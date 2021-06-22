Our editors independently selected these deals and products because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we make a commission on your purchases. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is finally here. During the Prime Day sales event, Prime members can take advantage of sitewide savings in categories ranging from tech and kitchenware to clothing and skin care. Amazon created the annual event in 2015 — and after six years, it’s grown so big that several other retailers are now hosting their own counter deals, including Target, Walmart, Wayfair, Kohl’s, Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond. If you’re looking to treat your house to a deep clean or save on a useful gift for wedding season, several of these retailers are offering notable discounts on vacuums and floor care from popular brands like Dyson, iRobot, Shark and more.) To help you make the most of the fleeting shopping holiday, we compiled some of the best vacuum Prime Day deals on Amazon, plus highlighted notable deals from counter sales happening at other retailers. To ensure the quality of these sales, we’re checking deal prices against price trackers like CamelCamelCamel, Honey and others.

Best vacuum Prime Day deals

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel (the lightning sale price)

4.6-star average rating from 6,039 reviews on Amazon

Light weight and cord-free

With a V8 motor for powerful suction, this stick vacuum offers up to 40 minutes of fade-free power for deep-cleaning across different floor types.

Lowest price since March, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from 6,041 reviews on Amazon

Smart mapping lets you schedule by room through iRobot app and smart assistance

This Roomba takes hands-free cleaning to the next level with the automatic dirt disposal — it empties itself for up to 60 days.

Lowest price since December 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.4-star average rating from 224 reviews on Amazon

Multi-surface cleaning and home mapping

This bagless, self-emptying vacuum holds up to 45 days worth of debris and can target specific rooms through phone and voice activation.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.5-star average rating from 43,835 reviews on Amazon

Compact size and comes with cleaning tool as well as solution

Whether it’s a mess from pets, kids or high-traffic areas, this lightweight carpet cleaner won’t just powerfully remove stains but also offers faster drying.

Lowest price since March, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.3-star average rating from 7,692 reviews on Amazon

Lightweight at 10 pounds, pet turbo brush and LED lights for better visibility

You can clean all types of flooring throughout your house with this upright vacuum’s five settings.

Lowest price since December 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from 6,728 reviews on Amazon

HEPA filter and noise reduction

The self-cleaning brushroll continuously removes pet and long hairs while the dual brushroll system deep-cleans carpets.

Lowest price since November 2020, according to CameCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from 242 reviews on Amazon

60-minute battery life and weighs just six pounds

Attack dust and dirt with the Turbo Action Brush that rotates 3,700 times a minute with a 180-degree swivel while the five-step filtration system traps 99.99 percent of allergens.

Lowest price since November 2020, according to CameCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from 2,317 reviews on Amazon

Automatic cord rewind and hands-free emptying

Not only does part of every purchase go toward the BISSELL Pet Foundation (up to a maximum donation of $1,000,000 per year), which helps to save homeless pets according to Bissell, but for animal lovers, this upright vacuum has a Smart Seal Allergen System with optional Febreze filter and tangle-free brush roll to compat shedding.

Lowest price since October 2020, according to CameCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from 8,706 reviews on Amazon

HEPA filter and XL canister capacity

The anti-allergen complete seal HEPA filter system captures up to 99.9 percent of dust and allergens while the pet multi-tool helps get stubborn hair from hard-to-reach places.

Lowest price since December 2020, according to CameCamelCamel

4.4-star average rating from 1,613 reviews on Amazon

Cordless and portable with a 4-foot flexible hose

Clean steps, cars, hard surfaces and upholstery with this compact handheld vacuum that comes with a pet brush, three-stage filtration system and quick charging base.

Best Prime Day vacuum sales on Amazon

Up to 72 percent off Dyson

Dyson Up to 55 percent off Hoover

Hoover Up to 50 percent off Black+Decker

Black+Decker Up to 47 percent off Shark

Shark Up to 38 percent off iRobot

Best vacuum Prime Day vacuum sales at other retailers

Bed Bath and Beyond : Up to 33 percent off on Shark, Bissell, Dyson and more

: Up to on Shark, Bissell, Dyson and more Best Buy : Up to 55 percent off floor care

: Up to floor care Home Depot : Up to 20 percent off iRobot Vacuum Cleaners

: Up to iRobot Vacuum Cleaners Target : Up to 40 percent off floor care

: Up to floor care Tineco: Up to 30 percent off floor washers and stick vacuums

More vacuum deals and sales to shop during Prime Day 2021

