Amazon Prime Day 2021 is finally here — and with them ample tech deals on major devices, including TVs. During the Prime Day sales event, Prime members can take advantage of sitewide savings in categories ranging from tech and kitchenware to clothing and skin care. Amazon created the annual event in 2015 — and after six years, it’s grown so big that several other retailers are now hosting their own counter deals, including Target, Walmart and Wayfair. Tech traditionally makes up a lot of the markdowns you’ll see during Prime Day, including smartwatches, headphones and more — you can see the bestselling products during Prime Days past in our reported history of the sales event. This Prime Day, among the best deals are on Apple AirPods and Amazon devices.
If you’re searching for a new TV to watch movies or shows, several retailers are also offering notable discounts on them from brands like Toshiba, Samsung and Sony. The latter two are among the best TV brands, according to tech expert Whitson Gordon. Samsung TVs are particularly well equipped for bright rooms because of their color performance and ones from Sony offer smoother motion for movies and sports, according to Gordon.
When shopping for a smart TV, which make up all of the best Prime Day deals right now, you should consider the following:
- Screen size: For one that’s optimal, you can measure the amount of inches between where you’re sitting and your screen and dividing it by two.
- Resolution: While high definition used to cap at 1080 pixels, now 4K should be sharp enough for most TVs and 8K is steep in price to be worth it, Gordon argued.
- HDR: This feature stands for high dynamic range and offers much more contrast between colors on the screen.
- LED or OLED: For lights on the panels, LED tends to be more affordable while OLED helps darker colors look especially dark for a “noticeable” difference between them, Gordon said.
- Smart TV platform: Look at what apps work with which TVs — Roku TVs stand out because of its ease-of-use while Fire TVs are “generally decent” as standalone streaming boxes, according to Gordon.
To help you make the most of the short shopping holiday, we compiled a few of the best TV Prime Day deals on Amazon, plus highlighted relevant deals from other retailers. To ensure the quality of these sales, we’re checking deal prices against price trackers like CamelCamelCamel, Honey and others.
Best Prime Day TV sales on Amazon
- Up to 19 percent off on select Sony TVs 65-inches and above
- 20 percent off select Samsung TVs under $500
- Up to 20 percent off Samsung Lifestyle TVs
- Save on Toshiba TVs
Best Prime Day sales at other retailers
- Best Buy: Up to $1,000 off TVs
- P.C. Richard & Son: Save on LG and 4K smart TVs
- Target: Save on TVs during the Deal Days sales event
- Walmart: Up to 40 percent off tech, including TVs
Best Prime Day TV deals
Best smart TV deals
Samsung 32-inch Class Frame QLED LS03 Series Smart TV
- Lowest price since November 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.6-star average rating from 1,688 reviews on Amazon
- Built-in Alexa and Quantum Dots for bright scenes
Notably, this Samsung smart TV features an art mode, which displays artwork when you’re not watching something on the screen — you can even set up a motion sensor to showcase a painting whenever you walk into the room. It features an LED display and a full HD resolution.
Insignia NS-24DF310NA21 24-inch Smart HD TV
- Lowest price since April, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.6-star average rating from 10,612 reviews on Amazon
- Voice remote with Alexa and 720p resolution
Featuring built-in Fire TV, this model merges live TV and streaming content into one home screen.
Insignia NS-32DF310NA19 32-inch Smart HD TV
- Lowest price since December 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.7-star average rating from 37,895 reviews on Amazon
- HD resolution, 720p picture quality and voice remote with Alexa
This model also lets you choose between live TV (an HD antenna is required) and streaming content from Netflix, Hulu and more on one home screen. It’s slightly larger than the preceding TV.
Toshiba 43LF421U21 43-inch Smart HD 1080p TV
- Lowest price since December 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.7-star average rating from 17,058 reviews on Amazon
- Full HD 1080p resolution
As with other Toshiba models, this smart TV allows for both live TV (you will need an HD antenna) and content from Netflix, Hulu and more. But it also offers a higher resolution than the aforementioned TVs for more clearer images.
Best smart 4K TV deals
Samsung QN32Q50RAFXZA Flat 32-Inch QLED 4K 32Q50 Series Smart TV
- Lowest price since January, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.7-star average rating from 1,831 reviews on Amazon
- Works with Alexa when combined with an Alexa-enabled device
For smaller spaces, this TV offers less screen size but 4K UHD, which is designed for more lifelike images.
Toshiba 50LF621U21 43-Inch Smart 4K UHD with Dolby Vision Fire TV
- Lowest price since December, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.6-star average rating from 8,256 reviews on Amazon
- Voice control with Alexa and LED display
This Toshiba TV lets you watch HDR movies and shows along with live TV and what’s streaming on Netflix, Hulu and more.
TCL 43-inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Android TV
- Lowest price since May, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.6-star average rating from 395 reviews on Amazon
- Built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast
While this TV is branded as Android, Apple users can actually connect any iOS device to it to cast movies, shows or even photos right from your phone.
Sony A8H 55-inch BRAVIA OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
- Lowest price since October, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.8-star average rating from 1,121 reviews on Amazon
- Works with Alexa and Google Assistant
This 4K TV boasts an OLED display for more contrasts between colors and a game mode designed gamers a much more responsive experience, according to the brand. With AirPlay 2 support, iPhone owners can stream content from their devices more easily on the screen.
Most high-priced TV deals that Shopping readers have bought during Prime Day
- Save $301 on the Samsung 85-Inch Class QLED Q60T Series 4K UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV
- Save $52 on the Sony X80J 55 Inch TV 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV
- Save $122 on the Samsung 32-inch Class Frame QLED LS03 Series Smart TV (the only one of the models mentioned above)
More TV deals to shop during Prime Day 2021
- Save $300 on the Vizio 55-Inch Class OLED 4K UHD SmartCast TV at Best Buy
- Save $150 on the Sony 50-Inch Class X80J Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV at Best Buy
- Save $50 on the Hisense 40-Inch Class FHD Roku Smart LED TV at Walmart
- Save $81 on the TCL 32-Inch Class 3-Series HD LED Roku Smart TV at Walmart
- Save $100 on the Element 65-Inch 4K UHD Roku TV at Target
- Save $30 on the VIZIO D-Series 32-Inch Class HD LED Smart TV at Target
