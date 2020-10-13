Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
Amazon Prime Day 2020 is live and there are thousands of discounted items to shop for your home and kitchen from cookware and kitchen appliances to furniture and home goods. To help you navigate the best sales and deals during the big two-day sales event, we’ve gathered the best options right now, including Instant Pots, vacuums, air fryers and more. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your work-from-home station or elevate your kitchen, we’ve got you covered. Though Amazon started this sale in 2015, it has since grown so much that other retailers offer similarly large-scale sales during Prime Day, meaning you have more ways to save. Some of those sales are running at Shopping reader favorite retailers like Wayfair, Walmart and Target. In our coverage of Prime Day sales at Amazon, we'll be noting top deals and highlighting comparable savings at other retailers to give you an idea of how each sale holds up against the competition. We’re going to be keeping this page updated from right now and through the end of the very last home and kitchen sale during Amazon Prime Day.
Prime Day home and kitchen sales from other retailers
In our in-depth look at the history and impact of Prime Day, several experts told us that, as a result of the exponential growth of Prime Day (which started in 2015), other major retailers have begun running their own sales during the sales event. “Quite frankly, it has completely altered the retail calendar,” explained CNBC’s Annie Palmer. While that usually happened in July, this year it’s happening right now.
- In our guide to Walmart’s sales during Prime Day, we found some of the best deals in the retailer’s Save Big Sale event.
- In our guide to Wayfair’s sales during Prime Day, for example, we found some of the best deals in the retailer’s October sales.
- And in our guide to Target’s sales during Prime Day, we found some of the best deals in the retailer’s Deal Days sales.
Outside of those, retailers large and small are running likewise substantial sales right now to match up against Amazon’s Prime Day sale. Here are some of the most relevant ones to Shopping readers looking to save on home and kitchen items:
- Best Buy: Save on Dyson products, TVs and more
- Bed Bath and Beyond: Save on select small appliances, cookware and food organizers
- Bloomingdales: Up to 60 percent off select cookware, small appliances and more
- Crate & Barrel: Up to 20 percent off dining seating, plus save on cookware, coffee makers and more
- The Home Depot: Up to 50 percent off select interior furniture, decor and kitchenware
- Macy’s: Save on home and kitchen items
- Target: Save on home electronics, decor and tech during Target’s Deal Days sales event
- Walmart: Save on furniture, kitchen and dining items and more during Walmart’s Big Save sales event
- Wayfair: Up to 70 percent off during the Wayfair Clearance Sale
- Overstock: Extra 15 percent off select kitchen and dining during Overstock’s Anniversary Sale
Amazon Prime Day 2020: home and kitchen sales
Our favorite deals right now
20 percent off the Inofia 30 Pints Dehumidifiers for Home Basements
- 33 percent off the eufy by Anker BoostIQ 30C MAX Robot Vacuum
- 40 percent off the Fasta Pasta Microwave Pasta Cooker
- 33 percent off the Instant Pot Duo Crisp Pressure Cooker
- 34 percent off the T-fal Ultimate Hard Anodized Nonstick 14-Piece Cookware Set
- 46 percent off the Hasegawa Ladders Step Ladder
- 10 percent off Tuft & Needle Original Queen Adaptive Foam Mattress
Furniture deals during Prime Day 2020
During Amazon Prime Day, you can save on everything from coffee tables and dining chairs to bed frames, TV stands and more. To help you find the best deals, we’ve rounded up the most notable furniture sales and deals below.
Furniture sales
- 62 percent off Bush Furniture Universal 5 Shelf Bookcase
- 71 percent off Ameriwood Home Carson TV Stand
- 76 percent off Armen Living Cassie Dining Chair
- 20 percent off mattresses from from Tuft and Needle, Nod and Simmons
Top furniture deal to shop right now
Novogratz DHP Fusion Metal Backless Bar Stool Set of two
- Rating: 4.5-star average rating, more than 700 reviewers
- Highlights: This lightweight and compact counter stool is 30 inches tall and can hold up to 200 pounds. It features a wood seat, steel frame and distressed metal finish for an industrial design. It also sports plastic footcaps to protect flooring.
Save on kitchen essentials
Amazon Prime Day is a great time to shop for kitchen items, including cutting boards, cookware, tools and more. If you’re looking to spruce up your kitchen or want to do some early holiday shopping, we’ve compiled the most notable kitchen sales and deals below.
