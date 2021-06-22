Our editors independently selected these deals and products because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we make a commission on your purchases. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is finally here — and with them ample tech deals on major devices, including TVs. During the Prime Day sales event, Prime members can take advantage of sitewide savings in categories ranging from tech and kitchenware to clothing and skin care. Amazon created the annual event in 2015 — and after six years, it’s grown so big that several other retailers are now hosting their own counter deals, including Target, Walmart and Wayfair. Tech traditionally makes up a lot of the markdowns you’ll see during Prime Day, including smartwatches, headphones and more — you can see the bestselling products during Prime Days past in our reported history of the sales event. This Prime Day, among the best deals are on Apple AirPods and Amazon devices.

If you’re searching for a new TV to watch movies or shows, several retailers are also offering notable discounts on them from brands like Toshiba, Samsung and Sony. The latter two are among the best TV brands, according to tech expert Whitson Gordon. Samsung TVs are particularly well equipped for bright rooms because of their color performance and ones from Sony offer smoother motion for movies and sports, according to Gordon.

When shopping for a smart TV, which make up all of the best Prime Day deals right now, you should consider the following:

Screen size : For one that’s optimal, you can measure the amount of inches between where you’re sitting and your screen and dividing it by two.

: For one that’s optimal, you can measure the amount of inches between where you’re sitting and your screen and dividing it by two. Resolution : While high definition used to cap at 1080 pixels, now 4K should be sharp enough for most TVs and 8K is steep in price to be worth it, Gordon argued.

: While high definition used to cap at 1080 pixels, now 4K should be sharp enough for most TVs and 8K is steep in price to be worth it, Gordon argued. HDR : This feature stands for high dynamic range and offers much more contrast between colors on the screen.

: This feature stands for high dynamic range and offers much more contrast between colors on the screen. LED or OLED : For lights on the panels, LED tends to be more affordable while OLED helps darker colors look especially dark for a “noticeable” difference between them, Gordon said.

: For lights on the panels, LED tends to be more affordable while OLED helps darker colors look especially dark for a “noticeable” difference between them, Gordon said. Smart TV platform: Look at what apps work with which TVs — Roku TVs stand out because of its ease-of-use while Fire TVs are “generally decent” as standalone streaming boxes, according to Gordon.

To help you make the most of the short shopping holiday, we compiled a few of the best TV Prime Day deals on Amazon, plus highlighted relevant deals from other retailers. To ensure the quality of these sales, we’re checking deal prices against price trackers like CamelCamelCamel, Honey and others.

Best Prime Day TV sales on Amazon

Best Prime Day sales at other retailers

Best Prime Day TV deals

Best smart TV deals

Lowest price since November 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from 1,688 reviews on Amazon

Built-in Alexa and Quantum Dots for bright scenes

Notably, this Samsung smart TV features an art mode, which displays artwork when you’re not watching something on the screen — you can even set up a motion sensor to showcase a painting whenever you walk into the room. It features an LED display and a full HD resolution.

Lowest price since April, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from 10,612 reviews on Amazon

Voice remote with Alexa and 720p resolution

Featuring built-in Fire TV, this model merges live TV and streaming content into one home screen.

Lowest price since December 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from 37,895 reviews on Amazon

HD resolution, 720p picture quality and voice remote with Alexa

This model also lets you choose between live TV (an HD antenna is required) and streaming content from Netflix, Hulu and more on one home screen. It’s slightly larger than the preceding TV.

Lowest price since December 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from 17,058 reviews on Amazon

Full HD 1080p resolution

As with other Toshiba models, this smart TV allows for both live TV (you will need an HD antenna) and content from Netflix, Hulu and more. But it also offers a higher resolution than the aforementioned TVs for more clearer images.

Best smart 4K TV deals

Lowest price since January, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from 1,831 reviews on Amazon

Works with Alexa when combined with an Alexa-enabled device

For smaller spaces, this TV offers less screen size but 4K UHD, which is designed for more lifelike images.

Lowest price since December, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from 8,256 reviews on Amazon

Voice control with Alexa and LED display

This Toshiba TV lets you watch HDR movies and shows along with live TV and what’s streaming on Netflix, Hulu and more.

Lowest price since May, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from 395 reviews on Amazon

Built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast

While this TV is branded as Android, Apple users can actually connect any iOS device to it to cast movies, shows or even photos right from your phone.

Lowest price since October, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.8-star average rating from 1,121 reviews on Amazon

Works with Alexa and Google Assistant

This 4K TV boasts an OLED display for more contrasts between colors and a game mode designed gamers a much more responsive experience, according to the brand. With AirPlay 2 support, iPhone owners can stream content from their devices more easily on the screen.

Most high-priced TV deals that Shopping readers have bought during Prime Day

More TV deals to shop during Prime Day 2021

