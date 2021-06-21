The best Amazon Prime Day tech deals of 2021

Our editors independently selected these deals and products because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we make a commission on your purchases. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is finally here. During the Prime Day sales event, Prime members can take advantage of sitewide savings in categories ranging from tech and kitchenware to clothing and skin care. Amazon created the annual event in 2015 — and after six years, it’s grown so big that several other retailers are now hosting their own counter deals, including Target, Walmart, Wayfair, Kohl’s, Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond — as well as smaller brands like Our Place — as experts explained in our in-depth look at the history and impact of Prime Day.

To help you make the most of the fleeting shopping holiday, we compiled some of the best Prime Day deals live right now on Amazon, plus highlighted notable deals from counter sales happening at other retailers. To ensure the quality of these sales, we’re checking deal prices against price trackers like CamelCamelCamel, Honey and others.

Best Prime Day tech sales on Amazon

Amazon devices

Smart home

Audio

Computers, laptops and accessories

General electronics

Best Prime Day tech sales at other retailers

Best Prime Day deals to shop now

Best Prime Day TV deals

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from 3,174 reviews on Amazon

84.6 actual inches, full array LED for local dimming, built-in Google TV

Tech expert Whitson Gordon calls the next model up from this TV the best TV right now. While that one isn't on sale right now, its kin is, boasting many of the same features as the 950H.

Lowest price since November 2019, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from 634,658 reviews on Amazon

Alexa voice control, access to 500,000 movies and shows and Climate Pledge friendly

You can use your handy Fire TV Stick to control your TV — Netflix, HBO Max and Prime Video and other streaming services are all supported — and stream sound via Dolby Atmos. Amazon also offers three Fire TV Stick bundles: Accessory Essentials, Ethernet Adaptor and Luna Controller.

Best Prime Day deals on laptops and computers

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from 6,582 reviews on Amazon

Comes with built-in virus protection, includes storage for online access and runs on Chrome OS

The Acer Chromebook has a 360-degree convertible mode that lets you easily share or display your screen without the keyboard getting in the way. According to the brand, the battery life lasts for up to 15 hours and it's lightweight enough to be comfortably transported.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from 165 reviews on Amazon

Wi-Fi 6 and 11th Generation Intel Core i7 processor

From its solid-state drive to its stylish and highly functional touchscreen display, this all-in-one desktop from Dell should easily cover your every day and work needs.

Best Prime Day tablet deals

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.5-star average rating from 6,614 reviews on Amazon

10.3-inch display, octa-core processor, 8MP rear-facing camera

While it's not an iPad, which some consider to be the only tablet worth buying, this Lenovo model is a strong alternative option (for the price). It won't hand over all the bells and whistles but is strong enough to handle everyday needs and include a kids suite of options if that's what you're considering doing with it.

Lowest price since May 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from 98,994 reviews on Amazon

Alexa compatibility, 8-inch display screen and 12 hours of battery life

You can stream shows, get lost in a blackhole of TikTok videos and check your email and social media accounts while on the go with this handy device. Amazon’s latest Fire tablet is available in four colors — Black, Plum, Twilight Blue and White — and two sizes: 32 GB and 64 GB.

Best Prime Day speaker deals

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from 8,073 reviews on Amazon

360-degree output and up to 16 hours of playback

With IPX4 water resistance and the ability to pair two Revolve+ units, these Bose speakers check off some of the most coveted features you want to find in your portable speaker — learn more in our guide to portable speakers.

Best Prime Day headphone deals

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.5-star average rating from 21,108 reviews on Amazon

11 levels of active noise cancellation, access to voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant and up to 20 hours of nonstop music

One of the best noise cancelling headphones to shop, the Bose 700’s active noise cancellation can be adjusted using the Bose app, so you can alleviate any discomfort. According to tech expert Whitson Gordon, these headphones also sport balanced sound quality and a comfortable fit.

Lowest price since May, according to CamelCamelCamel

3.9-star average rating from 2,212 reviews on Amazon

Up to 15 hours of battery life, plus a 15-minute charge equates to 2 hours of use

You can sport these sweat-resistant, active noise cancellation (ANC) earbuds while you’re exercising, working from home or commuting to the office as the return to normal continues. The Echo Buds are available in two colors — Black and White — and you have the option to select either a wireless charging case or a wired charging case.

