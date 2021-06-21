The best Amazon Prime Day tech deals of 2021

Our editors independently selected these deals and products because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we make a commission on your purchases. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
Amazon Prime Day 2021 is finally here. During the Prime Day sales event, Prime members can take advantage of sitewide savings in categories ranging from tech and kitchenware to clothing and skin care. Amazon created the annual event in 2015 — and after six years, it’s grown so big that several other retailers are now hosting their own counter deals, including Target, Walmart, Wayfair, Kohl’s, Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond — as well as smaller brands like Our Place — as experts explained in our in-depth look at the history and impact of Prime Day.
To help you make the most of the fleeting shopping holiday, we compiled some of the best Prime Day deals live right now on Amazon, plus highlighted notable deals from counter sales happening at other retailers. To ensure the quality of these sales, we’re checking deal prices against price trackers like CamelCamelCamel, Honey and others.
Best Prime Day tech sales on Amazon
Amazon devices
- Up to 70 percent off Echo devices
- Up to 50 percent off Fire TV devices and save hundreds on Smart Fire TVs
- Up to $90 off Amazon Fire tablet devices
- Up to $80 off Amazon Kindle devices
Smart home
- Up to 50 percent off smart home security, appliances and Wi-Fi from Amazon
- Up to 32 percent off smart security devices from Eufy
- Up to 30 percent off smart home devices from D-Link, TP-Link, Kasa and more
Audio
- Up to 47 percent off headphones from Jabra and BlueParrot
- Up to 31 percent off Anker projectors and speakers
- 23 percent off HyperX Cloud Alpha S PC Gaming Headset
Computers, laptops and accessories
- Up to 54 percent off gaming components and accessories
- Up to 40 percent off laptops, monitors and computer accessories from Samsung, BenQ, LG and more
- Up to 20 percent off gaming monitors and laptops from ASUS, Samsung, Acer and more
General electronics
- Up to 39 percent off portable chargers and accessories from Anker
- 30 percent off PhoneSoap UV-C sanitizers
Best Prime Day tech sales at other retailers
- Best Buy: Hundreds in sales across appliances, TVs, gaming devices and more
- Target: Up to 30 percent off electronics
- Walmart: Hundreds off across TVs, computers, handhelds and more
- Wayfair: Up to hundreds off electronics
Best Prime Day deals to shop now
Best Prime Day TV deals
Sony X900H 85-inch Ultra HD Smart LED TV
- Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.6-star average rating from 3,174 reviews on Amazon
- 84.6 actual inches, full array LED for local dimming, built-in Google TV
Tech expert Whitson Gordon calls the next model up from this TV the best TV right now. While that one isn't on sale right now, its kin is, boasting many of the same features as the 950H.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
- Lowest price since November 2019, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.7-star average rating from 634,658 reviews on Amazon
- Alexa voice control, access to 500,000 movies and shows and Climate Pledge friendly
You can use your handy Fire TV Stick to control your TV — Netflix, HBO Max and Prime Video and other streaming services are all supported — and stream sound via Dolby Atmos. Amazon also offers three Fire TV Stick bundles: Accessory Essentials, Ethernet Adaptor and Luna Controller.
Best Prime Day deals on laptops and computers
Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop
- Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.6-star average rating from 6,582 reviews on Amazon
- Comes with built-in virus protection, includes storage for online access and runs on Chrome OS
The Acer Chromebook has a 360-degree convertible mode that lets you easily share or display your screen without the keyboard getting in the way. According to the brand, the battery life lasts for up to 15 hours and it's lightweight enough to be comfortably transported.
Dell Inspiron 7700 Core i7 Desktop with 27-inch FHD Infinity Touch Display (Latest model)
- Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.7-star average rating from 165 reviews on Amazon
- Wi-Fi 6 and 11th Generation Intel Core i7 processor
From its solid-state drive to its stylish and highly functional touchscreen display, this all-in-one desktop from Dell should easily cover your every day and work needs.
Best Prime Day tablet deals
Lenovo Tab M10 Plus
- Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.5-star average rating from 6,614 reviews on Amazon
- 10.3-inch display, octa-core processor, 8MP rear-facing camera
While it's not an iPad, which some consider to be the only tablet worth buying, this Lenovo model is a strong alternative option (for the price). It won't hand over all the bells and whistles but is strong enough to handle everyday needs and include a kids suite of options if that's what you're considering doing with it.
Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet
- Lowest price since May 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.6-star average rating from 98,994 reviews on Amazon
- Alexa compatibility, 8-inch display screen and 12 hours of battery life
You can stream shows, get lost in a blackhole of TikTok videos and check your email and social media accounts while on the go with this handy device. Amazon’s latest Fire tablet is available in four colors — Black, Plum, Twilight Blue and White — and two sizes: 32 GB and 64 GB.
Best Prime Day speaker deals
Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Portable Speaker
- Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.7-star average rating from 8,073 reviews on Amazon
- 360-degree output and up to 16 hours of playback
With IPX4 water resistance and the ability to pair two Revolve+ units, these Bose speakers check off some of the most coveted features you want to find in your portable speaker — learn more in our guide to portable speakers.
Best Prime Day headphone deals
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700
- Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.5-star average rating from 21,108 reviews on Amazon
- 11 levels of active noise cancellation, access to voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant and up to 20 hours of nonstop music
One of the best noise cancelling headphones to shop, the Bose 700’s active noise cancellation can be adjusted using the Bose app, so you can alleviate any discomfort. According to tech expert Whitson Gordon, these headphones also sport balanced sound quality and a comfortable fit.
Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Generation)
- Lowest price since May, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 3.9-star average rating from 2,212 reviews on Amazon
- Up to 15 hours of battery life, plus a 15-minute charge equates to 2 hours of use
You can sport these sweat-resistant, active noise cancellation (ANC) earbuds while you’re exercising, working from home or commuting to the office as the return to normal continues. The Echo Buds are available in two colors — Black and White — and you have the option to select either a wireless charging case or a wired charging case.
More deals and sales to shop during Prime Day 2021
- Up to 50 percent off Instant Pot cookware
- Up to 40 percent off Dash kitchen appliances
- Up to 40 percent off air purifiers from Bissell and Blue Air
- Up to 40 percent off select Circuit Fitness rowing machines and exercise bikes
- Up to 30 percent off skin care tools at Target
- Up to 30 percent off DEWALT tools
- Up to 25 percent off select Tineco vacuums and floor washers at Walmart
- Up to $100 off select tools at Home Depot
- $200 off the Echelon Connect Sport Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike at Walmart
