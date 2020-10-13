Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is live and there are thousands of discounted items to shop for your home and kitchen from cookware and kitchen appliances to furniture and home goods. To help you navigate the best sales and deals during the big two-day sales event, we’ve gathered the best options right now, including Instant Pots, vacuums, air fryers and more. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your work-from-home station or elevate your kitchen, we’ve got you covered. Though Amazon started this sale in 2015, it has since grown so much that other retailers offer similarly large-scale sales during Prime Day, meaning you have more ways to save. Some of those sales are running at Shopping reader favorite retailers like Wayfair, Walmart and Target. In our coverage of Prime Day sales at Amazon, we'll be noting top deals and highlighting comparable savings at other retailers to give you an idea of how each sale holds up against the competition. We’re going to be keeping this page updated from right now and through the end of the very last home and kitchen sale during Amazon Prime Day.

Prime Day home and kitchen sales from other retailers

In our in-depth look at the history and impact of Prime Day, several experts told us that, as a result of the exponential growth of Prime Day (which started in 2015), other major retailers have begun running their own sales during the sales event. “Quite frankly, it has completely altered the retail calendar,” explained CNBC’s Annie Palmer. While that usually happened in July, this year it’s happening right now.

Outside of those, retailers large and small are running likewise substantial sales right now to match up against Amazon’s Prime Day sale. Here are some of the most relevant ones to Shopping readers looking to save on home and kitchen items:

Amazon Prime Day 2020: home and kitchen sales

Our favorite deals right now

Furniture deals during Prime Day 2020

During Amazon Prime Day, you can save on everything from coffee tables and dining chairs to bed frames, TV stands and more. To help you find the best deals, we’ve rounded up the most notable furniture sales and deals below.

Top furniture deal to shop right now

Rating : 4.5-star average rating, more than 700 reviewers

: 4.5-star average rating, more than 700 reviewers Highlights: This lightweight and compact counter stool is 30 inches tall and can hold up to 200 pounds. It features a wood seat, steel frame and distressed metal finish for an industrial design. It also sports plastic footcaps to protect flooring.

Save on kitchen essentials

Amazon Prime Day is a great time to shop for kitchen items, including cutting boards, cookware, tools and more. If you’re looking to spruce up your kitchen or want to do some early holiday shopping, we’ve compiled the most notable kitchen sales and deals below.

Kitchen essentials brand deals

Top kitchen essentials deals to shop right now

Rating : 4.4-star average rating, more than 45 reviewers

: 4.4-star average rating, more than 45 reviewers Highlights: This steak knife set includes four four-and-a-half-inch serrated edge steak knives that are lightweight and feature a clean design. You’ll also receive the highly-rated Victorinox seven-and-a-half-inch santoku knife, as featured in our kitchen knives guide. It’s equipped with a stainless steel blade that’s great for slicing, mincing and dicing and it’s dish-washer safe.

Rating : 4.8-star average rating, more than 3,250 reviewers

: 4.8-star average rating, more than 3,250 reviewers Highlights: This Corelle set includes six 11-inch dinner plates for minimal and clean dinnerware. The plates are lightweight, made of triple-layer-glass for durability and dishwasher and microwave safe. This deal puts the dinner plate set at its lowest price ever.

Save on kitchen appliances

While you peruse the above cookware, Amazon Prime Day also offers slashed prices on kitchen appliances from air fryers and Instant Pots to smart ovens, blenders and coffee makers. If you’re in the market for a new rice cooker, microwave or toaster, check out the noteworthy kitchen appliances we’ve compiled.

Top kitchen appliance deals to shop right now

Rating : 4.3-star average rating, more than 200 reviewers

: 4.3-star average rating, more than 200 reviewers Highlights: This compact electric grill features smoke-shield technology and is great for cooking indoors. It also includes non-stick cooking plates, five-temperature settings and extra-large heating elements for dispersed and consistent heating. This deal puts the grill at its lowest price ever.

Rating : 4.7-star average rating, more than 17,800 reviewers

: 4.7-star average rating, more than 17,800 reviewers Highlights: This 3-quart Instant Pot can be used as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer and more. It can feed up to two people and is great for making side dishes. This is the lowest price this Instant Pot has ever been.

Save on home appliances

Amazon Prime Day is also a great time to save on fans, air purifiers, vacuums and more. To find the best home appliance deals, check out our roundup of items below.

Top home appliance deals to shop right now

Rating : 4.5-star average rating, more than 5,550 reviewers

: 4.5-star average rating, more than 5,550 reviewers Highlights: This upright vacuum is Shark’s original and full-sized Powered Lift-Away vacuum. It features a detachable pod for cleaning hard-to-reach places, as well as anti-allergen technology and a HEPA filter that traps over 99.99 percent of dust and allergens. This is the lowest price this vacuum has ever been.

Rating : 4.3-star average rating, more than 20 reviewers

: 4.3-star average rating, more than 20 reviewers Highlights: Roomba vacuums are popular among NBC News Shopping and this model features a three-stage cleaning system and auto-adjust its cleaning head with multi-surface brushes for cleaning carpet or hard floors. For convenience, you can schedule it to clean your home through the iRobot Home app or voice controls via Google Assistant or Alexa. Plus, it includes smart sensors for dirt detection and more effective cleaning and can run for up to 90 minutes when charged.