Kitchen essentials sales
- Up to 55 percent off select Victorinox Swiss Army Cutlery
- Up to 40 percent off kitchen essentials
Kitchen essentials brand deals
- Aerogarden: 40 percent off AeroGarden White Harvest Indoor Hydroponic Garden
- Barfly: 37 percent off Barfly M36001 17-oz Cocktail Shaker
- Chicago Cutlery: 33 percent off Chicago Cutlery Malden 16-Piece Knife Block Set
- Contigo: 32 percent off Contigo Autoseal 10-oz Travel Mug
- Gorilla Grip: 70 percent off Gorilla Grip Original Oversized Cutting Board
- John Boos: 28 percent off John Boos 24-Inch Cutting Board
- OSTBA: 32 perfect off OSTBA Meat Slicer Electric Deli Food Slicer
- Wüsthof: 59 percent off Wüsthof Gourmet 7-Piece Traveler's Set
- ZWILLING J.A. Henckels: 56 percent off Zwilling J.A. Henckels 10-Piece Spirit Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set
Top kitchen essentials deals to shop right now
Victorinox Swiss Army 4-Piece Steak Knife Set and Santoku Knife
- Rating: 4.4-star average rating, more than 45 reviewers
- Highlights: This steak knife set includes four four-and-a-half-inch serrated edge steak knives that are lightweight and feature a clean design. You’ll also receive the highly-rated Victorinox seven-and-a-half-inch santoku knife, as featured in our kitchen knives guide. It’s equipped with a stainless steel blade that’s great for slicing, mincing and dicing and it’s dish-washer safe.
Corelle Chip Resistant Extra Large Dinner Plate 6-Piece Set
- Rating: 4.8-star average rating, more than 3,250 reviewers
- Highlights: This Corelle set includes six 11-inch dinner plates for minimal and clean dinnerware. The plates are lightweight, made of triple-layer-glass for durability and dishwasher and microwave safe. This deal puts the dinner plate set at its lowest price ever.
Save on kitchen appliances
While you peruse the above cookware, Amazon Prime Day also offers slashed prices on kitchen appliances from air fryers and Instant Pots to smart ovens, blenders and coffee makers. If you’re in the market for a new rice cooker, microwave or toaster, check out the noteworthy kitchen appliances we’ve compiled.
Kitchen appliance sales
- Up to 50 percent off Instant Pot products
Kitchen appliance brand deals
- Le Creuset: 43 percent off Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Rectangular Skinny Griddle
Top kitchen appliance deals to shop right now
T-fal TG403D52 Compact Smokeless Indoor Sear Capability Electric Grill
- Rating: 4.3-star average rating, more than 200 reviewers
- Highlights: This compact electric grill features smoke-shield technology and is great for cooking indoors. It also includes non-stick cooking plates, five-temperature settings and extra-large heating elements for dispersed and consistent heating. This deal puts the grill at its lowest price ever.
Instant Pot Ultra Mini Multi-Use Pressure Cooker
- Rating: 4.7-star average rating, more than 17,800 reviewers
- Highlights: This 3-quart Instant Pot can be used as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer and more. It can feed up to two people and is great for making side dishes. This is the lowest price this Instant Pot has ever been.
Save on home appliances
Amazon Prime Day is also a great time to save on fans, air purifiers, vacuums and more. To find the best home appliance deals, check out our roundup of items below.
Home appliance sales
- Up to 33 percent off iRobot Roomba Vacuums
- Up to 35 percent off Bissell Floorcare
- Up to 44 percent off Shark Vacuums
- Up to 35 percent off smart home products from Moen, Leviton, Samsung and more
Home appliance brand deals
- Samsung: 40 percent off Samsung AirDresser Cabinet Steamer
- JBL: 30 percent off JBL Boombox Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
- Toshiba: $150 off Toshiba 55-inch 4K Fire TV Edition Smart TV
Top home appliance deals to shop right now
Shark Rotator Powered Lift-Away TruePet Upright Vacuum
- Rating: 4.5-star average rating, more than 5,550 reviewers
- Highlights: This upright vacuum is Shark’s original and full-sized Powered Lift-Away vacuum. It features a detachable pod for cleaning hard-to-reach places, as well as anti-allergen technology and a HEPA filter that traps over 99.99 percent of dust and allergens. This is the lowest price this vacuum has ever been.
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum
- Rating: 4.3-star average rating, more than 20 reviewers
- Highlights: Roomba vacuums are popular among NBC News Shopping and this model features a three-stage cleaning system and auto-adjust its cleaning head with multi-surface brushes for cleaning carpet or hard floors. For convenience, you can schedule it to clean your home through the iRobot Home app or voice controls via Google Assistant or Alexa. Plus, it includes smart sensors for dirt detection and more effective cleaning and can run for up to 90 minutes when charged.
