up, as well as quells cats’ hunger between meals. The food is free from artificial preservatives, colors and flavors, the brand says.

Lowest price since March, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.5-star average rating from 61 reviews on Amazon

Comes with a litter scoop and features a draw design to scoop and add litter

This litter box is easy to install as it folds open and it helps prevent cats dragging litter across floors due to its front entry and top exit. The exit features small holes in the platform that wipes litter off cats’ paws and returns it to the basin.

Lowest price since October 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.5-star average rating from 1,837 reviews on Amazon

WiFi-enabled and dispensation can be controlled from your phone

Program up to 15 feedings or instantly feed your pet with the click of a button using the Pet Zero App. You can also record a voice message to be played during each feeding, and the dispenser has a low food sensor that notifies you to refill it.

Lowest price since September 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from 2,367 reviews on Amazon

Features a replaceable dangling toy and sturdy base to prevent tipping

Instead of scratching furniture and carpets, cats can use this single-pillar scratching post made with natural jute fiber, which helps keep their nails healthy.

Best Prime Day deals: Vacuums for pet hair

Lowest price since November 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from 8,690 reviews on Amazon

Features a Pet Power Brush, carpet and hard-wood modes and HEPA filter traps 99.9 percent of dust and other particles inside the vacuum

The pod of this vacuum detaches so you can take it with you to clean stairs and other hard-to-reach areas. The vacuum comes with a 2-in-1 tool specifically designed for pet hair — the bristle brush cleans debris like dirt on floors from paws, or you can take the bristles off, making it an upholstery tool to clean pet hair off fabric.

Lowest price since April, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from 2,304 reviews on Amazon

Washable pre-motor filter and cyclonic pet hair spooling system gathers hair in the dustbin

To remove pet hair from upholstery, this vacuum comes with a Pet TurboEraser Tool, a 2-in-1 Pet Brush and an LED Lighted Crevice Tool you can use on couches, carpets, chairs and more. It also has a Tangle-Free Brush Roll that prevents pet hair from getting wrapped and stuck.

Lowest prince since June 15, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.4-star average rating from 3,229 reviews on Amazon

Comes with multi-purpose pet tools and captures 97 percent of pet dander, dust and pollen particles

To help you get rid of pet hair on furniture as well as floors, this vacuum comes with a Pet Turbo Tool, Crevice Tool and Flexible Dusting Brush. The quick-release wand and hose allows you to clean hard-to-reach areas like under furniture, shelves and curtains, too.

Lowest price since December 2016, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.4-star average rating from 1,607 reviews on Amazon

Comes with a pet brush and cordless, 4-foot flexible hose

The pet brush that comes with this vacuum attaches to the hose and is designed to remove hair from upholstery and carpet. It has a washable bowl and filter, and comes with a charging station and base.

More pet deals and sales to shop during Prime Day 2021

