Amazon Prime Day 2021 is finally here. During the Prime Day sales event, Prime members can take advantage of sitewide savings in categories ranging from tech and kitchenware to clothing and skin care. Amazon created the annual event in 2015 — and after six years, it’s grown so big that several other retailers are now hosting their own counter deals, including Target, Walmart, Wayfair, Kohl’s, Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond. If you’re looking to treat your house to a deep clean or save on a useful gift for wedding season, several of these retailers are offering notable discounts on vacuums and floor care from popular brands like Dyson, iRobot, Shark and more.) To help you make the most of the fleeting shopping holiday, we compiled some of the best vacuum Prime Day deals on Amazon, plus highlighted notable deals from counter sales happening at other retailers. To ensure the quality of these sales, we’re checking deal prices against price trackers like CamelCamelCamel, Honey and others.
Best vacuum Prime Day deals
Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum
- Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel (the lightning sale price)
- 4.6-star average rating from 6,039 reviews on Amazon
- Light weight and cord-free
With a V8 motor for powerful suction, this stick vacuum offers up to 40 minutes of fade-free power for deep-cleaning across different floor types.
iRobot Roomba i6+
- Lowest price since March, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.6-star average rating from 6,041 reviews on Amazon
- Smart mapping lets you schedule by room through iRobot app and smart assistance
This Roomba takes hands-free cleaning to the next level with the automatic dirt disposal — it empties itself for up to 60 days.
Shark IQ Robot Vacuum
- Lowest price since December 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.4-star average rating from 224 reviews on Amazon
- Multi-surface cleaning and home mapping
This bagless, self-emptying vacuum holds up to 45 days worth of debris and can target specific rooms through phone and voice activation.
Hoover PowerDash Pet Compact Carpet Cleaner
- Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.5-star average rating from 43,835 reviews on Amazon
- Compact size and comes with cleaning tool as well as solution
Whether it’s a mess from pets, kids or high-traffic areas, this lightweight carpet cleaner won’t just powerfully remove stains but also offers faster drying.
Eureka PowerSpeed Turbo Spotlight Vacuum
- Lowest price since March, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.3-star average rating from 7,692 reviews on Amazon
- Lightweight at 10 pounds, pet turbo brush and LED lights for better visibility
You can clean all types of flooring throughout your house with this upright vacuum’s five settings.
Shark APEX AZ1002 DuoClean
- Lowest price since December 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.6-star average rating from 6,728 reviews on Amazon
- HEPA filter and noise reduction
The self-cleaning brushroll continuously removes pet and long hairs while the dual brushroll system deep-cleans carpets.
Samsung Jet 75 Stick Cordless Lightweight Vacuum Cleaner
- Lowest price since November 2020, according to CameCamelCamel
- 4.7-star average rating from 242 reviews on Amazon
- 60-minute battery life and weighs just six pounds
Attack dust and dirt with the Turbo Action Brush that rotates 3,700 times a minute with a 180-degree swivel while the five-step filtration system traps 99.99 percent of allergens.
Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Rewind Upright Vacuum Cleaner
- Lowest price since November 2020, according to CameCamelCamel
- 4.6-star average rating from 2,317 reviews on Amazon
- Automatic cord rewind and hands-free emptying
Not only does part of every purchase go toward the BISSELL Pet Foundation (up to a maximum donation of $1,000,000 per year), which helps to save homeless pets according to Bissell, but for animal lovers, this upright vacuum has a Smart Seal Allergen System with optional Febreze filter and tangle-free brush roll to compat shedding.
Shark Rotator Lift-Away TruePet Upright Vacuum
- Lowest price since October 2020, according to CameCamelCamel
- 4.6-star average rating from 8,706 reviews on Amazon
- HEPA filter and XL canister capacity
The anti-allergen complete seal HEPA filter system captures up to 99.9 percent of dust and allergens while the pet multi-tool helps get stubborn hair from hard-to-reach places.
BLACK+DECKER 20V Max Flex Handheld Vacuum
- Lowest price since December 2020, according to CameCamelCamel
- 4.4-star average rating from 1,613 reviews on Amazon
- Cordless and portable with a 4-foot flexible hose
Clean steps, cars, hard surfaces and upholstery with this compact handheld vacuum that comes with a pet brush, three-stage filtration system and quick charging base.
Best Prime Day vacuum sales on Amazon
- Up to 72 percent off Dyson
- Up to 55 percent off Hoover
- Up to 50 percent off Black+Decker
- Up to 47 percent off Shark
- Up to 38 percent off iRobot
Best vacuum Prime Day vacuum sales at other retailers
- Bed Bath and Beyond: Up to 33 percent off on Shark, Bissell, Dyson and more
- Best Buy: Up to 55 percent off floor care
- Home Depot: Up to 20 percent off iRobot Vacuum Cleaners
- Target: Up to 40 percent off floor care
- Tineco: Up to 30 percent off floor washers and stick vacuums
More vacuum deals and sales to shop during Prime Day 2021
- Save $300 on the iHome Nova Auto Empty Mopping Robot at Walmart
- Save $250 on the ECOVACS Robotics DEEBOT T8+ Vacuum and Mop Robot at Best Buy
- Save $130 on the Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum at Target
- Save $101 on the Samsung Jet 70 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum at Best Buy
- Save $100 on Dyson V11 Outsize Cordless Stick Vacuum at Bed Bath and Beyond
- Save $80 on the Hoover Pro Clean Carpet Cleaner at Walmart
- Save $70 on the Tineco iFloor Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum at Walmart
- Save $70 on the Tineco Pure One S11 Spartan Cordless Smart Vacuum at Walmart
- Save $50 on the iRobot Roomba e5 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum Cleaner at Home Depot
- Save $50 on the Tineco PWRHERO 11 Cordless Vacuum at Walmart
- Save $50 on Roborock at Amazon
- Save $30 on the Shark Navigator Swivel Pro Pet Upright Vacuum at Target
- Save $30 on the BISSELL CrossWave All-in-One Wet Dry Vacuum at Target
- Up to 38 percent off on Roomba i6+ at Amazon
